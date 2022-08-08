5 things to know before you play Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered on PC

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered is coming to Microsoft Windows in just a few days and will finally let PC players experience the game on their home turf.

This will mean tons of in-game photos in 4k resolution showing up on Instagram, and a large number of videos of Spider-Man swinging through the ray-traced skylines of Manhattan on YouTube. It will, of course, include some of the most ridiculous mods cropping up for the game soon.

While most players already have an idea of the story after possibly having played the PS4/PS5 game at a friend’s house or seen it on YouTube, there will probably be many who are going into the game blind. Regardless of which group they belong to, this feature serves as a small brochure for Marvel’s Spider-Man.

Here is a list of some of the points that should be kept in mind before the game starts, so that players have only the fairest of expectations as they get into this superhero game.

5 features that distinguish Marvel’s Spider-Man from other games hosting the character

1) An independent game

As the current Marvel landscape is largely determined by the influence of Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe or MCU, it might be prudent to remind players that his game is not related to those characters in any way.

While the Peter Parker featured in Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered might look similar to Tom Holland, developer Insomniac Games insists it is only a fun happenstance.

The continuity of this game is strictly its own and does not relate to other games that came before it in any way. It also has no connection to Crystal Dynamics’ Marvel’s Avengers, as the game has its own separate Spider-Man and will seemingly remain so until Sony says otherwise.

So, players should be relieved that despite the game starting with little or no introduction, they won't miss out on anything, and everything will be explained in time. This is a completely standalone game, which only sets up sequels and does not require any prior knowledge about the story beforehand.

2) Spidey’s all grown up

The Amazing Spider-Man (Image via Insomniac Games)

Most Spider-Man stories tend to start in high school. So, players might be surprised to see a Peter Parker in a small bachelor pad, seemingly living a self-sufficient life while doing superhero work nearly full-time. While this might sound like a lot, it is the typical Peter Parker life, which is covered in the next point.

For now, it is enough to note that audiences will not be getting an origin story in the game, not even as a flashback. Instead, they were introduced to a Peter Parker who is well past high school and is in his mid-twenties. As per the game's timeline, it picks up nearly eight years into the wall-crawler’s crime-fighting career.

Thus, Peter is quite far ahead in life compared to how he has been portrayed in most other forms of media. This gave Insomniac more room for flexibility by having the title's original story take place in an established universe, whose details could be expanded upon later on.

3) Typical Peter Parker life

Peter Parker (Image via Insomniac Games)

As stated above, Peter Parker juggles quite a lot between his friends and family, his responsibilities as an adult, and his duties as Spider-Man. While it is natural to assume that Peter might just strike the perfect balance between the three since he is a superhero, the truth is far from ideal.

One of the most relatable qualities about Peter Parker is his tendency to fail because he juggles so many things at once. This is evident from the very start of the game when players can spot a "rent due" notice on the floor of Peter’s apartment. As the introduction continues, players are slowly clued into the state of Peter’s life and it is, as usual, in disarray.

A constant feature of the game is how Peter’s normal life is indirectly affected by the larger story, with him even having a few moments of crisis at times. However, it is these very characteristics that make Peter such a great character, which is showcased excellently in the game.

4) No cameos

The Avengers Tower as seen in the game (Image via Insomniac Games)

As Marvel’s Spider-Man is a completely standalone game, players should not expect any cameos by other Marvel characters, which have no bearing on the wall-crawler’s lore. This is very strictly a Spidey game, and so there should be no expectations of any Avengers or X-Men showing up here.

Despite this disclaimer, it is almost a surprise that no well-known Marvel superheroes show up here as previous standalone games featuring the wall-crawler have had several guest appearances.

In Ultimate Spider-Man, characters like Nick Fury, The Human Torch, and Wolverine made an appearance. Meanwhile, Spider-Man: Web of Shadows also included different Marvel characters in its cast, including Moon Knight, Luke Cage, and Black Widow.

While there aren’t any actual characters, players can still find many Easter eggs referencing them across the open world. Iconic locations such as the Avengers Tower, The Baxter Building, and The Sanctum Sanctorum can be found on the map. Even Daredevil gets a reference in one of the items found inside the collectible backpacks.

5) Rogue’s Gallery

Spidey takes down a thug (Image via Insomniac Games)

Since Marvel’s Spider-Man is set eight years into the superhero’s career, this is a point in Spidey’s life wherein he’s met many of his iconic supervillains. Some get a reference straight up in the intro itself, while others are peppered in via collectibles and lines of dialogue.

Most of these villains are already behind bars by the time the game starts, so players should not expect to run into them randomly in the open world. There are a few new threats that rear their heads in the story, certain iconic villains that Spidey has yet to meet in this universe.

Players should not be disappointed though as they will get plenty of iconic villains to battle against throughout the story, old and new. Insomniac Games has shared an immensely compelling and faithful narrative with Marvel’s Spider-Man and it does not disappoint, even during the slower story beats.

