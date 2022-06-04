5 biggest announcements of PlayStation State of Play 2022 - Marvel Spider-Man PC, Final Fantasy XVI, and more

Since its start in 2019, State of Play events have been used by Sony to reveal new plans. The lastest edition, a semi-regular digital event, occurred in March 2022, when they dropped a trailer for Hogwarts Legacy.

Unlike full E3-styled press conferences, State of Play is generally a short event featuring trailers of games in the works. The latest State of Play took place yesterday, June 2.

Diving into the highlights of PlayStation's State of Play 2022

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered: PC version

With Sony’s strategy of releasing their most popular titles for PC, Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered is the next exclusive for PC gamers to get their hands on. Initially launched for the PS5 in 2021, the game contains the original 2018 campaign and The City That Never Sleeps DLC.

Nixxes Studios, responsible for the project, has announced the launch date as August 12, 2022, and the game is expected to be available on Steam and the Epic Games Store.

For PC fans of Spider-Man, this is easily the most important announcement at the 2022 PlayStation State of Play.

Horizon: Call of the Mountain

A VR adaptation of the critically acclaimed Horizon Franchise, Call of the Mountain, was announced without a definite release date. Players will shoot arrows, zipline across chasms, and climb up cliffs while in control of a new character called Ryas, a former Shadow Carja warrior.

Being made for Sony’s next-generation headset, PSVR2, the game seems to boast high levels of graphics and allows players to experience Horizon’s gorgeous environment and intimidating machines up close and personal. This edition of PlayStation State of Play confirms Sony’s intentions of a strong VR presence in the future.

Resident Evil 4 remake

Initially released in 2005 for the ps2, Resident Evil 4 was one of the most popular titles in the franchise. At the PlayStation State of Play, the developers, Capcom, announced its remake would be coming for PS5, Xbox Series X / S, and PC on March 24, 2023.

There is also talk about making it VR-supported. The intention is to modernize the graphics and update the controls while keeping the essence of the story the same.

Capcom revealed that they would adopt Resident Evil Village for PSVR2 and promised the experience to be as scary as gamers can imagine.

Stray

Unlike all the other titles revealed at this PlayStation State of Play, a title that isn’t scheduled for some date in the distant future is Stray. The brainchild of a team of developers from France, the game has players viewing the world from the eyes of a cat and interacting with the world around them as a feline would.

Separated from family and lost in a cybercity filled with unfriendly robots and drones, the cat is unwelcome wherever it goes. Players must guide the protagonist from a third-person perspective along narrow ledges and tiny crevices. When getting back home, the cat must untangle an ancient mystery stealthily, nimbly, and sometimes even sillily.

Along the way, the cat also befriends a drone which helps it along its journey. Featuring state-of-the-art graphics, a captivating soundtrack, and a wonderfully interactable environment, Stray tells a dark story through the medium of a furry-pawed outcast. Published by Annapurna Interactive, this CATventure is scheduled to release on July 19, 2022, and is open for preorders.

Final Fantasy XVI

Initially announced in 2020, the 16th edition of the critically acclaimed series finally has a new trailer that promises to be ready by summer 2023. Named Dominance, the trailer revealed several titans called Eikons, such as Ifrit, Odin and Shiva.

These seem to inhabit human controllers known as dominants. The story would mostly revolve around forming relationships with or fighting them. These Eikons would often fight amongst themselves, too, and the protagonist Clive Rosfield wields an arsenal of attacks unique to the game's many Eikons.

One of the franchise gamers is most looking forward to the PlayStation State of Play. Final Fantasy thrives on high octane, chaotic and cinematic battles in a Medieval-inspired world.

With combat being inspired significantly by the Final Fantasy VII remake, the game has all the ingredients to be a top-notch release, unlike Final Fantasy XV, released in 2016. Square Enix revealed that the game would launch on the PS5 and be timed exclusively upon release.

