10 things to remember when building a PC in 2022

Building a PC is simple but involves many steps and can get overwhelming at times. You need to keep some essential things in mind while building a PC to save time and avoid dis-assembling it because you forgot to install one small part.

Even if you have built multiple computers, some common mistakes can be overlooked. Silly errors that can be easily avoided lead to a huge waste of time.

Important things to keep in mind while building a PC

1) Buy compatible components

PC parts are important

When buying components for your PC, some items can be overlooked while checking compatibility. A difference in one number could make components completely incompatible.

For example, DDR5 RAM will not fit in a motherboard that only supports DDR4 RAM. Moreover, LGA 1150 motherboard will not be compatible with an LGA 1151 CPU.

2) Buy a magnetic screwdriver

Magnetic screwdrivers (Image via Amazon)

Using a magnetic screwdriver makes things easier as you don't need to hold a screw in place during installation. Another tip is to get a magnetic screw tray that will help keep all the screws safe in one place and not let them roll over and get lost.

3) Do not overtighten screws

ASUS motherboard (Image via ASUS)

Overtightening of screws can lead to cracks in components that could damage the component and break it. This will not come under warranty either. Over-tightening of screws while installing the motherboard is a common mistake.

Tightening the screws just enough that it holds the motherboard in place is more than enough. Moreover, installing four screws in each corner is also sufficient.

4) Install cooling fans correctly

Cabinet cooling fans

A common mistake is installing cooling fans facing the wrong direction. If the fan is installed incorrectly, the entire airflow of the cabinet will be inefficient, which could damage components in the long run.

If both the front and back fans are installed for pulling air, there will be no excretion of air. Similarly, if both fans are installed pushing air, there will be no way to remove the hot air inside the cabinet.

To ensure fans are installed correctly, look for a small arrow on the fan that points to the direction the air will flow and install fans accordingly.

5) Install the I/O shield

I/O shield installation

One of the most frustrating mistakes is when you have finished building your PC but forgot to install the motherboard's I/O shield on the cabinet, which leads you to remove the motherboard and install everything again. It is a small but essential part that is overlooked frequently while building a PC.

6) Remove the pre-installed thermal paste

Cleaning a CPU cooler

While applying the thermal paste on the CPU and installing the CPU cooler, ensure that the thermal paste is not applied twice.

Some CPU coolers come with pre-installed thermal paste, which you need to remove using isopropyl alcohol on tissue paper if you are applying a third-party thermal paste on the CPU.

Also, if the CPU cooler does not come with thermal paste pre-installed, it comes with a thin plastic-protective layer that needs to be removed before installation.

7) Install RAM in dual-channel

Dual-channel mode

If you have fewer RAM sticks than the number of slots on the motherboard, you need to install RAM in dual-channel mode and not next to each other. Leave one slot in between RAM sticks and install alternatively.

8) Connect cables first

Various cables in a PC

Before installing the GPU on the motherboard, install all the SATA and cabinet cables. This will help ensure that the GPU does not come in the way of plugging in the wires as it is a big component in the middle of the motherboard.

9) Remove GPU PCIe cover

PCIe covers in a cabinet

While installing the GPU, you need to first remove the PCIe cover from the cabinet, which is frequently forgotten. If you do not remove the cover, your GPU can get stuck in place and damaged while removing it.

10) Turn on the PSU switch

Installed PSU in a PC

Many people wonder why their PC is not working while the problem lies in a single PSU switch not being turned on. It is often overlooked and is a silly mistake.

