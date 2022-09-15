Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection - New features, online functions, and more

During TGS 2022, Capcom’s presentation revealed some new features for Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection.

10 classic Battle Network games are coming together in one collection, with several fresh content, with the developers also revealing something they are working on for the collection as well. Surprisingly, fans also got to hear from Masakazu Eguchi aka “Mr. Famous," the director of the series.

Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection’s developers show off new features and more

A beloved franchise, Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection is coming, and there will be several features for gamers to look forward to with it. One of these new additions is a High Image Quality Filter, which will allow players to look at softer renderings of the game instead of the more traditional, blocky Gameboy Advance graphics.

Shown off in the trailer, it does make the graphics look significantly smoother. A Gallery Mode was included, with over 1,000 illustrations of character designs across the franchise's history.

The Music Player features 188 songs from the games as well, so players can take a trip back through time with the incredible soundtracks.

The main menu of the game will feature a 3D, voice-acted Mega Man, so it will look more like the in-game PET (Personal Terminal) screen in the games; he will be the player’s Navi. Based on the gamer’s playstyle and control style, he will have various things to say, to make things more interesting.

Then “Mr. Famous," Director Masakazu Eguchi spoke to the fans. He teased a potential merch item, in an amazing white coat, but the big takeaway being the potential of Online Functionality.

Capcom is hard at work to include Online Functionality in Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection. The developers are looking into online battles and Chip Trading for every game in the series. This is still in development, but it is something they feel strongly about.

Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection will have 10 games for players (Image via Capcom)

The Legacy Collection includes 10 titles, and it has been confirmed to be delivered in two parts: Legacy Collection Volume 1, and Legacy Collection Volume 2.

Volume 1 includes Mega Man Battle Network through Mega Man Battle Network White, and Volume 2 features "Blue Moon" through Cybeast Gregar.

Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection is a complete collection of Gameboy Advance titles, with players having access to the following:

Mega Man Battle Network

Mega Man Battle Network 2

Mega Man Battle Network 3 Blue

Mega Man Battle Network 3 White

Mega Man Battle Network 4 Red Sun

Mega Man Battle Network 4 Blue Moon

Mega Man Battle Network 5 Team Protoman

Mega Man Battle Network 5 Team Colonel

Mega Man Battle Network 6 Cybeast Gregar

Mega Man Battle Network 6 Cybest Falzar

Unfortunately, there is no release date other than “2023," but the Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection is in development and on the way.

