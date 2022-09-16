5 biggest announcements at Capcom's Tokyo Game Show 2022 Panel

Street Fighter 6, Resident Evil 4, Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak, Exoprimal, and other games were announced during Capcom's Tokyo Game Show 2022 presentation. Capcom also released more information regarding the much anticipated Resident Evil Village Rose DLC and the upcoming major title update of Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak.

The dates and specifics of the upcoming closed beta test for Street Fighter 6 have been officially announced, along with information on what will be accessible during the test. During Capcom's conference for the Tokyo Games Show 2022, the developer heavily emphasized the sequel while announcing the closed beta for the most recent Street Fighter.

Capcom’s Tokyo Game Show 2022 panel highlights

5) Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak’s update

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is available for PC and Nintendo Switch. The expansion continues to grow as Capcom has recently made known the specifics of the second freely accessible update that will be publicly available on September 29.

The publisher debuted an update earlier today to open its Tokyo Game Show 2022 exhibit. There are several new monsters in the new update. This comprises Violet Mizutsune, who attacks in blazing flames while using a substance that resembles napalm and explosive bubbles. This brand-new variation, which stands out from earlier spins like Apex and Soulseer Mizutsune, ought to produce a blazing pairing with Flaming Espinas.

Risen Chameleons, an unique Elder Dragon variation, is an additional brand-new creature in Sunbreak's second title update. Unlike the Mizutsune family, Chameleos' base and augmented forms are less distinguishable from one another.

4) Exoprimal

With the release of a fresh trailer, Exoprimal is starting to publicize some of its characteristics. The recently released gameplay of the eagerly awaited dinosaur-slaying game provides further insight into the game's actual plot and introduces brand-new exosuits and dinosaurs.

The nearly 2.5-minute plot trailer begins with narration outlining the idea of Exoprimal: dinosaur forces have been spreading throughout the earth because of space-time abnormalities brought on by the dysfunctional, evil AI known as Leviathan.

The Murasame and Skywave are two further new exosuits that can be seen in the Exoprimal story trailer. A tank class called Murasame has a huge blade and a red samurai-style outfit.

In the new teaser, the Skywave exosuit, a brand-new support class exosuit with the ability to fly and the capacity to obstruct opponent movement, is clearly shown.

3) Resident Evil Village Winter’s Expansion

After significant anticipation, the DLC for Resident Evil Village, which debuted in 2021 to much enthusiasm, is finally arriving. This will have a third-person viewpoint similar to the Resident Evil 2 and 3 Remake, giving players a completely different viewpoint on Ethan Winter and the haunted village.

The DLC will also contain a mercenaries mode, which will feature new playable characters, including Heisenberg and Lady Dimitrescu, as well as additional challenges.

A new storyline and gameplay challenges are included in the Shadows of Rose DLC, an epilogue to Resident Evil Village's storyline. Rose, Ethan's daughter, will be the game's protagonist as players help her master her new powers. Although Rose have unique skills, an attacker will be able to kill players with a single blow.

2) Resident Evil 4 remake

In October, Capcom will have a special demonstration where further details about the PlayStation 4 release of the Resident Evil 4 remake will be revealed. Years of rumors led to the big announcement of the Resident Evil 4 remake this past June from Capcom.

Capcom announced the Resident Evil 4 remake along with the release date of March 24, 2023, and the platforms it would be available on PS5, Xbox Series X, PC, and PS4.

A particular date and time for the Resident Evil presentation in October have not been made public, but people curious to see more of the Resident Evil 4 remake will need to tune in.

1) Street Fighter 6

The dates and information regarding the upcoming closed beta test for Street Fighter 6 have been officially announced. During Capcom's conference for the Tokyo Games Show 2022, the closed beta for the most recent Street Fighter was revealed, with the publisher heavily emphasizing the sequel.

Four new characters were revealed, including stalwarts from previous games like Ken, Blanka, and E. Honda. Capcom has now disclosed when gamers will have the first opportunity to try out the game, which boasts several online capabilities.

The first beta test of Street Fighter 6 will start next month, according to Capcom's presentation for the game. Players can register to participate in the game's closed beta on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Steam from October 7 - 10.

