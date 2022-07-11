Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak - 5 best endgame Master Rank builds

Monster Hunter Rise features an extensive collection of weapons, armor and combat-enhancing trinkets that players can mix and match to their hearts' content.

When it comes to combat and general gameplay, Monster Hunter games have always prioritized player freedom. The most recent game in the series is no different, as it has several unique build possibilities.

Monster Hunter Rise features 14 different weapon types, with each one defining a specific playstyle. No two weapons in the game will ever feel the same, despite being equally viable against the plethora of monsters in the game.

With the addition of the Sunbreak expansion to Monster Hunter Rise, Capcom has widened the build possibilities in the game.

Sunbreak also sees the return of some of the most iconic and revered monsters from previous games in the series. These include Astalos, Espinas, Furious Rajang, Gore and Shagaru Magala. There are also a handful of new monsters like Malzeno, Pyre Rakna-Kadaki and Garangolm.

Monster Hunter @monsterhunter



Shagaru Magala awaits you in It's almost time to feel the wrath of Frenzy's judgement.Shagaru Magala awaits you in #Sunbreak Hunters, are you ready? It's almost time to feel the wrath of Frenzy's judgement.Shagaru Magala awaits you in #Sunbreak Hunters, are you ready? https://t.co/145n094jrl

Additionally, Sunbreak introduces the highly anticipated Master Rank. It essentially features the highest difficulty tier quests, where players go head-to-head with some of the most aggressive and powerful monsters in the game.

The Master Rank requires players to be prepared with builds that are properly optimized for their particular playstyle and weapon of choice.

Here are five of the best builds that players can invest in for the endgame Master Rank quests (MR 6+) in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Great Sword build, Lance build and three other great builds for endgame Master Rank in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

1) The Great Sword build

The Great Sword is Monster Hunter Rise's highest single-hit damage-causing weapon.

The Great Sword, although slow and cumbersome to use, can dish out unprecedented amounts of raw damage. If paired with the right decorations and skills, it can easily defeat any large monster in just a few calculated swings.

Monster Hunter @monsterhunter Become an unrelenting force with new Great Sword silkbind combos in #Sunbreak Become an unrelenting force with new Great Sword silkbind combos in #Sunbreak! https://t.co/0RmR9uKRrA

The Great Sword also has fairly robust defensive attributes that allow quick counter-attacks and guard absorption.

Here is a complete breakdown of the Great Sword build for endgame Master Rank quests in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

Weapon: Abyssal Eruption

Crafting materials needed for the weapon:

Archdemon Doomhorn x 1

Archdemon Tailhook x 3

Archdemon Wingtalon x 4

Abyssal Dragonsphire x 1

66000 Zenny

Talisman:

Attack Boost 3

Rampage Decoration Jewel:

Anti-Dragon Jewel 2

Anti-Aerial Jewel 2

Anti-Aquatic Jewel 2

Fanged Exploit Jewel 2

Armor pieces:

Kaiser Crown X

Nargacuga Mail X

Sailor Gloves

Squire's Belt

Malzeno Greaves

Armor skills:

Critical Eye Lv. 7

Critical Boost Lv. 3

Focus Lv. 3

Speed Sharpening Lv. 3

Attack Boost Lv. 4

Weakness Exploit Lv. 3

Stun Resistance Lv. 3

Offensive Guard Lv. 2

Blight Resistance Lv. 2

Evade Window Lv. 1

Flinch Free Lv. 1

Wirebug Whisperer Lv. 1

Decorations:

Guardian Jewel 3

Expert Jewel 2

Critical Jewel 2

Tenderizer Jewel 2

Steadfast Jewel 1

Grinder Jewel 1

2) The Lance build

The Lance is a good and fairly balanced weapon in Monster Hunter Rise. It provides a unique playstyle, giving equal opportunities for offense and defense.

However, the Lance is vastly overlooked due to its difficult-to-master combos and skills. In Sunbreak, Capcom tried to remedy this by making the Lance a vastly viable weapon with some great new skills.

With a properly optimized build, the Lance can easily become the best weapon to complete the Master Rank quests without much hassle.

