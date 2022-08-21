5 best action games like God of War

God of War is one of the most iconic series in all of gaming. Earlier titles in the franchise helped popularize the PlayStation 2 console and set the standard for an entire generation of action video games. Those timeless classics have aged well and can still be revisited and enjoyed even today.

In 2018, the series received a soft reboot and was brought to the modern generation of consoles. The new installment was a massive critical and commercial success, winning the Game of the Year award.

With Ragnarok releasing in November 2022, fans of the series will be eager to get their hands on the sequel. However, in the meantime, here are some games they can enjoy to get their fill of God of War-style action while they wait for the latest title in the legendary series.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

These action titles resemble God of War's hack-and-slash style gameplay

1) Devil May Cry 5

The Devil May Cry (DMC) series might not be as critically acclaimed as God of War, but it is just as iconic a name in the hack-and-slash genre.

The first DMC game was released in 2001 for PlayStation 2, and it redefined the action-adventure genre with its fast-paced combat, which rewarded flashy and stylish combos.

However, the series took a hit due to the 2013 reboot being a disappointing deviation from the norm, but the franchise was redeemed courtesy of its latest iteration in 2019. Devil May Cry 5 returned the series to its roots with iconic characters, flashy combat, and ridiculous humor.

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Windows

Model: Paid

2) Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice

The God of War games have always been deeply entrenched in mythology. With the 2018 soft reboot of the series, the narrative shifted from Greek to Norse mythology and explored new stories, deities, and lore. Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice is similar in this regard, as it offers an authentic depiction of Norse mythology.

Developed and published by a relatively small studio called Ninja Theory, Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice was released to widespread critical acclaim, with players praising it for its plot, combat, and graphics.

The emotionally tumultuous storyline is complemented beautifully by the voice acting, which creates an immersive and engaging gaming experience.

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Windows, Nintendo Switch

Model: Paid

3) Elden Ring

Released in 2022, Elden Ring is FromSoftware's latest offering that follows the classic Souls blueprint. It is one of the best titles of the year, as well as one of the greatest action games of all time.

The 2018 God of War title completely overhauled the fundamental combat mechanics of the series, leaving behind the fixed-camera, hack-and-slash action for a more tactical dodge-and-roll approach. As a result, players were quick to notice the similarities between this new system and the one in Dark Souls games. This is why God of War fans are expected to be comfortable adapting to the combat in Elden Ring.

The vast open world, deep and rich lore, stunning graphics, nuanced combat, and challenging boss battles offer an experience similar to that of God of War.

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Windows

Model: Paid

4) Ghost of Tsushima

Ghost of Tsushima is an action-adventure game published in 2020 by Sony Interactive Entertainment. It is among the best experiences that can be found on the previous-generation console and has received praise for its graphics, combat, and engaging storyline.

The over-the-shoulder, third-person combat perspective resembles God of War, as well as its dodge, parry, and counter mechanics. Moreover, the plot of the game and the vast open world keep players immersed with hours of entertaining gameplay.

Ghost of Tsushima was heavily inspired by Samurai movies, giving a caricature-style feel to the art style of the game. Visually beautiful environments, complex characters, and nuanced combat mechanics will make God of War fans feel right at home with this title.

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5

Model: Paid

5) The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt

The Witcher 3 is widely regarded as among the finest RPG (role-playing game) experiences. Released in 2015 by CD Projekt Red, the title received multiple awards and accolades, cementing its legacy as one of the best games of all time.

The third-person dodge-and-roll combat, as well as the character-progression system in the game, is similar to the one in God of War, with players having the freedom to level up their character and create their own builds to suit their style.

The vast open world in The Witcher 3 is full of side quests and lore drops, which should be plenty to keep players occupied and entertained until Ragnarok is released in November.

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Windows, Nintendo Switch

Model: Paid

