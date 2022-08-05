5 powerful supervillains in video games players would have loved to control

Any good hero narrative in a movie or video game requires a powerful supervillain. The best supervillains are characters who are strong and difficult to beat.

Some video game supervillains are memorable not only because of their personalities and backstories but also because it took hundreds of hours of gameplay to beat them.

In some video games, the main supervillain is such a well-made character that players want to know what it’s like to control them.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writers.

Five incredible supervillains in video game fans would love to play as

1) Aku – Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time

Aku during the final boss fight in Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time (Image via Soleil)

Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time is an action-adventure game that went relatively under the radar when it was released in 2020. It was developed by Valhalla Game Studios and published by Adult Swim Games.

Users control Samurai Jack and follow an action-packed storyline, a faithful adaptation of Toonami’s all-time popular cartoon series.

The game has a 10-hour linear storyline across space and time, full of fighting arenas, beasts, giant boss fights, and enemy armies.

Everything in Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time takes place in a realm created by the main supervillain of the story, Aku, who is eternity himself.

Aku controls all of time and space, can appear out of nowhere, and send anyone into alternate dimensions at will.

While the ultimate objective of the title is to defeat Aku, gamers would love to control a supervillain who can shapeshift, create black holes for fun, and rip apart the space-time continuum.

2) Mal’Ganis – Warcraft 3: Reigns of Chaos

It takes the combined forces of Orcs, Humans, and Night Elves to defeat Mal’Ganis in the World of Warcraft: Reign of Chaos (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Published by Blizzard Entertainment in 2002, Warcraft 3: Reigns of Chaos will easily go down in history as a classic real-time strategy computer game.

Although the campaign story looks archaic compared to today’s detailed storylines, it was very well-written. It takes place in the fantasy world of Azeroth, where players get to control all the playable factions of Orcs, Humans, Undead, and Night Elves.

While they control many extraordinary heroes in each faction throughout the storyline, it was Mal’Ganis who had some of the most destructive skills and spells in the game.

Mal’Ganis is the story’s main supervillain, and the leader of the evil scourge called the Burning Legion.

Mal’Ganis was massively overpowered in the title. The character’s first spell, called Carrion Swarm, dealt an insane amount of crowd control damage as he would turn himself into a swarm of bats for a few seconds.

Mal’Ganis’ second spell, Sleep, was the most annoying to fight against as it put enemies to sleep for a long time.

The supervillain’s last spell, Dark Conversion, was perhaps the most overpowered. It dealt a massive amount of mana loss and swapped almost half the health of other heroes.

It’s a shame that users can’t control Mal’Ganis in World of Warcraft 3: Reign of Chaos.

3) Chancellor Ardyn Izunia – Final Fantasy 15

Ardyn Izunia has all of Niflheim under his fingertips in the open world of Lucis (Image via Square Enix)

Chancellor Ardyn Izunia, also named Ardyn Lucis Caelum, is the main supervillain of the fifteenth adaption of the popular role-playing action-adventure series Final Fantasy. As the main villain in Final Fantasy 15, Ardyn appears as the Chancellor of the evil tech-driven Empire of Niflheim.

The main storyline of Final Fantasy 15 is about following the voyage of Prince Lucis and his three friends to stop the evil empire of Niflheim. However, Ardyn Lucis Caelum is depicted as a shrewd and highly intellectual character who has the powerful Magitek Infantry at his disposal.

This makes Ardyn a powerful and well-made supervillain character that makes gamers fall in love with the character.

4) Officer Tenpenny – GTA San Andreas

Officer Tenpenny is arguably one of the most soulless villains in the GTA Series (Image via Rockstar Games)

Officer Frank Tenpenny is a corrupt police officer, a sadistic, pure evil, and a violent villain who appears in the storyline of GTA San Andreas. In the story, together with two other officers, Hernandez and Polaski, Tenpenny formed a deadly triad called C.R.A.S.H.

The triad put together by Officer Tenpenny in GTA San Andreas is a group of highly corrupt individuals who manipulate one gang against the other in the storyline for personal gains and profits. Officer Tenpenny is the architect of Carl Johnson’s life — the main protagonist in GTA San Andreas.

With every little gain and achievement that CJ achieves during the main storyline in GTA San Andreas, Officer Tenpenny has some involvement. He is constantly watching CJ throughout the main story.

Officer Tenpenny is not the most powerful supervillain, and the character may not possess overpowered abilities and superpowers. However, it would have been awesome if GTA had introduced the manipulative police officer as a playable character.

5) Handsome Jack – Borderlands 2

Handsome Jack taunts the Vault Hunters in Borderlands 2 throughout the storyline (Image via Gearbox Software)

Borderlands 2 is an astonishingly well-made and artistically gorgeous first-person shooter open-world video game. Handsome Jack is the title’s main antagonist and the Hyperion Corporation president, which has taken over the open world of Borderlands 2, Pandora.

In the story, Handsome Jack is portrayed as a brilliant, charismatic, yet narcissistic character who considers himself the savior of the open world of Pandora. Borderlands 2 follows the journeys of four Vault Hunters to free Pandora from the evil clutches of Handsome Jack and his tech-savvy Hyperion Corporation.

The final mission of Borderlands 2 pits gamers in a one-on-one battle against Handsome Jack. It is tough to complete, making them hate an otherwise humorous supervillain.