Here is a complete breakdown of the Lance build for endgame Master Rank quests in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

Weapon: Abyssal Icicle

Crafting materials needed for the weapon:

Archdemon Doomhorn x 3

Archdemon Backshell x 2

Abyssal Dragonscale x 3

Abyssal Dragonsphire x 1

66000 Zenny

Talisman:

Attack Boost 3

Rampage Decoration Jewel:

Anti-Dragon Jewel 2

Anti-Aerial Jewel 2

Anti-Aquatic Jewel 2

Fanged Exploit Jewel 2

Armor pieces:

Kaiser Crown X

Archfiend Armor Baulo

Bazelgeuse Braces X

Squire's Belt

Malzeno Greaves

Armor skills:

Attack Boost Lv. 5

Critical Boost Lv. 3

Guard Lv. 3

Speed Sharpening Lv. 3

Blight Resistance Lv. 2

Guard Up Lv. 1

Flinch Free Lv. 1

Chain Crit Lv. 1

Critical Eye Lv. 4

Weakness Exploit Lv. 3

Offensive Guard Lv. 3

Agitator Lv. 2

Resentment Lv. 1

Evade Extender Lv. 1

Diversion Lv. 1

Decorations:

Guardian Jewel 3

Ironwall Jewel+ 3

Attack Jewel 2

Expert Jewel 2

Critical Jewel 2

Jumping Jewel 2

Grinder Jewel 1

Brace Jewel 1

Diversion Jewel 1

3) The Insect Glaive build

The Insect Glaive is the most unique and interesting weapon in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

At first glance, it seems like a normal glaive that has a long reach and can deal moderate amounts of damage to monsters. However, the weapon is much more than that.

Monster Hunter @monsterhunter Become one with your Kinsect and rule the skies together with synergetic new combos in #Sunbreak Become one with your Kinsect and rule the skies together with synergetic new combos in #Sunbreak! https://t.co/qmmiiZnRtC

The Insect Glaive uses various Kinsects to inflict elemental status effects on monsters. The weapon is lacking in terms of defense but with a proper build, players can easily circumvent that.

Here is a complete breakdown of the Insect Glaive build for endgame Master Rank quests in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

Weapon: Fine Kamura Glaive

Crafting materials required for the weapon:

Afflicted Pelt x 7

MR Bone x 20 Points

60000 Zenny

Talisman:

Attack Boost 3

Rampage Decoration Jewel:

Anti-Dragon Jewel 2

Anti-Aerial Jewel 2

Anti-Aquatic Jewel 2

Fanged Exploit Jewel 2

Armor pieces:

Kaiser Armor X

Archfiend Armor Baulo

Barioth Vambraces X

Rathalos Coil X

Ingot Greaves X

Armor skills:

Attack Boost Lv. 7

Critical Boost Lv. 3

Protective Polish Lv. 3

Stun Resistance Lv. 3

Hunger Resistance Lv. 2

Maximum Might Lv. 1

Flinch Free Lv. 1

Critical Eye Lv. 7

Weakness Exploit Lv. 3

Windproof Lv. 3

Speed Sharpening Lv. 3

Resentment Lv. 1

Quick Sheathe Lv. 1

Chain Crit Lv. 1

Decorations:

Hard Steadfast Jewel 4

Sharp Jewel 2

Tenderizer Jewel 2

Critical Jewel 2

Grinder Jewel 1

Hungerless Jewel 1

Brace Jewel 1

4) The Dual Blades build

The Dual Blades is the most agile and fastest-hitting weapon type in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

The true strength of this weapon lies in its Demon mode transformation, which, at the cost of increased stamina consumption, drastically enhances the attack power and speed of combos.

Monster Hunter @monsterhunter Double your damage output and stylish flair with new Dual Blades Silkbind moves in #Sunbreak Double your damage output and stylish flair with new Dual Blades Silkbind moves in #Sunbreak! https://t.co/YYB8C5sPv6

Although the Dual Blades significantly lack defensive attributes, their speed and mobility more than make up for that.

