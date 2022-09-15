Street Fighter 6 Closed Beta - Start and end date, how to access, and more

Takayuki Nakayama, Director of Street Fighter 6 had plenty of information to share during the Tokyo Game Show (TGS) 2022.

He started by thanking fans for their feedback from back in June 2022, and then showed off a brand-new trailer with some fantastic visuals. However, one of the bigger takeaways is that a Closed Beta will be available soon.

The developers gave plenty of information concerning the Closed Beta, how to join it, and what players can expect going into the limited-time testing period. Luckily, players won't have to wait very long since the testing period will begin in October 2022.

Street Fighter 6 is receiving a Closed Beta - Here’s players need to know

Announcing the Closed Beta Test for #StreetFighter6, taking place from October 7-10 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam!👤 8 Characters🌐 Online Matches🥋 Training Mode🕹️ Crossplay...and more!

A limited-time Closed Beta test will take place in Street Fighter 6 from October 7-10, and even better, it will be cross-play. A number of modes will be available, and it’s very easy to sign up.

Nakayama has made it clear that only a limited number of people will gain access. For players on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam, cross-play will be available. Here’s how to sign up for the Closed Beta.

Go to this website.

Click “Apply for the Closed Beta Test.”

Sign in or create a Capcom ID account.

Confirm your details and register.

There’s a very good chance that servers will be overwhelmed with requests. If you receive an error, try again later, or keep refreshing the page. All players must be over 13 years of age as well. In order to take part, users must either have a PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, or a PC with the following minimum requirements.

Minimum requirements

OS: Windows 10

Windows 10 CPU: Intel Core i5-7500 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200

Intel Core i5-7500 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200 RAM: 8GB

8GB VRAM: 4GB

4GB CPU: GTX1060 or Radeon RX 580

GTX1060 or Radeon RX 580 Storage: 25GB

Get detailed looks at World Tour, Battle Hub, and Extreme Battle with the Game Mode Trailer. Ken, Blanka, Dhalsim, and E. Honda return in #StreetFighter6

According to the reveal during Tokyo Game Show 2022, Street Fighter 6 players will have access to a number of modes, and their Twitter handle revealed that 8 characters will be playable.

Ranked Match

Casual Match

Battle Hub Match

Open Tournament

Extreme Battle

Game Center

Training Mode

A number of reveals were made during the Street Fighter 6 Capcom presentation, such as how character creation in the single-player World Tour mode worked, as well as four returning characters: E. Honda, Blanka, Ryu, and Dhalsim.

No release date has been given for Street Fighter 6, but players will have a chance to try it out ahead of the eventual 2023 release of Capcom’s upcoming fighting game.

