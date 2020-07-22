Ghost of Tsushima Kurosawa Mode: All you need to know 

The Kurosawa Mode in Ghost of Tsushima is a black and white filter with Film Grain overlay. This filter/game mode is named after Japanese film director Akira Kurosawa, and gives a vintage look to the vibrant open world of Tsushima.

The Kurosawa mode is not for everyone, but if you are a fan of old school samurai movies, then you will surely like it. As a fan of Akira Kurosawa's movies, especially "Ran" — which was released way back in 1985 — it was sheer satisfaction that we felt when we were involved in a standoff in this mode in Ghost of Tsushima.

How to turn Kurosawa Mode on and off in Ghost of Tsushima

When you start the game for the first time, you will have an option to choose Kurosawa Mode along with Japanese voiceovers. Many other options also let you choose between the English and Japanese languages (subtitles and voiceovers).

Moreover, you can turn Kurosawa Mode and voiceovers off at any time during the game. To turn it on/off in Ghost of Tsushima, open options and click on display settings. You can toggle this mode here.

You can also change the English/Japanese voiceovers in the audio settings. One thing that you should keep in mind is that after changing the game audio, you will load to your most recent autosave. So make sure you are not in between a mission, as you may then have to redo some parts of it.

The story of The Ghost of Tsushima revolves around Jin Sakai, who is one of the last samurais on Tsushima Island during the first Mongol invasion of Japan in 1274.

