Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak has successfully sold over 2 million copies within just a week of its launch

Monster Hunter developer, Capcom, stated in a recent Investor Relations blogpost that the newly released expansion for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak has sold over two million copies worldwide, setting a new milestone. This includes sales on both platforms where the game is available, i.e., Nintendo Switch and PC (via Steam).

Thank you so much for your incredible support! Monster Hunter Rise has surpassed 10 million units globally, with #Sunbreak already sun-breaking 2 million units too! To celebrate this milestone, we'll release 2 free items packs on 7th July!

The sales figures are really fascinating and impressive at the same time, given that the expansion has been out for less than a week. To celebrate this milestone, Capcom is giving away two free item packs to owners of the expansion.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak has made records within a week of its release

In the press release, Capcom stated:

"Capcom Co., Ltd. (Capcom) today announced that Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, the massive premium expansion for Monster Hunter Rise for Nintendo Switch and PC (Steam), has shipped 2 million units worldwide."

Monster Hunter Rise has already sold more than 10 million copies since its original 2019 release on the Nintendo Switch, making it the second best-selling game for the developer, right behind Monster Hunter World. Rise was recently ported over to PC (available via Steam) which further boosted its numbers.

Monster Hunter games struggled with sales outside Japan

Monster Hunter Rise is undeniably a phenomenal entry in Capcom's iconic monster hunting series. Monster Hunter games, despite being of great quality and critically well-received, have languished in sales outside of Japan, which is in part due to the game's steep learning curve and relentless difficulty.

Monster Hunter: World and Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition have shipped over 20 million combined units worldwide!

With 2018's Monster Hunter World, however, Capcom decided to change that, creating the game from the ground-up to attract a broader audience while retaining the core identity of the Monster Hunter series. This worked really well in Capcom's favor as Monster Hunter World quickly became the best selling game in the developer's history.

What is Monster Hunter Rise?

Monster Hunter Rise follows in the footsteps of its predecessor by focusing on creating a cohesive experience that every player can enjoy, regardless of whether they are familiar with these games. Rise is quite possibly one of the most accessible titles in the series to date.

The game revels in giving players the utmost liberty in deciding their preferred playstyle and how they want to approach the many quests and hunts. The base game of Rise is filled with the following:

A wide variety of armor sets

Decorations

Skills

Weapons from 14 different categories

All of these are craftable using resources players can find in the lush and vibrant locales of the game.

What is new in the Sunbreak expansion?

With Sunbreak, Capcom introduced a wider range of everything from the base game, including the following:

New locales

Weapons

Armor

Skills

Trinkets

Further, it has entirely new mechanics that change the gameplay of Rise drastically.

Set sail for Elgado and take on your biggest adversaries yet in Monster Hunter Rise: #Sunbreak. From Kamura to the Kingdom, your strongest foes are on the horizon.

Sunbreak also comes with a massive roster of new monsters, some of which are entirely new to the franchise, like Pyre-Rakna Kadaki and the Three Lords. Other returning monsters include iconic nemesis from previous games like Gore Magala, Espinas, Astalos, and more.

The expansion also sees the introduction of Master Rank in the game, which is a set of higher difficulty quests where players face new and returning monsters with altered attack patterns like extended combos or Apex versions, and increased aggression.

How the sales affect Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Although Monster Hunter games are not live-service titles, they usually benefit greatly from post-launch updates and additions. The base game of Monster Hunter Rise already features a plethora of new monsters, layered armor, and cosmetics that were added to the game post-launch.

With sales figures as high as 2 million for the Sunbreak expansion, Capcom is sure to support the game for a long time, just like the base game and the previous entry in the series, Monster Hunter World: Iceborne.

