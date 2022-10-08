Top 5 horror games for fans of Silent Hills P.T.

Horror games may be tough, but very few have become as successful as P.T. The psychological horror game is a collaboration between Hideo Kojima, Guillermo del Toro, and Konami. Ever since the cancelation of P.T., which was initially advertised as a playable teaser for a future Silent Hill game, fans have been desperately waiting for a similar experience.

Horror games are especially interesting and exciting, thanks to their captivating plots and varying characters. Multiple in-game secrets and tragic occurrences that form the narrative in horror games can keep gamers occupied for hours. This horror game's additional features include unique gameplay elements, riddles, and terrifying spirits that trick the player's senses on various occasions.

Despite being only a playable teaser, horror aficionados are still trying to figure out the riddles surrounding the game's storyline. P.T. revolutionized the modern horror genre, in addition to inspiring other creators to improve the way horror games are designed. This article will list out five other horror games similar to P.T.

This article reflects the personal views of the author.

Here are the 5 best horror games for fans of P.T.

5) Visage

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft Windows, Xbox Cloud Gaming

Publishers: SadSquare Studio

One of the first horror games to draw inspiration from Silent Hills was Visage. Interestingly, Visage's haunted mansion and P.T.'s unending corridor feature an identical style, with both games also dealing with elements of identity and otherworldly vengeance for individuals who have committed heinous crimes.

Set within what appears to be a typical home, the anguished protagonist has to make their way through the mansion and piece together terrible information about their past and the building's residents. When the player spends too much time in the dark, Visage incorporates psychological consequences that are performed quite effectively in the first-person horror game.

4) Blair Witch

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Oculus Quest, Xbox One, Meta Quest 2, Microsoft Windows, Amazon Luna, SteamOS

Publishers: Bloober Team

Blair Witch's storyline was heavily influenced by P.T., featuring surreal flashbacks from protagonist Ellis Lynch's military service as well as sinister forest pathways. It skillfully makes use of Silent Hills' psychological horror process to strike terror into players' hearts.

Both the game's environment as well as its terrifying jumpscares are designed to keep players on their toes. Blair Witch is one of the best psychological horror games available today because of how well its eerie woods intimidate players and give them the impression that somebody or something is always watching them.

Embracing the roots of its inspiration, Blair Witch uses the found footage technique to produce one of the game's most intriguing features and incorporates esthetic aspects like the distinctive stick insignia from the film. Possibly working against the game's intention to frighten players, Bullet, Ellis' pet dog, is one of Blair Witch's strongest features.

3) Home Sweet Home

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows

Publishers: Yggdrazil Group, SNK Playmore, Ningbo Inception Media Co., Ltd.

One of those horror games that doesn't provide enjoyable settings or gameplay for players is Home Sweet Home. This horror game has been beautifully designed, drawing inspiration from Thai tales and traditions. The scariest parts of the game are the ghosts, especially when the protagonist is inside his house trying to find some answers. This game is ideal for those who prefer significant amounts of difficulty at every point in the game.

The brilliance of Home Sweet Home lies in the fact that it emphasizes terror more so than a straightforward narrative. Even if the gameplay is brief, it provides players with an opportunity to play out a plot that is rather similar to P.T.

With jump scares used frequently, the game is exclusively defensive in nature. As a result, it's important to respond quickly, spot the bad spirit, and solve puzzles. Gameplay also involves a certain amount of anxiety because completing the level requires instant action. The only other alternative is to flee and hide as a female ghost in the game will pursue players to kill them.

2) Amnesia: Rebirth

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows, Linux, Amazon Luna, Macintosh operating systems

Publisher: Frictional Games

Undoubtedly, the Amnesia series is one of the most beloved horror franchises ever created. The graphically stunning Amnesia: Rebirth is a solid continuation of the first Amnesia game, with the game being incredibly tense at every moment thanks to its graphical superiority.

The Amnesia series has successfully carved out an excellent and unsettling niche for itself within the survival horror genre. Particularly strong among the series' installments is Amnesia: Rebirth. Although its reach may be significantly wider than what is investigated in P.T., it involves a first-person horror approach that is extremely similar in the fact that it gives players the impression that something is chasing them.

1) Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft Windows, Google Stadia

Publisher: Cpacom

The pinnacle of the photo-realistic horror games genre is Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, developed by Capcom. Although P.T.'s gameplay, source material, and settings are completely different, the experience is eerily similar. Resident Evil 7 can be appreciated as a standalone game simply because it can be played without any background experience of the series or the requirement for any kind of backstory.

Based on the intimidating nature of their antagonists, players quickly learn that monsters don't always have to be distinctively hideous and menacing or even zombie-like to be terrifying. Knowing when to run and when to fight will give players the best chance of surviving. This game is an extremely unpleasant experience for the poor protagonist, Ethan Winters, as it is in many horror games.

