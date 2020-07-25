Ghost of Tsushima: How to get "All in the Wrist" Trophy 

Ghost of Tsushima is the samurai game that you always dreamt of playing. Theirs a lot of new achievement to earn in the game.

Ghost of Tsushima offers a diverse variety of quests and activities which earn you in-game rewards. The other rewards which you get in the game are in the form of PS4 trophies. Today we are going to talk about how you can get "All in the Wrist" Trophy easily.

How to get "All in the Wrist" trophy in Ghost of Tsushima

Before moving on to the steps to get "All in the wrist" trophy. Let us talk about the requirements to get it. So, to earn this trophy, players have to kill 5 enemies in a standoff.

Furthermore, it has to be a standoff streak. As most of you may know, there is a max 3 standoff streak that you can unlock in the Ghost skill tree.

As we said earlier, to get "All in the wrist" trophy, you have to go out of your way. To complete this task you have to get the Sakai clan armor. This you can easily get when you enter the second region (Toyotama Region) of the game. Moreover, you have to upgrade it to the max level.

Tips on upgrading the Sakai Clan armor to max level

The charm of Inari can help you to get increased loot. This will help you gather the resources to upgrade your armor at a faster rate. If you are having trouble finding the charm, or upgrading your armor, check out the article below.

With the Sakai clan armor and the standoff streak skill maxed out. You can go to any region of the game and start a standoff. Kill the 5 enemies in streak and you can easily get "All in the wrist" trophy.