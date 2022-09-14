"What a time to be alive": Tekken 8 and Street Fighter 6 possibly releasing in the same year have fans rejoicing

Tekken 8 and Street Fighter 6 will be the following chapters in their respective franchises, which have become giants in the genre of fighting games. There are some similarities between the two in terms of genres, but they are very different games.

Nevertheless, the fate of the two franchises might be aligned as fighting games fans are in for a possible treat. Street Fighter 6 has already been announced by Capcom, with the game set to be released next year. Some fantastic showcases have spotlighted the new game engine enhanced for current-gen consoles. If fighting game fans thought that was it, they're wrong.

Heisei @gachimad Tekken 8..

Street Fighter 6.

what a time to be alive for fighting games. Tekken 8..Street Fighter 6.what a time to be alive for fighting games. https://t.co/e9QZbaLHc1

Earlier on September 13, the PlayStation State of Play event practically confirmed that Tekken 8 is in development. Moreover, the game will be the first series entry developed on the current-gen consoles. Both current-gen consoles of PlayStation, Xbox, and PC will be available. What has excited the fans is that they could potentially have two big tickets coming their way in 2023.

2023 could be the year for fans of fighting games with potential releases of Street Fighter 6 and Tekken 8

Capcom has already informed Street Fighter 6's release date despite not diving the exact time. The game is expected to be released in 2023, and things so far seem to be on schedule. Its reveals also happened significantly earlier than in Tekken 8.

It's unclear when Bandai Namco started the development phase of their upcoming title. Yesterday's trailer showed apart from the single-player story mode and emphasized some more progressive elements. However, the developers did mention that the development cycle still has unfinished parts and didn't indicate release date.

However, speculations on social media have cited that a 2023 release is possible, given it's already in development. Part of the speculation also comes from hope, as Tekken 8 and Street Fighter 6 releasing in the same year could be massive for all fans.

Bandai Namco has yet to confirm the release period, but that hasn't stopped fans from hyping themselves on social media. One fan stated that both games look fantastic and that exciting times await the genre.

xenosaga @xenosaga7 It's cool to see both Street Fighter 6 and Tekken 8 looking great. Exciting times ahead for fighting game fans.

While fans are pretty happy, some feel that both Tekken 8 and Street Fighter 6 could have some steep requirements on PC and will require some robust hardware.

Django @CattoUnchained Attempting to run Street Fighter 6 or Tekken 8 on pc is gonna be like

Although the releases are quite some time away, one fan predicts that the two games will take over their lives once released.

Adam Rivas🐝🇲🇽 @arivas1337 Street Fighter 6 and Tekken 8 are gonna rule my life and I'm gonna love every second of it

There are also expectations for the next chapter of Mortal Combat to come next year. All in all, it's never been a better time to be a fan of fighting games.

The Art Major @kmbrookart Street Fighter 6

Tekken 8

Guilty Gear -Strive- is out right now

And possibly soon MK 12



FG fans will be EATING in 2023 Street Fighter 6Tekken 8Guilty Gear -Strive- is out right nowAnd possibly soon MK 12FG fans will be EATING in 2023

Some plan to get a PS5 to play all the games, even though both titles will also be available on Xbox consoles.

Níck Lαngєr @DaBossCrow Also Street Fighter 6 and now Tekken 8 I NEED A PS5 NOW.



I NEED A PS5 NOW. Also Street Fighter 6 and now Tekken 8I NEED A PS5 NOW.

2023 will also be an exciting time for some to return to the fighting game genre if they have taken a break in the past.

New and experienced players of fighting games are excited. For the time being, they will have to wait and hope that Street Fighter 6 and Tekken 8's developments don't hit a snag so they can be released as per schedule.

Edited by Srijan Sen