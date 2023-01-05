5 best horror games to explore in 2023

2023 promises a stacked lineup of titles across all genres, including horror games. Some of the best titles released last year will also ramp up quality and assistance to their base. With AAA blockbusters and surprise indie hits, 2023 will likely be a more eventful year.

While action-adventure games have dominated the energy of gamers in the last few months, several spooky games like Resident Evil 4 Remake and Alan Wake 2 are set to shake up the monotony.

Note: This list is subjective and represents the writer’s opinions. Additionally, minor spoilers for the said games will follow.

Most anticipated horror games of 2023

5) Alan Wake II

Alan Wake II is a sequel to the beloved Alan Wake (2010) and is scheduled for release sometime in 2023. Developed by Remedy Entertainment, this survival horror game takes off where the prior game ended, albeit with a higher emphasis on action. But it does not sacrifice the horror elements that made the first game beloved to many.

The game will be released for PC and next-gen console systems.

4) Slitterhead

Slitterhead is a brand new horror game from Bokeh Game Studio. It is one of the most anticipated horror games in recent years, led by Keiichiro Toyama - creator of the Silent Hill.

The game features grotesque visuals of humanoid monsters that will send a shiver down the player's spine. Further details apart from a fantastic teaser are yet to be released to the public.

Although nothing has yet been set in stone, Keiichiro Toyama has assured players that the game will likely be released in 2023 on PC, with console releases following shortly after.

3) Fatal Frame/Project Zero Mask of the Lunar Eclipse Remastered

Scheduled for a March 9, 2023 release, Fatal Frame Mask of the Lunar Eclipse Remastered is an upcoming remaster of the same game that was initially launched as an exclusive for the Wii home console by Nintendo.

The game will follow protagonist Ruka Minazuki as she returns to Rougetsu Island, searching for her mysterious past. Like previous entries in the franchise, the game also features the return of the camera obscura as the unique gameplay mechanic used to take down ghosts.

As is expected with a remaster, the updated title will feature better visuals and an improved control scheme.

2) Dead Space Remake

The upcoming survival horror game is a remake of the classic Dead Space (2008), developed by Motive Studio and published by Electronic Arts for the PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5 on January 27, 2023.

Interestingly, this remake aims to be more true to the original, mainly featuring minor gameplay improvements and an overhauled graphical engine to align with modern AAA releases.

The plot of the remake is also identical to the original 2008 game and follows engineer Issac Clarke and his crew boarding the USG Ishimura after a distress call only to find it being overrun by horrifyingly mutated creatures.

The title is one of the most anticipated remakes to look out for, especially after the mediocre Callisto Protocol.

1) Resident Evil 4 Remake

Set to release on March 24, 2023, Resident Evil 4 (Remake) is a completely rebuilt version of one of the best horror games of all time - Resident Evil 4 (2005). The remake will follow a similar narrative, as US agent Leon S. Kennedy infiltrates a Spanish village taken over by the Los Illuminados in an attempt to save Ashley Graham, the daughter of the US President.

The game will feature similar gameplay elements to the highly successful Resident Evil 2 and 3 Remakes of recent years. Consequently, a graphical upgrade is also expected to bring it in line with modern AAA games.

Resident Evil 4 (Remake) is up for pre-order now on both PC and console.

