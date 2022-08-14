5 PlayStation games that might get ported to PC following Marvel’s Spider-Man

After the successful PC ports of erstwhile PlayStation exclusives such as God of War and Horizon Zero Dawn, Sony Interactive Entertainment followed it up with Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered. The game is currently available for purchase on Steam and the Epic Games store.

With PlayStation set to do the same with more games from its vast pool of exclusives, this article looks at a few more PlayStation games that could be ported to the PC.

PlayStation games that could be coming to PC very soon

1) The Last of Us Part 1

Developed in 2013 by Naughty Dog, The Last of Us is one of the best third-person action-adventure series available exclusively to PlayStation players. The game has detailed graphics, action-packed gameplay, and one of the most soul-touching storylines in video gaming history.

Following up on an announcement made earlier this year, Sony has already started working on a remastered version of The Last of Us Part 1 for both PlayStation and PC. While the PlayStation version is set to be released on September 2, 2022, the PC port might take a while, possibly releasing in early-2023.

2) Uncharted series

Uncharted is another riveting action-adventure series developed by Naughty Dog. Unlike The Last of Us, the series is well known for its over-the-top action gameplay, which follows a group of treasure hunters across some of the most enchanting and historical locales in the world.

Two editions, Uncharted 4 (2016) and The Lost Legacy spinoff (2017) have already been remastered into the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, which is set for a PC release soon. It would be nice to have the rest of the Uncharted Series on the platform as well, so PC gamers can experience the entire series for themselves.

3) Ghost of Tsushima

Developed by Sucker Punch Productions, Ghosts of Tsushima is an action-adventure game where players get to control Jin Sakai, a Japanese samurai on a mission to save his homeland from the Mongol invasion.

The game is based on the historical events of the first Mongol invasion of Japan. It was initiated by the Great Kublai Khan in 1274 and proved to be the Mongol Empire’s greatest military disaster to date. In the game, players are tasked with recreating some of those historical events and protecting the island of Tsushima from the Mongol horde by hook or by crook.

The game was very well received for its beautifully created open world and brilliant combat mechanics. With rumors of a Ghost of Tsushima PC port having done the rounds already, PC players might just get to experience the title before long.

4) The Last Guardian

Co-developed by Japan Studios and GenDesign, The Last Guardian is yet another immersive action-adventure game that stirs players’ emotions with its brilliant narrative and outstanding graphics.

The game follows the story of a boy who befriends a half-dog-half-bird creature named Trico in an enchanted world surrounded by ancient ruins. There are certain nooks, creases, and corners in the game that only the boy can reach. He can climb structures, carry loads, operate levers and perform other mechanical actions, while Trico has the ability and size to fend off any enemies.

All of this makes The Last Guardian a unique action-adventure puzzle-solving game that PC players are missing out on.

5) Gran Turismo Sport

When it comes to racing games, Gran Turismo Sport, available exclusively to PlayStation players, takes the cake. Released in 2017, the game offers everything a car enthusiast could desire from a racing title.

Aside from recreating some of the world’s most iconic racing tracks and boasting one of the largest car collections of any racing game, what sets it apart are the active online events and championships that take place on a regular basis.

Hence, PlayStation should consider giving some of the well-established racing game franchises on PC a run for their money by releasing either Gran Turismo Sport or the more recent Gran Turismo 7 on the platform.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee