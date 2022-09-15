Street Fighter 6 TGS 2022 presentation - Character creation, game modes, roster, and more

Street Fighter 6 was Capcom’s big presentation during the Tokyo Game Show (TGS) 2022 presentation. During it, the developers showed off a brand-new trailer where players got to see a number of cast members, character creation, in-game features, and so much more.

Set to be released in 2023, Street Fighter 6 promises to be a huge change to the fighting game franchise.

What were fans treated to during the TGS 2022 presentation? Here’s everything from Capcom’s discussion on the next entry to their milestone fighting-game franchise.

Street Fighter @StreetFighter



Ken, Blanka, Dhalsim, and E. Honda return in



bit.ly/SF6OfficialWeb… Get detailed looks at World Tour, Battle Hub, and Extreme Battle with the Game Mode Trailer.Ken, Blanka, Dhalsim, and E. Honda return in #StreetFighter6 Get detailed looks at World Tour, Battle Hub, and Extreme Battle with the Game Mode Trailer.Ken, Blanka, Dhalsim, and E. Honda return in #StreetFighter6!🌐 bit.ly/SF6OfficialWeb… https://t.co/3AeWPK1H7Y

Street Fighter 6 shows off character creation, game features, and more at TGS 2022

The brand-new trailer showed off a few familiar faces, like Luke and Ken, but the former was in the trailer to be a coach to the players. In it, gamers got to see a variety of character creation options.

These characters exist in the World Tour, which is an immersive, single-player story mode. A wide assortment of character creation options were displayed, allowing players to look however they want in this single-player mode.

The character customization suite looked pretty detailed, offering a number of options for players to enjoy. It’s also worth noting that the clothes the characters equip in this mode not only change their look but also their stats.

World Tour is an open world where players can get into instant battles with other inhabitants of the single-player world.

In this mode, players can join masters’ schools and learn their battle style, as well as special moves, and Master Actions. The special moves can also be used in the world to get around as movement tech or to clear obstacles.

The trailer also showed Street Fighter 6’s Fighting Ground. All of the game modes featured in Street Fighter V are also in the Fighting Ground area. Several minutes of battles ensued, where players were treated to a number of the cast members duking it out in normal fights, and some more extreme battles that also included stage hazards.

These come as a part of Extreme Battles. These have rules for victory that can be set, and also feature a variety of gimmicks or stage hazards.

The Battle Hub was also revealed, a place where players can battle online in competitive and casual matches. Tournaments also take place in the Battle Hub, where they can show off custom avatars and hang out with others.

Street Fighter @StreetFighter Two more commentators join the Real Time Commentary Feature in #StreetFighter6 ! Esports caster Kosuke Hiraiwa ( @kouhiraiwa777 ) and musician H.E.Demon Kakka ( @seikima_ii35th ) lend their voices to the game. Two more commentators join the Real Time Commentary Feature in #StreetFighter6! Esports caster Kosuke Hiraiwa (@kouhiraiwa777) and musician H.E.Demon Kakka (@seikima_ii35th) lend their voices to the game. https://t.co/jnNlHccdCe

In addition, two more commentators were revealed. Kosuke Hiraiwa (Japanese) and H.E. Demon Kakka (Japanese) showed off their voicelines in a new trailer. The ability to have real-time play-by-play is an incredible new feature, and one that will bring life to Street Fighter 6 matches.

Four characters revealed for Street Fighter 6

Takayuki Nakayama, Director of Street Fighter 6, also revealed four returning characters when discussing Fighting Ground.

Dhalsim

E. Honda

Blanka

Ken

All familiar faces, they have now officially confirmed to be in Street Fighter 6. He discussed the gameplay features of these characters. Dhalsim is tricky, with plenty of reach and range. E. Honda is going to feel familiar, with his great strength and powerful charge attacks.

Blanka has a new look, as he now is a tour guide in the Amazon, but he’s the same rolling, excitable beast. He still has his rolling ball attacks, and shocking, electric attacks. Nakayama showed off a new move though, the “Blanka-chan Doll." With it, he electrifies a Blanka doll and tosses it, to use as a projectile or set up.

Ken, Ryu’s eternal rival, had a brand-new look, but Nakayama did not discuss what inspired this. His attacks feel familiar, with an emphasis on fire, and tricky kicks. Two new moves were featured, the Jinrai Kick, which has a number of variations, and the jumping Dragonlash Kick.

Closed-Beta test is on the way

Street Fighter @StreetFighter



8 Characters

Online Matches

🥋 Training Mode

🕹️ Crossplay

...and more!



Details - Announcing the Closed Beta Test for #StreetFighter6 , taking place from October 7-10 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam!8 CharactersOnline Matches🥋 Training Mode🕹️ Crossplay...and more!Details - bit.ly/SF6CBTWebsite Announcing the Closed Beta Test for #StreetFighter6, taking place from October 7-10 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam!👤 8 Characters🌐 Online Matches🥋 Training Mode🕹️ Crossplay...and more!🌐 Details - bit.ly/SF6CBTWebsite https://t.co/EqFxaYkvVM

Finally, Capcom also revealed that a Closed-Beta test with cross-play will be available next month. It will take place on October 7 through October 10 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and Steam. Ranked Match, Casual Match, Battle Hub Match, Open Tournament, Extreme Battle, Game Center, and Training Mode will be available. Players can sign up on their official website.

Capcom revealed quite a bit about their upcoming fighting game, and thankfully, players won’t have to wait long in order to take part in the Closed-Beta. There is no confirmed release date for Street Fighter 6, but it is coming in 2023.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan