Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC pre-order goes live: Bonuses, price for all regions, system requirements, and more

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered is making its way to PC after a four-year-long period of PlayStation exclusivity this August. The pre-order is now live on Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Marvel’s Spider-Man, developed by Insomniac games, was released as a PS4 exclusive back in 2014. The game skipped the all-too-familiar origin story of Peter Parker and set the story eight years into his life as the friendly neighborhood web-slinger.

The game later made its way to the PS5 as a remastered version, adding improvements and ray-tracing alongside Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. The game is now making its way to PC courtesy of Nixxes, via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC pre-order is now live on Steam and Epic Games Store

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered is set to be released on PC on August 12, 2022 via Steam and Epic Games Store. The pre-order has gone live with the game priced at $59.99. It may be considered unfair pricing by some players, considering the game is nearly four years old.

PlayStation @PlayStation



Find out what features you can expect: Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered launches August 12 on PC, with pre-purchase available starting today.Find out what features you can expect: play.st/3OgBXcg Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered launches August 12 on PC, with pre-purchase available starting today. Find out what features you can expect: play.st/3OgBXcg https://t.co/7QadLtdqVY

With the port to PC, the game brings a slew of new features such as unlocked framerate, Ultrawide monitor support, and Nvidia DLSS. With that being said, the feature list for PC, as noted by the PlayStation Blog, is listed below:

PC Features:

Ray-traced reflections are available across the game for those with hardware that supports them. Reflections also have varying quality levels, one of which is a new, higher-quality ray-traced mode that offers even more city detail when web-swinging and fighting crime in Marvel’s New York.

are available across the game for those with hardware that supports them. Reflections also have varying quality levels, one of which is a new, higher-quality ray-traced mode that offers even more city detail when web-swinging and fighting crime in Marvel’s New York. NVIDIA DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) increases graphics performance using dedicated Tensor Core AI processors found only on GeForce RTX GPUs, boosting frame rates with uncompromised image quality.

(Deep Learning Super Sampling) increases graphics performance using dedicated Tensor Core AI processors found only on GeForce RTX GPUs, boosting frame rates with uncompromised image quality. NVIDIA DLAA (Deep Learning Anti-Aliasing) is an AI-based anti-aliasing mode for GeForce RTX gamers who have spare GPU headroom and want higher levels of image quality.

(Deep Learning Anti-Aliasing) is an AI-based anti-aliasing mode for GeForce RTX gamers who have spare GPU headroom and want higher levels of image quality. Beyond choosing output resolutions, the game also supports a wide range of display ratios, including ultrawide 21:9, panoramic 32:9, and NVIDIA Surround multi-monitor setups.

Many other rendering systems are more customizable than they have been in the past, with additional quality levels and algorithmic options. These include SSAO, texture filtering, LoD quality, shadows, and more. The game supports windowed, full-screen, and exclusive full-screen rendering modes.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered will also support ray-tracing across a variety of qualities. While the tough-to-swallow increase in storage requirements for modern games is reflected in its 75 GB requirement, the lower-end specs are quite appreciable and does reflect the work Nixxes put in to optimize the title.

Marvel's Spider-Man remastered PC system requirements (Images by PlayStation PC)

Minimum System Requirments (720p @ 30 FPS)

Graphic Presets: Very Low

Very Low OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit CPU: Intel Core i3-4160, 3.6 GHz or AMD equivalent

Intel Core i3-4160, 3.6 GHz or AMD equivalent RAM: 8 GB

8 GB GPU NVIDIA GTX 950 or AMD Radeon RX 470

NVIDIA GTX 950 or AMD Radeon RX 470 DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 75 GB of available space

Recommended System Requirments (1080p @ 60 FPS)

Graphic Presets: Medium

Medium OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit CPU: Intel Core i5-4670, 3.4 GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600, 3.2 GHz

Intel Core i5-4670, 3.4 GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600, 3.2 GHz RAM: 16 GB

16 GB GPU: NVIDIA GTX 1060 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB

NVIDIA GTX 1060 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 75 GB of available space

Very High System Requirments (4K @ 60 FPS)

Graphic Presets: Very High

Very High OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit CPU: Intel Core i5-11400, 2.6 GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 3600, 3.6 GHz

Intel Core i5-11400, 2.6 GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 3600, 3.6 GHz RAM: 16 GB

16 GB GPU: NVIDIA RTX 3070 8GB or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT 16GB

NVIDIA RTX 3070 8GB or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT 16GB DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 75 GB of available space

Amazing Ray Tracing System Requirments (1440p @ 60 FPS RT / 4K @ 30 FPS RT)

Graphic Presets: High, Ray Tracing High

High, Ray Tracing High OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit CPU: Intel Core i5-11600k, 3.9 GHz or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X, 3.6 GHz

Intel Core i5-11600k, 3.9 GHz or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X, 3.6 GHz RAM: 16 GB

16 GB GPU: NVIDIA RTX 3070 8GB or AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT 16GB

NVIDIA RTX 3070 8GB or AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT 16GB DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 75 GB of available space

Ultimate Ray Tracing System Requirments (4K @ 60 FPS RT)

Graphic Presets: High, Ray Tracing Very High

High, Ray Tracing Very High OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit CPU: Intel Core i7-12700k, 3.6 GHz or AMD Ryzen 9 5900X, 3.7 GHz

Intel Core i7-12700k, 3.6 GHz or AMD Ryzen 9 5900X, 3.7 GHz RAM: 32 GB

32 GB GPU: NVIDIA RTX 3080 12GB or AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT 16GB

NVIDIA RTX 3080 12GB or AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT 16GB DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 75 GB of available space

By pre-ordering the title, players will be getting some early unlockables, including three new suits, the Spider-Drone combat gadget, and extra skill points.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered Pre-order bonuses (Image via PlayStation PC)

Pre-order Bonuses

The tech-heavy Iron Spider Suit (early unlock)

The one-of-a-kind Spider-Punk Suit (early unlock)

The original Velocity Suit (early unlock)

An early unlock of the Spider-Drone combat gadget

5 extra skill points to spend on Spidey upgrades

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered releases on PC on August 12, 2022 via Steam and Epic Games Store.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far