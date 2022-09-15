Resident Evil 4 Remake is heading to last-gen PS4 too, Capcom teases an extended look at RE Showcase

Capcom announced that they have chosen to launch Resident Evil 4 Remake for the PlayStation 4 & 5, and Xbox S|X consoles during the RE Showcase. The fact that the Xbox One version of the game was not mentioned is noteworthy.

The anticipation for the Resident Evil 4 Remake has been on a constant rise, and players haven't missed an opportunity to see the latest details. Recent information has put a spotlight on PlayStation 4 fans' desires for a Resident Evil 4 remake, which has been a popular topic of discussion.

The Resident Evil 4 Remake is scheduled to be released for the PS5, Xbox Series X and S, and Steam on March 24, 2023. However, it is unknown if the PS4 version will follow the same release date. Whether the remake will be released on the Xbox One has not yet been confirmed by Capcom.

More details about the Resident Evil 4 Remake will be released via a special presentation in October

Although no exact date was given, producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi has guaranteed that a Resident Evil Showcase program with additional details about the upcoming remake will take place in October.

There will probably be a lot of disagreement among Resident Evil fans over this information. On the one hand, the game will now be playable on PS4 for those who haven't bought a PS5 yet, which is unquestionably a nice factor.

The fact that Resident Evil 4 will only be available on current-gen hardware thrilled a lot of fans when it was initially revealed. Now, some will doubtless be concerned that Capcom won't let the title achieve its full technical proficiency on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC because of the technological restrictions of the PS4.

The decision made by Capcom seems reasonable in light of Sony's most recent increase in the console's price.

The showcase was also noteworthy as the developer reminded fans of some of the other upcoming new material for its famours survival-horror series.

The Resident Evil Village DLC, which is scheduled to debut on October 28, is the highlight of this impending release. Extra third-person gameplay for the original game, the Shadows of Rose plot, and additional characters for the Mercenaries gameplay are all included in Resident Evil Village's Winters Expansion.

