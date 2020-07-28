Ghost of Tsushima: List of all trophies you can earn in the game

Ghost of Tsushima is a phenomenal open-world PlayStation 4 exclusive that came out this year. The world of Tsushima is full of vibrant flora and diverse fauna, and the game offers a wide variety of truly rewarding side quests. Each activity, random encounter and quest in Ghost of Tsushima rewards you with essential items and materials.

Exploring the breathtaking open world of Tsushima is something many love doing. And one of the best things is that the game rewards those who do so. You find hot springs, fox dens, bamboo strikes, shrines, altars and much more, and these things aid Jin in his neverending battle with the Mongols.

Ghost of Tsushima trophy list

Ghost of Tsushima is a much-loved game, and everyone in the community wants to get the platinum trophy. However, to get this, you have to earn the 51 other medals.

In Ghost of Tsushima, there is one platinum, two gold, nine silver and 40 bronze trophies. The overall count reads 52, which is a lot of cups to earn for a PS4 exclusive. These trophies, noted below, reward you with 1230 points to level up your PlayStation user, as per powerpyx.

Living Legend (Platinum Trophy) - Obtain all trophies. Gathering Storm: Recover the katana of clan Sakai. Point of No Return: Break your code to help a new friend. Company of Wolves: Recruit the Straw Hat ronin. Stoking the Flame: Rescue Taka from Mongol captivity. Family Reunion: Free Lord Shimura from the Khan’s clutches. Leader of the People: Ally the peasants of Yarikawa. Birthright: Recover your father’s armour. Dying Embers: Eradicate the traitors in the name of a fallen friend. The Ghost: Embrace your new identity. The Exiled Alliance: Reunite with your allies in the frozen north. Sovereign End: Confront the Khan. Mono No Aware: Leave the past behind and accept the burden of your new mantle. The Warrior Monk: Complete all of Norio’s Tales. The Vengeful Warrior: Complete all of Masako’s Tales. The Unbending Archer: Complete all of Ishikawa’s Tales. The Headstrong Thief: Complete all of Yuna’s Tales. Teller of Tales: Complete all of the Mythic Tales. Helping Sword Hand: Complete all Tales of Tsushima. Flash of Steel: Defeat 20 enemies with a counterattack after a Perfect Parry. Witness Protection: Shoot a Terrified enemy with an arrow while they are fleeing. All in the Wrist: Defeat the maximum amount of enemies within a single Standoff. Open for Business: Successfully Stagger enemies 50 times. There Can Be Only One: Complete every duel. Have a Nice Fall: Kill an enemy with fall damage by knocking them off a ledge. Haunting Precision: Kill 20 enemies with Ghost Stance strikes. The Ghost of Legend: Build your Legend to earn the title Ghost of Tsushima. Quick Study: Learn the Stone, Water, Wind, and Moon combat stances. Every Trick in the Book: Acquire all the throwable Ghost Weapon techniques. The Perfect Storm: Fully upgrade your sword. A Charming Man: Equip a charm in all six slots. Gifted: Collect ten gifts. Slay: Acquire 30 pieces of Vanity Gear. Light the Way: Rekindle all the lighthouses of Tsushima. Den of Thieves: Discover Umugi Cove. Favour of the Kami: Find and honour all of the Shinto Shrines on Tsushima. Honour the Unseen: Bow to 10 hidden altars across Tsushima. Lost and Found: Discover a Pillar of Honor and collect its Sword Kit. Monochrome Masters: Purchase an item from the Black and White Dye Merchants. Cooper Clan Cosplayer: Dress up as a legendary thief. Dirge of the Fallen Forge: Play the “Lament of the Storm” at a friend’s grave. A Moment in Time: Personalize a scene in Photo Mode. Avid Reader: Collect 20 Records. Know Your Enemy: Collect 20 Mongol artefacts. Body, Mind, and Spirit: Complete all Hot Springs, Haiku, Inari Shrines, and Bamboo Strikes. Hero of the People: Liberate 12 occupied areas in Izuhara. A Fight For The Isle: Liberate all occupied regions of Izuhara. Good Riddance: Liberate eight occupied territories in Toyotama. Securing Sanctuary: Liberate all occupied areas in Toyotama. Mass Eviction: Liberate seven conquered areas in Kamiagata. A New Safe Haven: Liberate all occupied regions of Kamiagata. Master Liberator: Liberate the entirety of Tsushima Island.

Ghost of Tsushima story

In the late 13th Century, the Mongol Empire has laid waste to entire nations as part of its campaign to conquer the East. Tsushima Island is all that stands between mainland Japan and a massive Mongol invasion fleet, led by the ruthless and cunning general, Khotun Khan.

As Tsushima burns in the wake of the first wave of the Mongol assault, Samurai warrior Jin Sakai stands as one of the last surviving members of his clan. He resolves to do whatever it takes to protect his people and reclaim his home. He must set aside the traditions that have shaped him as a warrior to forge a new path, the path of the Ghost, and wage an unconventional war for the freedom of Tsushima.