Is Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora an open-world game?

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is on the list for the big action-adventure games of 2022, and some of the details certainly sound promising. The map itself and the story of players dropping into sound are incredibly enticing in a year full of heavy-hitting titles.

Frontiers isn't the only Avatar game expected in 2022, with the other title being the mobile-based Avatar: Reckoning. That game will also feature action and RPG elements, but an open world isn't part of the main formula.

Though it won't happen in Reckoning, fans may be able to explore a section of Pandora in full when they jump into Frontiers.

Will the map in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora be open-world?

Ubisoft has already detailed some of the features that players can expect in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, and an open world is certainly something that is expected upon release. Massive Entertainment, the development studio behind the frontiers game, also mentioned their upcoming world on their site.

"Built using the latest iteration of the Snowdrop engine, and developed exclusively for the new generation of consoles and PC, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora brings to life the alluring world of Pandora with all of its beauty and danger in an immersive, open-world experience."

The kind of world that players can expect has also been revealed at least a bit, though more details are bound to be released soon. Players will explore an uncharted piece of Pandora to the west as they defend their land from the greedy human faction.

Based on trailers, the open world is likely to be filled with all kinds of alien fauna and lush forest life. Exploring that life and the area will be one of the game's objectives.

Who will players control in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora?

The Na'vi is the focal point of the story. (Image via Ubisoft)

There is no set character that players will control just yet, but Ubisoft has revealed that they will play as one of the Na'vi. For those who haven't watched Avatar in a while or have never seen it, the Na'vi are the prominent alien tribe that is synonymous with Avatar as a franchise.

The story itself should be a stand-alone experience that isn't necessarily tied to the movie coming out at the end of 2022. The main character, otherwise known as the playable character, could be anyone. The next Ubisoft event could be when fans find out.

