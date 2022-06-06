5 superhero games to play while you wait for Marvel’s Spider-Man to release on PC

In the latest edition of Playstation's State of Play, Marvel's Spider-Man remastered was announced to be coming for PC by August 2022. Originally released in 2018 for the PS4, the game received a DLC called "The City That Never Sleeps," which is also included in the remastered edition that was launched in 2020 for the PS5.

This entire package has been announced for a PC port in line with Sony's strategy of releasing its most popular exclusives on Windows. Gamers owning a PC have been euphoric since this announcement and can't wait till they can get their hands on Spider-Man. But in the two months till launch, here are five superhero titles that should keep players busy.

Superhero games like Marvel’s Spider-Man

5) Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2

A combination of good writing and light-hearted charm makes Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 another game that fans of Marvel's Spider-Man would enjoy. Silly puns and excited outbreaks by the likes of Spider-Man and The Wasp keep the mood fun and add a vibrant personality to the game.

A sort of theme park filled with Earth's mightiest defenders, players get to solve puzzles and blast enemies from Wakanda to New York and experience the powers of each hero in different settings.

Story continues below ad

Released in 2017, the game features a massive collection of characters and is best played with a companion instead of having an AI-controlled teammate just standing there.

Apart from the main campaign, there is also a local co-op mode which can be enjoyed by up to four players and features a couple of different scenarios to play.

4) Batman: Arkham Knight

Released in 2015, Arkham Knight is the third and final installment of the Batman Arkham franchise after Arkham Asylum and Arkham City.

Story continues below ad

Larger in scale and content from its predecessors, the game has a sense of an overreaching finale as all of Batman's favorite villains and dearest allies make an appearance together. With an excellent storyline and a vast explorable Gotham filled with details to discover, the game is packed to the brim with content and would take around 15+ hours to complete.

For the first time, players can take the Batmobile to the streets. Not only that, but it is also an integral part of many puzzles and missions. The revolutionary strike and counter-fight style feels much smoother and has been upgraded with dozens of powerful and interesting new mechanics.

Though not light-hearted as Marvel's Spider-Man, Arkham Knight is sure to scratch the itch of being a superhero.

3) Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3

Story continues below ad

There is something attractive about having powerful Superhumans going toe-to-toe against one another instead of other weaker opponents. Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 is a fighting game for those who would enjoy explosive battles among equals rather than an adventure story around just one superhero.

Featuring stalwarts from both Marvel and Capcom's rosters, the ultimate edition has all DLC and boasts around 50 fighters. Gamers indulge in 3v3 tag team battles with teams featuring heroes from both sides across modes such as "Heroes and Heralds" or online versus other players.

Brightly colored and intense special effects, along with a lot of visual pop and flair, give the game a unique sense of style. This arcade experience fits right in with what fans of Marvel's Spider-Man would enjoy.

2) Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Story continues below ad

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy by Square Enix is an action-adventure game released in 2021. It did away with the "games as a service" model, which Marvel's Avengers was built on, and focused more on the single-player campaign instead.

With a mostly linear story spanning across 18+ hours, gamers play as the Starlord, and the story unfolds from his perspective. Even in combat, players get to control only Peter Quill and can direct team members to unleash a unique ability each. Peter also has four abilities of his own which help him gain a momentary edge in battle.

For gamers who enjoy the witty comebacks of Marvel's Spider-man, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is packed with hilarious dialogues and banter.

1) Injustice 2

Story continues below ad

For fans of Marvel's Spider-man who are more interested in superhero action and don't mind shifting to the other end of the spectrum for a darker-themed story, Injustice 2 is perfect.

Essentially a fighting game where players get to control the biggest names in the DC universe, the game's story unfolds across five to 10 hours.

Injustice 2 strikes the perfect balance between retaining the strengths of Gods Among Us and improving the gameplay mechanics simultaneously. Where it shines, in particular, is the depth of combos and combat actions, with each character having different combo moves.

Once the campaign is complete, players can also explore the Multiverse mode, where your characters level up, earn, and equip better gear. Not to forget the online experience, which allows players to join guilds and take on strangers on the internet across multiple game modes.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

LIVE POLL Q. Marvel is better than DC ? Yes No 0 votes so far