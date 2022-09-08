Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak's Title Update 2 will feature increased armor level cap

Capcom recently teased the second title update for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, which will be dropping later this month. It will add even more new monsters to the game, along with some really significant changes.

One such big change coming with Title Update 2 for Sunbreak is the increased level cap for armor in the game.

Title Update 2 for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak will bring many changes, including increased armor level cap

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak's upcoming title update will be receiving a massive change in the form of an increased armor level cap, allowing players to boost their armor beyond the current maximum level.

Armor in Sunbreak serve as the primary mode of defense, and can be further enhanced by defense boosting skills and decorations.

However, with Title Update 2 increasing the curent level cap on armor, the defense-boosting talismans, decorations, and skills might become obsolete. The increased level cap might also indicate the arrival of new and more powerful monsters with the upcoming title update.

Capcom has already teased the first monster they will be adding with the second title update, the Flaming Espinas, a sub-species of the newly added returning creature in Sunbreak.

While there is not much information available on the new title update for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, players are expecting some really difficult hunts to be added. With the first title update, Capcom has already introduced a bunch of new monsters that will easily be some of the most challenging encounters in the game.

Players are expecting Capcom to finally add the Elder Dragon Fatalis to Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak with the second title update, which will make sense for the increased armor level cap.

Fatalis is known for its ferocity and raw strength, requiring players to be present with some of the best gear in the game, along with plenty of defense-boosting skills in order to trade blows with.

While Capcom is yet to fully disclose all the new additions they will be bringing to the game with Title Update 2, there is plenty of evidence that the upcoming content drop for Sunbreak will surely include some of the most challenging hunts for players.

More about Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is easily among this year's best releases despite being an expansion to an already existing title.

The highly anticipated expansion came with a bunch of new additions including brand new monsters, weapons, armor, and many more combat and customization items. It also had a bunch of new and returning monsters from the series, and a couple of new biomes for players to explore.

Sunbreak's release was among one of Capcom's most successful game releases this year, selling more than two million copies worldwide within just a week of its launch.

Much like the previous Monster Hunter title's expansion, Iceborne, Sunbreak is on track to receive multiple post-launch updates that will add a bunch of new features and content for players to delve into.

The expansion already got its first title update last month, adding four new monster sub-species: Luscent Nargacuga, Seething Bazelgeuse, Gold Rathian, and Silver Rathalos. An entirely new area called Forlorn Arena and a bunch of new quests called the Anomaly Investigations will be added as well.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is available on Nintendo Switch and Windows PC (via Steam).

