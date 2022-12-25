Get Resident Evil Village at 50% off on Steam Winter Sale 2022

Capcom's Resident Evil Village is on Steam to celebrate the ongoing holiday season. This is partly thanks to the Winter Sale 2022 event on the digital storefront. With a hefty 50% discount, it should be pretty appealing to both fans of the genre and those who have been waiting for a price drop.

Steam @Steam



store.steampowered.com twitter.com/Steam/status/1… Steam @Steam Come one, come all, to the Steam Winter Sale - starting December 22nd, pick up discounts on thousands of games, vote in the Steam Awards, and earn badges and stickers!



Make a list and check it twice - the Winter Sale will be here in less than a week! Come one, come all, to the Steam Winter Sale - starting December 22nd, pick up discounts on thousands of games, vote in the Steam Awards, and earn badges and stickers!Make a list and check it twice - the Winter Sale will be here in less than a week! https://t.co/hVE0u8PDxv The Winter Sale is now live! Dashing through the snow from now until January 5th, we have games galore, Steam Awards voting, and new badges and stickers - what will you cross off your list? The Winter Sale is now live! Dashing through the snow from now until January 5th, we have games galore, Steam Awards voting, and new badges and stickers - what will you cross off your list?store.steampowered.com twitter.com/Steam/status/1…

The 2021 survival horror raked in plenty of fanfare and awards throughout the year, making it one of the best recent games to check out. Here's everything players need to know about the game and the ongoing discount.

Resident Evil Village drops to half-price for the ongoing Steam Winter Sale 2022

The base game is available for a flat 50% discount. This is the second time the game has received an all-time low pricing. This brings Resident Evil Village down to just $19.99/INR 1,199 from the usual $39.99/INR 2,399 pricing.

While other games have had the same discounts on both standard and deluxe versions, that is not the case here. The Resident Evil Village Gold Edition costs $39.99/INR 2,399 instead of $49.99/ INR 2,999. It was only recently released, so it makes sense that it has a lower discount of merely 20%.

Taking on the role of returning character Ethan Winters, players scour a mysterious village in search of his kidnapped daughter Rose. The dreary settlement has a few survivors tormented by hellish, werewolf-like monsters and four mutant lords.

Each lord, including the ever-popular Lady Dimitrescu, have their own personality and motives - but all are devoted to serving the mysterious Mother Miranda.

Taking place entirely in first-person, players will explore the village armed with weapons to ward off enemies. There are many different weapons, items, and tools to acquire as players progress through the game's different areas. Keeping with tradition, there are different puzzles to solve while dealing with foes in combat and adrenaline-fueled chases from the lords.

Powered by Capcom's in-house RE Engine, it is also the best-looking Resident Evil game. The game also returns to its survival horror roots with more atmospheric locales and similarly tense set-pieces.

Resident Evil @RE_Games

Elevate your survival horror experience with the Shadows of Rose story DLC, Third Person Mode, and The Mercenaries Additional Orders.

bit.ly/REVillageGELau… #ResidentEvilVillage Gold Edition and the Winters’ Expansion are available now!Elevate your survival horror experience with the Shadows of Rose story DLC, Third Person Mode, and The Mercenaries Additional Orders. #ResidentEvilVillage Gold Edition and the Winters’ Expansion are available now!Elevate your survival horror experience with the Shadows of Rose story DLC, Third Person Mode, and The Mercenaries Additional Orders.🌿 bit.ly/REVillageGELau… https://t.co/wrMX3OyFqU

Those who want to go ahead and buy the Gold Edition instead should know what they're getting. The bundle includes the following:

The base game

Trauma Pack (includes weapons, cosmetics, charms, and gameplay elements like filters and unlocks the Village of Shadows difficulty right away)

Winters Expansion (includes third-person mode, Mercenaries mode, and Shadows of Rose expansion)

The Mercenaries mode is a timed trial that sees players take out hordes of enemies as fast as possible. The playable character roster even includes villains like Heisenberg and Lady Dimitrescu. Shadows of Rose, meanwhile, is a brand new story focusing on Ethan Winters' daughter Rose as she explores nightmarish locales and avoids new threats.

Regardless of the edition players purchase, they will also receive a standalone multiplayer game, Resident Evil Re:Verse. It allows players to play familiar series heroes like Leon Kennedy or villains like Nemesis in heated PvP battles. Re:Verse cannot be purchased separately, so the only way to experience it is to buy Resident Evil Village.

Poll : 0 votes