Here is a complete breakdown of the Dual Blades build for endgame Master Rank quests in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

Weapon: The Legend

Crafting materials required for the weapon:

Afflicted Pelt x 7

MR Wroggi x 20 Points

60000 Zenny

Talisman:

Foray Lv. 2

Rampage Decoration Jewel:

Chameleos Soul Jewel 2

Armor Pieces:

Lunagaron Helm

Espinas Muscle

Grand Mizuha Sleeves

Rathalos Coil X

Grand Mizuha Leg Wrap

Armor skills:

Attack Boost Lv. 4

Chameleos Blessing Lv. 3

Windproof Lv. 3

Weakness Exploit Lv. 3

Partbreaker Lv. 2

Wirebug Whisperer Lv. 1

Flinch Free Lv. 1

Foray Lv. 3

Poison Attack Lv. 3

Critical Boost Lv. 3

Critical Eye Lv. 3

Evade Window Lv. 2

Peak Performance Lv. 1

Decorations:

Attack Jewel 2

Critical Jewel 2

Expert Jewel 2

Tenderizer Jewel 2

Brace Jewel 1

5) The Charge Blade build

The Charge Blade weapon category in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is a really interesting one.

In normal mode, the weapon is a Sword and a Shield with increased defense and moderate attack power. Once transformed, the weapon changes into a heavy-hitting Axe that is capable of dispensing massive amounts of damage in just a few hits.

Monster Hunter @monsterhunter Discharge powerful attacks at a moments' notice with new Charge Blade Silkbind moves in #Sunbreak Discharge powerful attacks at a moments' notice with new Charge Blade Silkbind moves in #Sunbreak! https://t.co/YmgRBVbH9O

The Charge Blade build is centered around dealing critical hits in the Axe mode with Critical Boost skills and targeting monsters' weak spots with the Weakness Exploit skill.

Here is a complete breakdown of the Charge Blade build for endgame Master Rank quests in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

Weapon: Kamura Fine Charge Blade

Crafting materials required for the weapon:

Afflicted Pelt x 7

MR Bone x 20 Points

60000 Zenny

Talisman:

Attack Boost Lv. 3

Rampage Decoration Jewel:

Anti-Dragon Jewel 2

Anti-Aerial Jewel 2

Anti-Aquatic Jewel 2

Fanged Exploit Jewel 2

Armor pieces:

Almudron Helm X

Archfiend Armor Baulo

Rathalos Braces X

Archfiend Armor Ura

Grand God's Peer Feet

Armor skills:

Attack Boost Lv. 7

Weakness Exploit Lv. 3

Speed Sharpening Lv. 3

Chain Crit Lv. 3

Flinch Free Lv. 2

Latent Power Lv. 1

Critical Boost Lv. 3

Protective Polish Lv. 3

Rapid Morph Lv. 3

Earplugs Lv. 2

Resentment Lv. 2

Power Prolonger Lv. 1

Decorations:

Sharp Jewel 2

Attack Jewel 2

Tenderizer Jewel 2

Quickswitch Jewel 2

Critical Jewel 2

Grinder Jewel 1

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is a massive game, with hours of worthwhile content for players to delve into.

The game's standard quests already test the player's skill and understanding of the monsters as well as their own playstyle. Master Rank quests are the final testing ground for players and their builds in the game.

Monster Hunter @monsterhunter



Hunt new monsters in Master Rank quests, but prepare to fight more powerful versions of monsters that you clashed with in Hunters! A new quest rank, “Master Rank”, will await you in Monster Hunter Rise: #Sunbreak Hunt new monsters in Master Rank quests, but prepare to fight more powerful versions of monsters that you clashed with in #MHRise , some of which will strike with new attacks! Hunters! A new quest rank, “Master Rank”, will await you in Monster Hunter Rise: #Sunbreak!Hunt new monsters in Master Rank quests, but prepare to fight more powerful versions of monsters that you clashed with in #MHRise, some of which will strike with new attacks!💥 https://t.co/ClCfMH8wyW

The Master Rank quests are the ultimate challenge in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. With these builds, players should be able to tackle them without much hassle.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far