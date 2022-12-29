How to redeem Dishonored 2 for free from Amazon Prime Gaming?

Dishonored two is one of the biggest free games Amazon Prime Gaming offers. All those who are already subscribed to the service will be able to add the brilliant title from Arkane Studios to their libraries. This is yet another evidence of the exciting freebies handed out to subscribers for their loyalty and investment.

Prime Gaming has expanded massively since it was conceptualized by Amazon a few years back. With new regions like India getting its benefits, the service offers enormous value to gamers. But more importantly, it suits the needs of different community members since various DLCs spread across hundreds of video games are provided at no additional cost.

While DLCs can always be helpful for many, free games are bonuses that are too good to turn down. The stakes get even higher when it comes to games like Dishonored 2, which has received much critical acclaim since its release. While the game has aged to an extent, it's still a fantastic title that Prime Gaming subscribers can get at no extra cost.

Dishonored 2 is an excellent game to add, with Amazon Prime Gaming offering it for free

Dishonored 2's offer is available at no additional cost to all PC gamers. All someone will need is to have an active Prime Gaming Membership during the time of claiming the offer. An expired membership will nullify the chances for some to get the game. Once the membership is active, the user will have to undertake the following steps:

You must create a GOG.com account before proceeding with the next steps. Not only is the offering in partnership with GOG, but the redemption process is possible only from there. Hence, having an account is mandatory, but it's easy to create and completely free.

After the account on GOG.com is created, come back to the home page of the Prime Gaming website.

You can either for the offer with the title's name or scroll down to find it on the home screen.

Press on a claim to activate the offer, which will supply you with a digital code.

Copy the code and switch to GOG.com's website or the PC app.

Go to the redeem box and paste the code that you obtained from Prime Gaming's website.

Dishonored two will then be automatically added to your GOG.com library.

You will then have to download and install the game. There's no validity period once the game has been redeemed.

The offer is still active for 34 days at the time of writing, and each account can only get one code. Those who are not active subscribers of Amazon Prime Gaming will also be eligible to get a free copy of Dishonored 2. However, they will have to activate their membership before doing so, as redemption is only possible with a membership.

Dishonored 2 was released in 2016 on all major platforms and was one of the year's best releases. It directly followed the incidents of the first game and retained the core favorites. It's an excellent game to play even in 2022 and can be done for free, thanks to the latest offer from Amazon's service.

