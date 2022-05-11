All God of War games, ranked from best to worst

The now-legendary God of War franchise has resulted in over a decade of carnage and storytelling. Kratos’ tragic story of heartbreak led to him doing battle with gods in Greece and elsewhere, creating a series of unforgettable games. However, not all of Kratos’ adventures were created equal.

As God of War: Ragnarok looms on the horizon, it’s time to take a look at the franchise, from its best games to its worst.

What games stand out as the best God of War titles of all time?

All games in this franchise released on consoles, portable devices or PCs are available to be a part of this list. The only game that is not on this list, but is worth mentioning, is the 2018 Facebook text-based adventure, God of War: A Call From The Wilds. It starred Atreus and used text commands to explore eight chapters of storytelling.

It is worth mentioning that it is not a retail game starring the ash-covered Kratos. So, which games are the best in the franchise, ranked from best to worst?

Top God of War games

GoW (2018)

GoW III

GoW II

GoW (2005)

GoW: Ghost of Sparta

GoW: Chains of Olympus

GoW: Ascension

GoW: Betrayal

Disclaimer: The article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

8) God of War (2018)

The latest game in the series, the franchise's 2018 release is arguably the best game in the series’ history. It’s a vast, open world with a fleshed-out story that opens up Kratos as a character. In the previous entries of the franchise, he was a bloodthirsty monster, destroying everything in his path without hesitation.

In this latest game, Kratos is older and wiser. He has a new son to care for, Atreus, and offers the boy wisdom and teaches him to be self-sufficient. Now that Kratos has defeated so many monsters, in the 2018 release, he looks inward and combats the monsters within his own soul.

He also fights some incredible bosses, though few of them are gods. It’s a game that has shown real growth for Kratos as a character, while also showing that the man is still perfectly willing to destroy any foe that gets in his way.

7) God of War III (2010)

Playstation 3’s God of War III was a smash hit, and the decision between it and the 2018 release was incredibly difficult. The two are only separated by the thinnest of margins. The final part of what was originally an incredible trilogy culminated in what was essentially the death of Greek mythology.

Some of the biggest and baddest names in Greek mythology were on offer for Kratos to slaughter. Zeus, Poseidon, and even the Titan Cronos fell victim to the blades of Kratos.

Each fight felt unique and special, and each death was grim and horrifying. While it is an amazing game, with striking visuals and incredible combat, the lack of an emotional payoff at the end made it fall flat when compared to the 2018 release starring Kratos and Atreus.

6) God of War II (2007)

God of War II is one of the best action games in the entire PlayStation 2 library. It was a fantastic improvement from the first game of the series, building on it and improving the combat abilities of Kratos.

Still wrapped up in his bloodlust, Kratos slaughtered some of the biggest names in Greek mythology in his second outing. Thesus, the son of Poseidon, falls, as do Atropos, Clotho, and Icarus. The game felt fluid and smooth, and the occasional puzzle felt satisfying to figure out.

5) God of War (2005)

The big daddy of the franchise, the game that started it all. God of War set the standard for the rest of the franchise and starred Kratos, who was cursed by the Oracle. He was forced to forever wear the ashes of the family he slaughtered. In his service to Ares, the War God himself, Kratos left carnage and chaos in his wake.

The game itself was violent, fun, and enjoyable. The combos felt good, and it was pretty satisfying to play as a character who had zero compunction about fighting gods and monsters. It may be the first game in the series, but it stands up as a quality action game from the early days of the PlayStation 2.

It was re-released more than once, which is a testament to the popularity of Kratos and his various adventures.

4) God of War: Ghost of Sparta (2010)

Ghost of Sparta on the PSP was a unique game. While not as fantastic or deep as some of the other entries on this list, it was far more creative. It also expanded on the character Kratos, giving him some much-needed depth.

This particular portable game in the series built several exciting moments and really pushed what the PlayStation Portable was capable of. Being forced to slay his own mother was unforgettable. It also featured the death of the God of Death, Thanatos.

3) God of War: Chains of Olympus (2008)

The first adventure on the PSP was certainly a solid one. While it may be lower on the list compared to some of the other games, it was still a very interesting experience. It was set during Kratos’ service to Olympus and has him defeating Persian invaders, and ultimately getting caught up in a plot by Persphone, the Queen of the Underworld.

The reliance on block-pushing puzzles was really disappointing.The story, while interesting, does not really pay off until the very end. That said, it was nice to see that Kratos’ adventures could extend beyond the home console.

2) God of War: Ascension (2013)

Ascension was a really interesting idea that unfortunately fell far from the mark when it came to the quality the franchise upheld in the past. The combo system requiring dodging was an unfortunate change. For that matter, much of the combat for this game felt pretty weak.

The game takes place ten years before the first game, and strangely enough, has Kratos breaking his oath to Ares. It made no sense from a story perspective, but it did lead to interesting encounters, like the battle against the Furies. It’s not the worst game in the series, but it is a bit of a letdown.

1) God of War: Betrayal (2007)

Betrayal was perhaps the most unique of all of the games in the series, which is to its benefit and detriment. A mobile game that was released after God of War 2, it was a side-scrolling beat ‘em up, where Kratos slaughtered dozens of evil foes.

It is not a terrible game, and it does show that Kratos would do well in a Musou or beat ‘em up style game. While it’s not the best title in the series, it did something fresh with the franchise, even if many fans may not remember it.

The God of War franchise continues on to this day, offering a new story for the Ghost of Sparta as he slowly grows and evolves as a person. Each game has intriguing combat, otherworldly foes to overcome, and best of all, Kratos himself as the protagonist.

