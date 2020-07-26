How to easily parry enemy attacks in Ghost of Tsushima 

Ghost of Tsushima, which is Sucker Punch's first new IP since the launch of Infamous in 2009, offers a diverse combat system.

The skills in the new open-world IP come under the Techniques option and are further divided into many different skill trees. In this article, we are going to cover a sub-skill tree of Samurai Techniques and show you how to effectively parry in Ghost of Tsushima.

How to parry different attacks in Ghost of Tsushima

Before you get into the technicalities of parrying different attacks in Ghost of Tsushima, you should first unlock the deflection skills under the Samurai tab in Techniques. By unlocking the deflections skills, you can deflect both blockable and unblockable attacks from spear-bearers and swordsmen, depending on which skills you have unlocked.

To parry attacks in the game, you have to press the block button L1 right before a connecting attack. To keep it simple, press the L1 key whenever you see an enemy that is about to hit you.

If you are not that confident with your response time, you can always try spamming the block button. This works most of the time. However, we recommend that you practice the parry on small mobs.

It is important to note that attacks with red markers cannot be parried or blocked. It is better to dodge them if you do not want to die in one shot. Parrying attacks will also open windows to counter-attacks, which deal a lot of damage.

The combat in Ghost of Tsushima becomes more immersive and advanced once you learn different skills, including parrying.

