5 upcoming stealth games in 2023 worth watching out for

If you like to approach missions silently at your own pace and approach every challenge cautiously, then trying out Stealth games could be a great idea this year. Stealth-based combat mechanics have always been a vital feature across all genres, whether action RPGs, open-world action-adventure titles or tactical shooters.

While stealth-based gameplay mechanics have cropped up across many popular titles, such as the Hitman Trilogy or the Assassin’s Creed games, very few are solely stealth games. So, if you enjoy a calculated approach to killing enemies, these upcoming stealth games need serious consideration.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s views and choices, and some of the release dates are speculative.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage and 4 other stealth games that are worth putting in your bucket list

1) Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, PC, Amazon Luna

PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, PC, Amazon Luna Releasing on: Early 2023

One of the features that stood out in the original Assassin’s Creed titles was its clever use of stealth-based combat. The focus was more on getting around targets as covertly as possible and finishing the job within the blink of an eye.

The upcoming title of the AC series, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, will be heading back to the old roots of the stealth-based combat that made the franchise so famous a couple of decades ago.

Set in the majestic city of Baghdad, this time around, players will be taking on the role of an assassin named Basim. The title promises to feature plenty of stealth-based combat and missions, as players will try to weave their way through the top echelons of the city by undertaking silent assassinations.

2) Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Remake

Platforms: PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox Series X, and Series S

PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox Series X, and Series S Releasing on: End of 2023 or early 2024

Inspired by the popular stealth game series Metal Gear Solid, Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell, released in 2003, had terrific stealth-based mechanics. Sneaking around the gaming world with various weapons and various ways to execute the assassination had a touch of uniqueness about it.

Ubisoft has been working on a full-blown remake of Tom Clancy’s splinter Cell since 2021. So gamers will probably have to wait until the end of 2023 at best or up to 2024 to get their hands on this unique stealth game.

3) I.G.I 3 Origins

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC

PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC Releasing on: 2023 (TBA)

Released in 2000, IGI 3 Origins is a sequel to the popular tactical first-person shooter Project I.G.I. After a wait of decades, publisher Toadman Interactive announced in 2019 that IGI Origins is going to be the third part of the series.

Unlike Project IGI, IGI Origins is known for its stealth-based tactical shooting, which offers plenty of adrenaline-pumping moments. Origins stand apart in the stealth game genre because there are multiple ways to approach a target. Players can take an absolute Preying Mentis approach or take their enemies head-on. The possibilities available are endless. IGI 3 Origins is one of the stealth games to keep tabs on this year.

4) Deathground

Platform: PC

PC Releasing on: 2023 (TBA)

Deathground has been a game in the developmental shed for a long time. According to the latest rumors, this particular stealth game about survival is finally in its final stages of development. It’s a stealth game about escaping an alienized laboratory set-up inhabited by dinosaurs.

At its core, Deathground is a co-op survivor horror thriller with plenty of stealth-based elements on how players respond to AI-controlled dinosaurs. Up to 3 players can team up to fight together and survive in the dinosaur-laden arenas. Since the game is in its final stages of development, it is assumable that the game may hit the market in 2023 itself.

5) Evotinction

Platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC

PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC Releasing on: June 2023

Evotiction is an upcoming stealth-action title that has taken heavy inspiration from the Metal Gear series in its stealth combat. The combat mechanics also feature some elements of the Watchdog series. So, it will be interesting to see how this hack and stealth title pans out.

Evotinction promises to offer an engaging post-apocalyptic narrative set in a not-so-distant future. At its core, it’s a story about viruses, evolution, and extinction, which is very relatable in today’s post-Covid times.

So, which of these stealth games are you looking forward to playing?

