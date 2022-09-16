TGS 2022 Capcom showcase highlights some upcoming titles for PS4 but not XB1 or Switch

It was recently Capcom's turn to air their lineup at the ongoing Tokyo Game Show 2022 event. While nothing new was unveiled, fresh information was divulged regarding a handful of known, existing, and upcoming games. These include the likes of Exoprimal, Resident Evil 4 Remake, Megaman Legacy Collection, Street Fighter 6 (SF6), and more.

Many of the announced games are headed to current-generation systems, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. However, it seems like Capcom is not abandoning one specific last-gen console yet: the PlayStation 4.

Capcom's stance with the PS4 poses a disadvantage for other last-gen platforms

Two upcoming games from the Japanese publisher are coming to PS4 as well, namely Resident Evil 4 Remake and Street Fighter 6. The latter is a brand new remake of the GameCube classic built from the ground up in the developer's proprietary RE Engine.

SF6 is the latest entry in the acclaimed Street Fighter series of fighting games. It is a stark departure from previous entries in the franchise in the sense that it will feature an open world with a narrative revolving around a custom character.

Both games will arrive on PS4 but not on its competitor Xbox One. Moreover, the Nintendo Switch has been left out as well. The Super Mario developer's portable hybrid being left out is understandable considering the technical constraints but seeing Capcom skip the green team's home console is odd. In this scenario, it is very likely that Sony approached Capcom to request the inclusion of their aging system into the development pipeline.

Yes, it is possible that Capcom may not deem the 2013 Xbox console profitable anymore. But another upcoming game will be available on the Xbox One: Exoprimal, the multiplayer dinosaur-slaying third-person shooter. It is also slated for a 2023 release, just like Street Fighter 6 and Resident Evil 4 Remake.

Of course, it is very much possible that these titles could end up being on Xbox One and Nintendo Switch in the future, especially considering how Resident Evil 7 Biohazard, Resident Evil 2 Remake, Resident Evil 3 Remake, and Resident Evil Village (plus all DLC) are all also coming to the handheld as Cloud Versions. But as things currently stand, last-gen players on Xbox and Nintendo will be missing out on the aforementioned experiences for the foreseeable future.

What are Street Fighter 6 and Resident Evil 4 Remake about?

Street Fighter 6 takes players to Metro City, a bustling urban open-world with places to explore and new fighters to go up against. Familiar faces like Ryu, Chun-Li, and more will return with new designs.

This time, the familiar, skillful, and methodical combat will involve new elements like the Drive Gauge. Street Fighter 6 will come to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC sometime in 2023.

Resident Evil 4 Remake, meanwhile, retells the story of U.S. government special agent Leon S. Kennedy, who explores a mysterious Spanish village in search of the government's missing daughter. Similar to remakes of the second and third games, this title will retain the over-the-shoulder third-person camera but will aim for a tenser, darker atmosphere and experience than the original.

Gamers will get to experience the classic offering and fight off terrifying mutations when the Capcom title arrives on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on March 24, 2023.

