Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak - Title update 2's release date, Violet Mizutsune, unlocked layered weapons, and more

During the recent Tokyo Game Show 2022, Capcom finally shed some light on the upcoming second title update for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, which releases later this month.

It is set to add a boatload of new content for players. These include three new monster sub-species, new Anomaly Research quests, unlocking layered weapons and much, much more.

Monster Hunter @monsterhunter



Flaming Espinas

Violet Mizutsune

Risen Chameleos

⚔ Layered Weapons

Lv 120 Investigations

Qurious Crafting options



Available Sept. 29! New threats rise from the shadows in #Sunbreak free Title Update 2.Flaming EspinasViolet MizutsuneRisen Chameleos⚔ Layered WeaponsLv 120 InvestigationsQurious Crafting optionsAvailable Sept. 29! New threats rise from the shadows in #Sunbreak free Title Update 2.🔥 Flaming Espinas💜 Violet Mizutsune👅 Risen Chameleos⚔ Layered Weapons⬆ Lv 120 Investigations➕ Qurious Crafting optionsAvailable Sept. 29! https://t.co/8ek7qnFmWj

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is easily one of Capcom's biggest games of 2022, despite being an expansion to an already existing title. It is one of Capcom's bestselling titles, shipping more than 2 million copies worldwide within the first week of the expansion's launch.

Given the mass appeal of the Monster Hunter games, Capcom has always supported these titles with long-term post-launch plans that add a ton of new and exciting content for players.

These range from new locales to explore and battle monsters in, new weapons, armor and other trinkets as well as entirely new monsters and their sub-species.

Last month, Sunbreak received its first title update, which added new monsters, a new hunting arena and a bunch of new quests, including the very exciting Anomaly quests that grant unique rewards upon completion.

Title update 2 for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak will bring in a lot of content

New monster sub-species added

Monster Hunter @monsterhunter A fierce and fiery frontier awaits in the form of Flaming Espinas, flying into Monster Hunter Rise: #Sunbreak as part of free Title Update 2 in late September. A fierce and fiery frontier awaits in the form of Flaming Espinas, flying into Monster Hunter Rise: #Sunbreak as part of free Title Update 2 in late September. 🔥 https://t.co/SpAl5QUwoP

During the Capcom Panel at the Tokyo Game Show 2022, three new monster subspecies were unveiled for the upcoming second title update for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. These are:

1) Violet Mizutsune

The Violet Mizutsune (Image via Capcom)

According to Capcom, The Violet Mizutsune are Leviathans known for their beautiful lilac-colored fur. These monsters secrete a fluid, which they use to slide around, targeting their prey and opponents with gas-filled bubbles.

Though they appear to be graceful creatures, the regal facade quickly fades away as they envelop themselves in pale flames and bathe their surroundings in a beautiful, but deadly, inferno of white-hot flame.

2) Flaming Espinas

According to Capcom, the Flaming Espinas is a subspecies of the returning Flying Wyvern with a slightly more muted body color. However, the boldness of the standard Espinas remains, meaning that standard attacks won't rouse the monster from its deep slumber.

Flaming Espinas' breath attack contains a powerful poison, and a dense acid that deteriorates armor, much like Rathalos or Rathian's tail swipe. Players need to either avoid this attack or be prepared with a handful of antidotes in case they end up taking the attack head-on.

3) Risen Chameleos

The Risen Chameleos (Image via Capcom)

According to Capcom, the Risen Chameleos are Elder Dragons that have found a way to overcome their affliction.

By suppressing the Qurio virus, these monstrous creatures have gained great strength and new abilities, boasting superior poison and physicality. They are capable of sending players off into a toxic nightmare if they lose sight of the monster.

The brand new layered-weapons system

From the second title update onwards, players will not only be able to unlock layered-armor sets, but also the newly added layered weapons, essentially transmog for the arsenal.

Monster Hunter @monsterhunter



Set sail for Elgado and take on your biggest adversaries yet in Monster Hunter Rise: From Kamura to the Kingdom, your strongest foes are on the horizon.Set sail for Elgado and take on your biggest adversaries yet in Monster Hunter Rise: #Sunbreak From Kamura to the Kingdom, your strongest foes are on the horizon.Set sail for Elgado and take on your biggest adversaries yet in Monster Hunter Rise: #Sunbreak. https://t.co/aeXZRhS2Fy

Much like the layered armor in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, layered weapons will allow players to mix and match the look of their weapons with that of any other of the same class, without altering the original weapon's stats and attributes.

The layered weapon designs will also be available as purchaseable DLC on Steam and the Nintendo eShop.

New Anomaly Research quests and more

The second title update for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak will also add a brand new set of Anomaly Research quests for players to undertake to gain exclusive rewards. There will also be a new rank for such quests, that being the 6-Star (A6★) Anomaly Quests.

Monster Hunter @monsterhunter EVENT QUEST



Dance with the deadly duo of Gold Rathian and Silver Rathalos in this week's devilish Event Quest, Dual Threat: A Song of Silver and Gold.



Complete this quest and obtain some new special titles!



#Sunbreak EVENT QUESTDance with the deadly duo of Gold Rathian and Silver Rathalos in this week's devilish Event Quest, Dual Threat: A Song of Silver and Gold.Complete this quest and obtain some new special titles! 📜 EVENT QUEST 📜Dance with the deadly duo of Gold Rathian and Silver Rathalos in this week's devilish Event Quest, Dual Threat: A Song of Silver and Gold. Complete this quest and obtain some new special titles!#Sunbreak https://t.co/PyYaUUgdVR

Apart from these, players can also expect a weekly shuffle of brand new hunts and quests. They will come in the form of the previously introduced Event Quests that rotate every week, offering new challenges and hunting missions to players in exchange for some really great rewards.

Previously, Capcom announced that title update 2 will increase armor level cap. This will allow players to upgrade their armor and the associated stats even further and better equip themselves for the upcoming challenging encounters.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak's title update 2 will be available for download on September 29, for players on both Windows PC (via Steam) and Nintendo Switch.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan