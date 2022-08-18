Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered PC latest patch brings major bug fixes

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered is easily one of this year's best PC ports, with many fans claiming that Nixxes Software has proven its expertise in developing PC ports of games. The game is considered on par with God of War, which made its way over to PC earlier this year.

Marvel Spider-Man Remastered on PC comes with unlocked framerates and support for modern techniques such as ultrawide aspect ratios, Nvidia DLSS, DLAA, AMD FSR 2.0, and ray tracing, along with a host of other features.

Nixxes Software @NixxesSoftware We are incredibly excited for today's launch of #SpiderManPC ! Check out the launch trailer and read the blog for some insights from our developers into how and why we implemented extensive support for ultrawide and multiple monitors: blog.playstation.com/2022/08/12/mar… We are incredibly excited for today's launch of #SpiderManPC! Check out the launch trailer and read the blog for some insights from our developers into how and why we implemented extensive support for ultrawide and multiple monitors: blog.playstation.com/2022/08/12/mar… https://t.co/y9TL0NxV95

However, since its launch on August 12, 2022, few players have been facing issues with the game, ranging from crashes to compatibility issues and ray tracing problems.

Nixxes Software and Insomniac Games have closely monitored player feedback on Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered's PC version. They have released a small patch weighing in at around 5MB to solve the most prominent issues within the game.

Recently released patch for Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered fixes the quest blocking bug and other performance-related issues

The new patch version 1.817.1.0 for Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered is just a couple of megabytes in size, which should not take more than a minute to download and install for most players. Regardless of its size, the patch fixes some lingering issues that players have been facing with the game since launch.

Here are the full release notes for the patch:

Fixed various ray racing-related crashes.

Improved Windows version check, to prevent false positives.

Visual improvements to HBAO+.

Fixed the issue where ray-traced reflections in stainless steel were rendered distorted.

Various visual improvements to NVIDIA DLSS.

Fixed an issue that could freeze the game if the player would switch between graphics presets during cut-scenes.

Fixed an issue where the Side Mission popups would be stretched when playing in a widescreen resolution.

Improvements related to stability issues when using Alt-Tab.

Fixed various visual glitches.

As is evident by the patch notes, Nixxes seems to have fixed the most glaring issues that some players were facing with Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered on PC.

On Steam's community forums, many players have complained about the crashing issues they were facing with the game's ray tracing option enabled, even with top-end cards such as Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090. This issue seems to have been remedied by the new patch.

Some players were unable to launch the game because it failed to check the Windows version correctly. This issue has also been rectified with improvements to the Windows version check.

The game also had an issue with its borderless full-screen settings where Alt-Tabbing out of the game resulted in the game crashing, which also seems to have been fixed.

There have also been some minor improvements to the game's DLSS and HBAO+ options, along with some fixes for the game freezing in certain instances or while changing graphics settings mid-cutscene.

Along with these fixes, Nixxes Software has also posted issues currently under investigation and will be addressed in a future update of Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered. The known issues are as follows:

Along with these fixes, Nixxes Software has also posted issues that are currently under investigation and will be addressed in a future update Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered. The known issues are as follows:

Ray-tracing options may be unavailable in the menu, even with compatible hardware.

Ray-tracing is disabled when hardware or drivers are not compatible, or when the DirectX 12 Agility SDK is not functional. We have seen some reports of users that indicate this SDK is not working for them. We are investigating this issue.

Some players cannot progress during the Spider-Hack Mission.

This is a frame rate-related bug that only occurs when well above 60 FPS. While we work on a fix, we have a workaround in place. Restart the latest checkpoint, go to the Graphics Menu, set the game to Exclusive Fullscreen and the Refresh Rate to 60Hz. You should now be able to progress. Afterwards you can switch back to your preferred settings.

Some players cannot take a picture of the Empire State Building.

Some players have reported being unable to take a photo of the Empire State Building, blocking progression. So far, we have only been able to reproduce this on Intel GPUs. Intel is investigating this issue.

Nixxes and Insomniac are working hard on Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered's second and more substantial patch, which will address many of the game's performance issues and bugs. The patch will also introduce additional features to the game, details of which have not yet been revealed by the developers.

NVIDIA GeForce @NVIDIAGeForce



Enjoy incredible ray-traced visuals of Marvel’s New York and accelerate performance by up to 2X with NVIDIA DLSS.



Learn more about nvda.ws/3SQajGr Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered is HERE with #RTXOn . 🕸️Enjoy incredible ray-traced visuals of Marvel’s New York and accelerate performance by up to 2X with NVIDIA DLSS.Learn more about #SpiderManPC ’s RTX features Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered is HERE with #RTXOn. 🕸️ Enjoy incredible ray-traced visuals of Marvel’s New York and accelerate performance by up to 2X with NVIDIA DLSS. 🙌 Learn more about #SpiderManPC’s RTX features ➡️ nvda.ws/3SQajGr https://t.co/ZJJFU2NtBn

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered is available on PC through Steam and Epic Games Store.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by R. Elahi