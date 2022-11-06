Resident Evil Village: Shadows of Rose DLC review - A compelling story packed with excellent survival horror gameplay

For fans of Resident Evil, Village Gold Edition is a wonderful gift. In addition to the narrative-focused DLC expansion for Rosemary Winter, there is also a third-person mode for the main game. On top of that, Resident Evil Village's Mercenaries feature is now back with new characters and settings.

After playing the Shadows of Rose DLC, I can affirm that Capcom clearly tried to combine a new experience with the feel of the previous Resident Evil titles. The clever fluctuations in the pacing of the narrative prevented me from taking a moment to unwind. Those shifts remained with me throughout the entire journey, and kept my adrenaline levels high.

Perhaps the greatest feature is that the varieties of terror get progressively more intense with each level. Fans of Village will be aware of its quick pace and seamless transition into combat during the initial enemy encounter. Along with providing weapons to deal with the opponents, the gameplay also depends on puzzles to clear paths and Rose's magical skills to stun them.

Resident Evil Village: Shadows of Rose DLC story

The plot of Shadows of Rose begins years after Resident Evil Village's end. Rose Winters, daughter of Ethan Winters, is now 16 years old and wishes she could lose her paranormal abilities over the mold. The narrative of Resident Evil 7 and Village is centered around this fungus, and as a result of having mold-infected parents, Rose has extraordinary power over it in addition to how it affects her body.

To purge herself of her powers, Rose requires a Purifying Crystal. She learns how to enter the Megamycete's consciousness in order to find a Purifying Crystal from her friend K, a member of Chris Redfield's Hound Wolf Squad. Megamycete is a gigantic mold super-colony that Ethan, the protagonist of the base game, discovers towards the conclusion of Village.

Resident Evil Village: Shadows of Rose employs innovative gameplay

The game's implementation of the horror elements uses a variety of techniques (Image via YouTube/ PlayStation)

The game's opening moments feature gameplay in the familiar Resident Evil format. Players have to use a variety of survival techniques, and each level requires different strategies to stay alive. With very little ammo and a focus on dodging or evading opponents, the game's opening act actually does seem like a legitimate return to survival horror.

As Rose reaches Castle Dimitrescu, she encounters horrible creatures and is soon pursued by a wicked masked version of the Duke - the strange, morbidly obese character who assists Ethan Winters as a trader in Resident Evil Village. He served as a crucial mentor for Ethan as the latter set out to save his daughter Rosemary.

As Rose reaches Castle Dimitrescu, she encounters horrible creatures (Image via YouTube/PlayStation)

In the castle, players should be careful not to step into the mold as it could result in instant death. By concentrating Rose's abilities on plant buds that emerge from the mold, you can eliminate parts of the blight. Later on, you can also use these abilities to stun enemies.

A new herb called Spring of White Sage charges her magical abilities and aids in replenishing the power system. Even though the power system mechanic doesn't significantly alter the gameplay, it’s good to see Capcom trying to innovate and bring in some fresh concepts.

Environmental awareness is the key to surviving the horrors (Image via YouTube/PlayStation)

Yet, there are mold creatures that, while intriguing at first, quickly become exceedingly annoying. They only employ one style of assault, snatching Rose and pouring smoke through her face, and it was present for the majority of the game, which I found monotonous.

I encountered a new deformed and frightening stalker enemy in the castle, whose design was clearly influenced by the rat king from The Last of Us 2. It's not the first time that Capcom has drawn inspiration for its monsters’ designs from another game. Earlier, the Village infant fetus monster was modeled after the P.T. version of the baby fetus.

In one level of the castle, a stealth mechanism has been included. The mechanic was employed in later stages too, and its uniqueness at each level made it refreshing. The levels also consist of some extremely difficult but well-placed riddles.

The middle section of Shadows of Rose escalates the gruesome House of Beneviento segments with some stunning visuals packed with jump scares. Those who have finished the base game will be aware that the house of Beneviento contains elements of psychological horror, like the horrific baby fetus monster.

The original game's vibes are present in the DLC’s version of the Beneviento House as well, but the fear aspect is heightened by the addition of new puzzles, horror components, and a mannequin stalker enemy.

The relationship between Rose and the mysterious Michael

The conversations between Rose and Michael is very unique (Image via YouTube/ Residence of Evil)

There is an invisible character in the game named "Michael," who helps Rose on her adventure. Michael leaves encouraging words for Rose in her environment and supplies her with ammo and first aid meds. When Rose is in jeopardy, Michael comforts her with his words. Rose gradually begins to develop an emotional bond with Michael and reveals deeper secrets about herself with his help.

The relationship between Rose and Michael is a crucial component of the narrative. It also produces an intriguing gameplay element that requires you to engage with the surroundings. Michael's instructions must be followed in order to avoid opponents and, in some situations, solve puzzles. It's a creative method to involve the environment in your journey.

Third-person and mercenaries mode

Resident Evil Village carried on Ethan's narrative and received appreciation for its diversity, playability, and characters, particularly Lady Dimitrescu. However, with Resident Evil Village Gold Edition, Capcom has added a brand-new third-person perspective mode to the base game.

To be completely honest, playing Village in this mode was enjoyable, but the main story was much more engaging from the first-person perspective. The game occasionally switches views because major cutscenes are still in first person.

I also enjoyed the Mercenaries mode's new content, which adds new settings and characters including Chris Redfield, Heisenberg, and the notorious Lady Dimitrescu.

Conclusion - A new beginning at every end

With each major Resident Evil game, Capcom strives to reinvent the experience by presenting a fascinating story, characters, and gameplay. In Shadow of Rose, they successfully incorporated the components that every Resident Evil fan anticipates.

I do feel the DLC could have had a better soundtrack. Even though the background music wasn't all that interesting, the theme in one of the House of Beneviento levels stood out; it had a frightening fairy tale feel to it. Despite being a straightforward melody, the music perfectly complimented and heightened the dread of that level.

In a way that signals a new beginning, Shadows of Rose closes on an emotional note. When I first started playing this game, I assumed that the gameplay would be comparable to that of an action survival horror game, but it far surpassed my expectations. Capcom has once again succeeded in providing an exceptional experience that is both innovative and recognizable.

Resident Evil Village Gold Edition: Shadows of Rose

Capcom has once again succeeded in providing an exceptional experience (Image via Sportskeeda)

Reviewed on: PS4 (Code provided by Capcom)

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S

Publisher: Capcom

Developer: Capcom

