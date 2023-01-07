Redfall will reportedly be Arkane's take on Far Cry, focusing on open-world and story-centric gameplay

Had there not been any delays, Redfall would have been released by now, and fans would have been able to experience what Arkane Studios has to offer with their latest first-person shooter title. Many felt that the upcoming game was the studio's take on popular shooters like Left 4 Dead 2, but there's a big surprise in store for those fans. If the studio is to be believed, their latest title will resemble Ubisoft's Far Cry games with a strong focus on story and exploration.

In an exclusive interview with Gamesradar, Creative Director Ricardo Bare explained what the studio wants to achieve in the near future. He clearly stated why he doesn't mind that many have felt Redfall will be a co-op shooter, with vampires replacing the zombies.

Interestingly, this no longer seems to be the case, if the latest information is anything to go by. Fans may not be disappointed, as something even more significant is being planned for the upcoming game. Let's look at all of the excerpts and how Arkane Studios' plans are closer to reality than some might think.

Redfall could be Arkane Studios' biggest-ever project, with the studio taking a fresh approach

In 2023, one thing is certain and that's if Arkane Studios is making a game, they won't leave any stones unturned. In the past, the French developer has delivered some great hits, with the likes of Dishonored and Deathloop being the most popular names.

Until recently, many within the gaming community believed that Redfall was going to be different from the studio's usual story-driven titles. Bare stated that he understands where the community members are coming from, but clarified that their upcoming project will be more similar to open-world games like Far Cry.

"It's totally understandable for somebody to come to that conclusion. There are four playable characters, you can play together cooperatively, and you're going against the undead. But, in terms of the way that you play and experience Redfall, it's not like those games at all. Redfall is more like loading into Far Cry."

Games like Deathloop and Prey might have had a direct impact in inspiring the game's central location. Former locations like Blackreef and Talos have played crucial roles in creating an enormous open world that players can enjoy during their Redfall journey.

The upcoming game will also feature a home base where players can meet different NPCs. Interacting with them will allow them to accept all sorts of unique side quests. The mission table will also be filled with narrative-rich missions for players to take on.

At the same time, the studio emphasized that Redfall's open world might not be as large as some of the studio's other titles. Nevertheless, players will be able to feel engaged with all of its elements, and they'll likely want to explore every little lane and location.

The developers also feel that a relatively patient approach to the game will be far more enjoyable for players:

"We want you creeping through a cornfield at night in the fog, hearing vampires whisper in the dark. Maybe you'll spot a farmhouse in the distance and sneak over to it, only to find that it's full of cultists and a few trapped survivors who you can save. That's the kind of vibe that Redfall has."

That said, the introduction of a multiplayer mode will likely change certain elements, and Arkane Studios is well aware of that fact. The French developer believes that this will create new opportunities for players who can test out the game's mechanics in a different environment.

Following Deathloop's incredible success and Arkane's proven pedigree, there have never been doubts surrounding the hype that Redfall has generated. While the delays have been unfortunate and unforeseen, they were to be expected in this day and age of game development.

With a potential release date of sometime in 2023, fans definitely have a lot to look forward to in the coming months. Furthermore, the game will be available as a Day One offering on the Xbox Game Pass, which will be an interesting challenge for the new title.

