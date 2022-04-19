5 hotly anticipated PS5 games that are not coming anytime soon

The PS4 catalog continues to be updated on a near-daily basis, though the PS5 library has not seen a similar expansion. However, 2022 is expected to be a big year for the PS5, as creators begin to fully realize the console's capabilities. Although some PS5 titles have established release dates, others have simply been revealed with preliminary plans or are still in development.

Video game releases are typically difficult to predict. Many gamers will remain in disbelief until the copies appear in the stores, even if a corporation announces an exact date. Many anticipated PS5 games have been postponed in recent months. Release dates shift a lot, and some developers go months releasing nothing.

Five anticipated PS5 games that have no release date yet

5) A Plague Tale: Requiem

A Plague Tale: Requiem is the sequel to A Plague Tale: Innocence, which came out in 2019. Players will essay the roles of Amicia and her younger brother Hugo, two characters who must do all it takes to live in the game's harsh universe. The story revolves around the bond between the protagonist and her younger brother as they try to survive a magical plague spread by deadly rats.

The sequel is expected to elaborate on the plot, as well as showcase the consequences of the first game's conclusion. Aside from the story, there should be some improvements to the gameplay as well.

4) Lord of the Rings: Gollum

Lord Of The Rings: Gollum may follow the story of the classic character’s experiences after he obtains the ring. Daedalic Entertainment drew inspiration from Tolkien's works, with a spectacular stealth game in which players control Gollum. The fictitious protagonist can be seen ascending to vast heights and infiltrating beyond enemy lines in the gameplay video.

Players will get a new perspective on Middle-Earth as they play through the hidden tale of Gollum's period under the Dark Tower and among the Elves of Mirkwood. The creature's split identity will be accounted for in the next game, forcing players to choose between Smeagol and Gollum. The action-adventure game will be released on all major platforms later this year.

3) Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Frontiers of Pandora appears to be one of the most comprehensive games ever developed, with the environment playing a critical role. Pandora is a one-of-a-kind fantastical planet recognized for its reactive environment.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora received limited attention since its introduction in 2017 until it was presented during Ubisoft's E3 2021 press conference. The studio gave attendees a sneak peek into the game's environment via a pre-rendered video at the event. The game has definitely been in development for some time, with a target release date of 2022.

2) The Callisto Protocol

The Callisto Protocol is a brand-new survival horror game developed by Striking Distance, which is led by none other than Glen Schofield. Its goal is to offer the most horrifying next-gen horror experience ever, and based on what gamers have seen of the game so far, it appears to be on track to do so.

In this third-person adventure set in 2320 on Jupiter's moon, there is a plot to unravel and terrifying animals to face - a fantastic addition to the PS5's planned games.

Although The Callisto Protocol released an introduction trailer in December 2020, the public knows nothing about the impending survival horror game. Fans of Schofield's earlier work, Dead Space, will recognize the claustrophobic environment, hideous body horror, and horrific violence throughout the trailer.

The trailer also teases a sinister plan underlying The Callisto Protocol's mutant breakout.

1) Marvel's Wolverine

One of the greatest moments of the PlayStation September 2021 demonstration came as Wolverine's legendary adamantium claws. Yes, a new solo Wolverine game is in the works.

With its modern technology, Insomniac Games has the chance to achieve a sense of realism that previous Wolverine games typically couldn't achieve. The concept of retracting Wolverine's blades to fight and then tear through opponents should evoke some nice sensations from the PS5 controller's haptic feedback and adaptive triggers in Marvel's Wolverine.

Edited by Saman