Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak - What is Frenzy and how to counter it?

Monster Hunter Rise is filled with monsters that can deal incredible amounts of damage, either actively by virtue of their size and strength or passively via blights and ailments that they can inflict on players. From Poison to Paralysis, the game is chalk-full of unique and oftentimes troubling status ailments that monsters can weaponise against the players.

With the release of Sunbreak, Capcom has introduced yet another status effect into the game called 'Frenzy'. Here is a brief rundown of the Frenzy status ailment, what it does, and whether players can cure or counter it.

Frenzy, the new status ailment in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, and how to cure it

What is Frenzy in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak?

Frenzy is essentially a unique ailment that comes from the newly added monster to Sunbreak, Gore Magala. It is a returning monster from Monster Hunter 4, and Frenzy has been a part of this Elder Dragon's abilities ever since.

Gore Magala lacks any visual receptors or eyes, so to make up for that, the monster uses scales that it scatters from its wings and the feelers on its head to determine the location of other lifeforms in its surroundings. These scales are vectors of the 'Frenzy virus,' which in fact are the reason for the Frenzy status effect.

The Frenzy virus affects both monsters as well as hunters, but in different ways. While the ailment weakens the hunter's healing potential and defenses, it increases the aggression of large monsters, oftentimes changing them into their Apex variants. Gore Magala can also be affected by Frenzy, changing into a 'frenzy state', which increases the monster's aggression and attack substantially.

What are the effects of Frenzy in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak?

When inflicted by Frenzy, players will have their defenses reduced significantly, causing them to be vulnerable from increased damage from monsters. The ailment also completely negates the natural healing of the hunters.

The biggest threat to the Frenzy effect is the increased aggression in monsters, including Gore Magala itself, which added to the reduced defenses of the player is a total nightmare. However, the Frenzy status is a dual-edged sword for hunters, as dealing enough damage to the monster in frenzied state turns the ailment to affinity bonus with increased critical chance.

How to counter Frenzy in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Unlike other ailments in the game, the Frenzy effect cannot be cured by traditional potions. The only possible way to counter this ailment is to attack Gore Magala constantly until the frenzy effect is nullified.

Once Frenzy is cured, players receive temporary immunity against the ailment and a boost in critical damage.

How to fight against Gore Magala in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Fighting a Gore Magala is quite possibly one of the most terrifying experiences in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. The addition of the Frenzy effect makes the encounter even more intimidating for players, but the monster is not infallible given players are kitted with the right weapons, armor, and skills.

Gore Magala unlocks at Master Rank 4, and players need a suitably upgraded mid-to-end game build to take on the monster. Gore Magala is very susceptible to Fire, Thunder, and Dragon elemental blights, and takes bonus damage against weapons imbued with these elements.

The most vulnerable parts of Gore Magala are the feelers on its head and its neck. Attacking these parts using a Fire or Thunder imbued weapon provides the highest chance of staggering the beast and dealing the most damage.

Gore Magala sure is a force to be reckoned with, and the Frenzy effect only adds to its strength. However, Frenzy also plays a major role in aiding players against the Elder Dragon with the ability to trade ailments for a critical chance boost affinity, which players should definitely capitalize on during their battle against this majestic monster.

