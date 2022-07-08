Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Switch Axe guide - Best builds, Switch Skills and more

Monster Hunter games are all about tracking and hunting terrifying monsters using weapons. They are role-playing games at heart. However, rather than having fixed character classes, these titles feature a massive selection of weapon types. Each weapon decides the player's class and associated playstyle.

Capcom's best-selling series' most recent venture, Monster Hunter Rise, is filled to the brim with such weapons. The game has a massive roster of weapons for all its 14 weapon categories, giving players full liberty over their personal Monster Hunter experience.

With the recent release of the Sunbreak expansion, Capcom has introduced even more weapons in the game. The expansion also introduces the highly anticipated Master Rank, which will put players' skills and weapon builds to the test.

In Monster Hunter Rise, all 14 weapon types are equally viable against the many monsters in the game. Deciding how to engage in monster-slaying adventures comes down to the players themselves.

Nintendo of America @NintendoAmerica We have a winner! The Switch Axe is your #MonsterHunterRise weapon type champion! Thanks to everyone who voted, and happy hunting out there! We have a winner! The Switch Axe is your #MonsterHunterRise weapon type champion! Thanks to everyone who voted, and happy hunting out there! https://t.co/SQTcM6KXDB

Here, we take a look at the Switch Axe, its strengths, new Switch Skills and possible builds for Master Rank quests in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Strengths of the Switch Axe in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

The Switch Axe is a very fascinating weapon in Monster Hunter Rise. In its normal mode, it is a heavy-hitting axe with reduced mobility. However, at any time, players can transform the weapon into a sword, with high elemental damage and faster combos.

Monster Hunter @monsterhunter Switch up your style with new Switch Axe moves in #Sunbreak , including a powerful new counter-attack! Switch up your style with new Switch Axe moves in #Sunbreak, including a powerful new counter-attack! https://t.co/bdulVP7hKF

The Switch Axe does have its drawbacks. It lacks mobility and has low defense attributes due to lack of guarding options. It also requires the constant use of Wirebugs for repositioning.

However, the various strengths of the Switch Axe easily outweigh its weaknesses. These strengths are listed below:

High elemental discharge

The Switch Axe features a unique attack. It can use all the energy that is stored in the Switch Gauge to deal massive elemental damage in a single hit.

This attack requires proper timing on the players' end, but if they manage to pull it off, it is sure to break a large monster's weak point.

Superior Sword mode

Monster Hunter @monsterhunter Soaring Wyvern Blade



Switch up your Switch Axe Switch Skills to power through attacks or bring death from above! Invincible GambitSoaring Wyvern BladeSwitch up your Switch Axe Switch Skills to power through attacks or bring death from above! #MHRise Invincible Gambit 🔁 Soaring Wyvern BladeSwitch up your Switch Axe Switch Skills to power through attacks or bring death from above! #MHRise https://t.co/UVkFiL5m1w

The Superior Sword mode is the most damaging aspect of the Switch Axe. It can dish out attacks that break even the toughest parts of a large monster.

The mode makes use of the 'Phials' that store the latent energy of the weapon and releases them with a combo finisher for maximum impact.

Long reach and new counter attacks

The Switch Axe is a massive weapon that is capable of dishing out attacks in either of its two modes from a distance. This gives players enough room to move out of harm's way.

With the Sunbreak expansion, the Switch Axe has received a new option to counter monster attacks with an Elemental Burst Counter. While negating damage received, it also deals massive elemental damage to the monster.

Switch Skills for Switch Axe in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Wire Step

The Wire Step skill is switched with Invincible Gambit.

This skill basically allows players to flank the monster from a redirected position while quickly changing from the Sword mode to Axe mode.

This skill adds much-needed maneuverability to the weapon.

Wirebug Gauge recovery speed after skill: Fast

Wirebug cost for skill: 1

Monster Hunter @monsterhunter Axe Hopper



Pick a Switch Skill to power up your playstyle! Counter Peak PerformanceAxe HopperPick a Switch Skill to power up your playstyle! #MHRise Counter Peak Performance 🔁 Axe HopperPick a Switch Skill to power up your playstyle! #MHRise https://t.co/ut0rL1zd0m

Elemental Burst Counter

The Elemental Burst Counter skill is switched with Switch Charger.

This skill compresses the Switch Gauge energy of the Switch Axe and releases it as an elemental burst.

If players can time the elemental discharge right, this skill can counter all the monster attacks while dealing a significant amount of damage in return.

Wirebug Gauge recovery speed after skill: Fast.

Wirebug cost for skill: 2.

2-Staged Morph Slash Combo

The 2-Staged Morph Slash Combo is switched with the Wide Sweep skill for the Axe mode.

This skill is a two-stage attack, with the first stage being the Sword mode and the second being the Axe mode.

