5 best RTX 3070 builds to buy for hardcore gamers

Nvidia’s RTX 3070 has vehemently facilitated high-end performance machines for people who couldn’t have possibly bought Nvidia’s flagship models. For the vast majority of gamers, the RTX 3070 is perfectly adequate with its 8GB GDDR6 memory and 5888 CUDA cores.

Nvidia’s Ampere architecture - the second generation of ray tracing enabled GPUs have made the performance a lot more consistent compared to Nvidia’s Turing architecture that initially debuted with the 20 Series.

However, picking an overall build, figuring out compatibility and bottlenecks can be a grueling task for new PC builders. To help you pick a compatible yet capable build for yourself, we have compiled this list of five unique builds that offers something for every type of user.

Five unique builds featuring the RTX 3070:

1) RTX 3070 bleeding edge build

Processor: Intel Core i9 12900K

RAM: G.Skill Trident Z5 RGB Series 32GB DDR5

SSD: Crucial P5 Plus 1TB PCIe 4.0

Motherboard: Gigabyte Z690 Aorus Xtreme

Power Supply: CORSAIR RMX RM1000X

This is a future-proof build that can handle anything you throw at it. Core i9 12900K makes sure that you experience beastly multi-threaded performances when paired with the Gigabyte Z690 Aorus Xtreme.

Users can also expect lightning fast installations and instantaneous boot-up times with Crucial P5 Plus 1TB SSD. You can also add an expensive HDD to store a large chunk of your data as well.

2) RTX 3070 and AMD build

Processor: Ryzen 7 5800X

RAM: XPG ADATA GAMMIX D30 DDR4 16GB

SSD: Crucial P5 Plus 1TB PCIe 4.0

Motherboard: ASUS ROG Strix X570-E

Power Supply: Corsair CX-M Series, CX750M

This build takes a balanced approach towards handling all sorts of tasks, from gaming to 3D modeling and 4K video editing. Be sure to pair two sticks of XPG ADATA GAMMIX D30 16GB DDR4 RAM in the dual channel for maximum memory gains.

Corsair’s CX750M should be more than enough to power the whole build with ample headroom for future upgrades.

3) RTX 3070 streamer friendly build

Processor: Core i7 12700K

RAM: Kingston HyperX Fury 16GB DDR4

SSD: Crucial P5 Plus 2TB PCIe 4.0

Motherboard: MSI MAG B660M Mortar

Power Supply: Corsair CX-M Series, CX750M

It is no secret that gamers who stream games need a lot of fast storage. To address that concern, opting for Corsair P5 Plus 2TB should do the trick.

Streaming generally needs good multi-threaded performance and the Core i7 12700K will address that. For the motherboard, going with MSI MAG B660M Mortar will be ideal as it future-proofs the build for more powerful GPUs to come down the line when the 40 Series drops.

4) RTX 3070 Gaming and editing build

Processor: Intel Core i9 12900K

RAM: CORSAIR Dominator Platinum RGB (2x16GB) DDR5

SSD: Crucial P5 Plus 2TB PCIe 4.0

Motherboard: ASUS ROG Strix B660-I

Power Supply: ASUS ROG Strix 1000W Gold

For editors working and dealing with high-resolution gaming videos, the presence of high-speed RAM is of the utmost importance. Therefore, going with Corsair’s Dominator 32 GB DDR5 RAM in the dual channel makes a lot of sense. Also, video editing softwares such as Adobe After Effects and Premiere Pro are more processor dependent, so a Core i9 12900K would be our pick.

ASUS ROG Strix 1000W Gold might be overkill for the current build, but again, it is important to make sure that one builds a machine while keeping future upgrades in mind. The 3070 should fly alongside this configuration.

5) RTX 3070 budget gamer’s build

Processor: Intel Core i3 12300

RAM: Crucial Basics (2x8GB) DDR4

SSD: WD SN550 500GB NVMe

Motherboard: MSI PRO H610M-G DDR4

Power Supply: GIGABYTE GP-P650B 650W

Don’t get us wrong here because this build is by no means a slouch. Intel’s Alder Lake Processors are super dependable and efficient. The Core i3 12300 is a gaming beast. In fact, it beats out the last generation’s i7 equivalent by a fair margin.

As it is a best budget build, we have kept components like RAM quite basic. Crucial Basics DDR4 16GB in the dual channel might look bland but it performs superbly. Again, a 650W PSU from GIGABYTE will come in handy. With this build, you can expect to max out any game at 1080P and high settings at 1440P when paired with the 3070.

