Ghost of Tsushima: Does stealth affect the story?

The entire storyline of Ghost of Tsushima focusses on how Jin's Character develops over time. At the beginning of the game, you are a respectable young lord of Clan Sakai. However, to defeat the Mongols, you need to learn new skills and upgrade your tactics.

Throughout the campaign, whenever you perform or learn any disrespectful skill(assassination), you can see Jin suffering from a moral dilemma. Should he honour the code of Samurai or should he protect his people?

Later on, you can see Jin learning new stealth tactics. As the game progresses, you also unlock many new ghost skills, which are often referred to as Ninja tools.

In Ghost of Tsushima, stealth is forced in a few missions. However, in some missions, you have the option to either fight as an honourable Samurai or use stealth and trickery to kill your opponents.

Does stealth affect the story of Ghost of Tsushima?

The answer is 'No', the game's storyline is not affected by any of your approaches to a battle. You can choose whatever playstyle you want, irrespective of worrying about the end of the game. Whether you choose stealth or not, the game will still believe that you are using dishonourable ways to kill your enemies.

This can be seen in the latter part of the game, where NPCs who see you fight will often say, "My Lord, you butchered them".

Ghost of Tsushima has two endings. To avoid giving any spoilers, we would not talk about them further. However, we can confirm that whatever playstyle you choose, it won't affect the story or the game's ending.