The attack is followed by a Wild Swing, where the Axe Morph Slash fills the Switch Gauge and the Sword Morph Slash fills the Amp Gauge on the Switch Axe.

Best early-game Switch Axe build for Master Rank in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

The Switch Axe is a very potent weapon, especially in the Master Rank quests with high damage output.

The Master Rank quests in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak are high-risk, high-reward quests, featuring some of the most fearsome and aggressive monsters in the game.

Monster Hunter @monsterhunter



Hunt new monsters in Master Rank quests, but prepare to fight more powerful versions of monsters that you clashed with in Hunters! A new quest rank, “Master Rank”, will await you in Monster Hunter Rise: #Sunbreak Hunt new monsters in Master Rank quests, but prepare to fight more powerful versions of monsters that you clashed with in #MHRise , some of which will strike with new attacks! Hunters! A new quest rank, “Master Rank”, will await you in Monster Hunter Rise: #Sunbreak!Hunt new monsters in Master Rank quests, but prepare to fight more powerful versions of monsters that you clashed with in #MHRise, some of which will strike with new attacks!💥 https://t.co/ClCfMH8wyW

Players need to be prepared with proper builds and fully upgraded weapons to tackle these challenges.

Here is a look at a great early-game Master Rank (MR 1-2) Switch Axe build:

Weapon: Conqueress II

Rampage Decoration Jewel: Spiribird Jewel 1

Talisman

Weakness Exploit Lv. 2

Armor

Ingot Helm X

Volvidon Mail X

Velociprey Braces

Anjanath Coil X

Volvidon Greaves X

Armor Skills

Attack Boost Lv. 7

Weakness Exploit Lv. 3

Speed Sharpening Lv. 3

Evade Extender Lv. 2

Earplugs Lv. 1

Critical Boost Lv. 3

Stamina Thief Lv. 3

Rapid Morph Lv. 3

Flinch Free Lv. 2

Windproof Lv. 1

Jump Master Lv. 1

Decorations

Critical Jewel 2

Tenderizer Jewel 2

Attack Jewel 2

Drain Jewel 1

Grinder Jewel 1

Brace Jewel 1

Best mid-game Switch Axe build for Master Rank in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

This mid-game build is completely focused on elemental discharge and high defense. The affinity used is Poison, with damage bolstering skills, such as Attack Boost, Weakness Exploit and Critical Boost.

Monster Hunter @monsterhunter



Which New silkbind moves and combos for all 14 weapons will be revealed... starting May 16th!Which #Sunbreak weapon skills are you most eager to see in action? New silkbind moves and combos for all 14 weapons will be revealed... starting May 16th!Which #Sunbreak weapon skills are you most eager to see in action? https://t.co/L6M47HAhTP

Here is a complete breakdown of this mid-game Master Rank (MR 3-6) Switch Axe build:

Weapon: Cresent Moon+

Rampage Decoration Jewel: Spiribird jewel 1

Phial type: Poison

Talisman

Evade Extender Lv. 2

Armor

Almudron Helm X

Zinogre Mail X

Rathalos Braces X

Anjanath Coil X

Death Stench Heel X

Armor Skill

Armor Boost Lv. 7

Protective Polish Lv. 3

Rapid Morph Lv. 3

Speed Sharpening Lv. 2

Earplugs Lv. 2

Power Prolonger Lv. 1

Weakness Exploit Lv. 3

Critical Boost Lv. 2

Evade Extender Lv. 2

Thunder Attack Lv. 2

Latent Power Lv. 1

Flinch Free Lv. 1

Decorations

Attack Jewel 2

Sharp Jewel 2

Tenderizer Jewel 2

Critical Jewel 2

Venom Jewel 1

Grinder Jewel 1

Brace Jewel 1

The Switch Axe is a difficult weapon to understand and use for first-time players of Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. However, with some time spent learning the skills and combos of the weapon, it can easily turn the tides of a battle in the hunter's favor.

Monster Hunter @monsterhunter



The Switch Axe boasts advanced technology to deliver multiple options:

Axe form - fluid motion and hefty hits.

Sword form - quick powered-up strikes.

Phial effects activated by the sword now also persist in axe form. Mighty, transformative force.The Switch Axe boasts advanced technology to deliver multiple options:Axe form - fluid motion and hefty hits.Sword form - quick powered-up strikes.Phial effects activated by the sword now also persist in axe form. #MHRise Mighty, transformative force.The Switch Axe boasts advanced technology to deliver multiple options:Axe form - fluid motion and hefty hits.Sword form - quick powered-up strikes.Phial effects activated by the sword now also persist in axe form. #MHRise https://t.co/63vDoPc237

With a properly optimized build and a fully upgraded Switch Axe, players can easily best even the mightiest of monsters in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

