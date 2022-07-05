Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak - 5 best mid-game Master Rank builds

With a wide range of weapons, armor sets and skills, Monster Hunter games allow players to customize their ideal build for the purpose of hunting monsters.

Monster Hunter Rise boasts similar flexibility as it has a huge catalog of weapons from 14 different categories as well as armor and decoration jewels.

With the recent release of Sunbreak, Capcom has introduced even more weapons, armor and customizable trinkets for players to experiment with.

The expansion also sees the return of the Master Rank to Monster Hunter Rise. It is essentially a set of higher difficulty quests that pit players against new and returning monsters in the game.

The Master Rank makes the base game's end-game-optimized gear obsolete due to the substantially increased difficulty, forcing players to invest in new and better builds.

Here is a list of the five best mid-game builds that are perfectly optimized for the Master Rank quest available at MR 3 to MR 6.

Charge Blade build, Insect Glaive build and 3 other great mid-game builds for Master Rank in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

1) The Great Sword Build

Great Swords are quintessential examples of weapons that rely on raw strength to cause maximum chaos on the battlefield.

Although Great Swords are the slowest of all weapon categories, they make up for their lack of speed with the ability to dish out absurd amounts of damage in a single blow.

This build is centered around increased damage output with attack power-enhancing skills. The weapon of choice here is the Royal Order's Great Sword+, which can be crafted using:

Afflicted Fang x 5

Afflicted Shell x 5

Royal Order Certificate III x 4

MR Monster x 20 Points

60000 Zenny

Here is a complete breakdown of the Great Sword build:

Weapon: Royal Order's Great Sword

Rampage Decoration Jewel: Anti-Dragon Jewel 2

Armor pieces

Lunagaron Helm: With Critical Eye Lv. 2 and Wirebug Whisperer Lv. 1

Squire's Cuirass: With Flinch Free Lv. 1, Offensive Guard Lv. 2 and Razor Sharp Lv. 1

Barioth Vambraces X: With Critical Eye Lv. 2, Maximum Might Lv. 1 and Quick Sheath Lv. 1

Squire's Belt: With Offensive Guard Lv. 1, Weakness Exploit Lv. 1 and Critical Boos Lv. 1

Grand God's Peer Feet: With Flinch Free lv. 2, Latent Power Lv. 1 and Critical Boost Lv. 2

Talisman

Attack Boost 3

Skills

Attack Boost Lv. 4

Critical Boost Lv. 3

Focus Lv. 3

Stun Resistance Lv. 3

Flinch Free Lv. 3

Critical Eye Lv. 4

Weakness Exploit Lv. 3

Offensive Guard Lv. 3

Speed Sharpening Lv. 3

Latent Power Lv. 1

Razor Sharp Lv. 1

Wirebug Whisperer Lv. 1

2) The Charge Blade Build

Charge Blades are one of the Monster Hunter series' most unique weapons.

A Charge Blade is basically a Sword and Shield in standard mode with moderate damage potential and boosted defense. However, when transformed, it can change into an Axe, increasing its attack power substantially at the expense of reduced defense.

For this build in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, the weapon of choice is the Aslat Charger, which can be crafted using:

Seregios Airblade+ x 4

Seregios Slavecale+ x 4

Seregios Scraper+ x 2

Monster Slogbone x 3

36000 Zenny

The mid-game Charge Blade build for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak primarily focuses on the weapon's elemental discharge and increased attack when transformed.

Here is a complete breakdown of the Charge Blade build:

Weapon: Aslat Charger

Rampage Decoration Jewel: Defense Edge Jewel 1

Armor pieces

Almudrom Helm X: With Power Prolonger Lv. 1 and Rapid Power Lv. 2

Damascus Mail X: With Handicraft Lv. 2, Pierce Up Lv. 2 and tremor Resistance Lv. 1

Rhenoplos Braces X: With Artillery Lv. 2, Load Shells Lv. 1 and Special Ammo Boost Lv. 1

Bazelgeuse Coil X: With Guard Lv. 1, Load Shell Lv. 2 and Razor Sharp Lv. 1

Death Stench Heel X: With Attack Boost Lv. 1, Protective Polish Lv. 1 and Rapid Morph Lv. 1

Talisman

Attack Boost Lv. 3

Skills

Attack Boost Lv. 7

Power Prolonger Lv. 3

Rapid Morph Lv. 3

Load Shells Lv. 2

Protective Polish Lv. 3

Artillery Lv. 3

Handicraft Lv. 2

Pierce Up Lv. 2

Speed Sharpening Lv. 2

Razor Sharp Lv. 1

Guard Lv. 1

Special Ammo Boost Lv. 1

Tremor Resistance Lv. 1

Flinch Free Lv. 1

3) The Long Sword Build

Long Swords are the most sought-after weapons in Monster Hunter Rise and Monster Hunter games in general.

These weapons are capable of causing substantial damage while being fairly agile with their fast movesets.

The weapon of choice for this mid-game Master Rank build in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is Phantom Mirage+. This weapon can be crafted in the game using:

Chameleos Finehide x 3

Chameleos Lash x 1

Chameleos Fellwing x 3

Chameleos Hardhorn x 1

52000 Zenny

This Long Sword build focuses mainly on increased attack power with supportive skills like Quick Sheath to facilitate the agility factor of the weapon.

Here is a complete breakdown of the build:

Weapon: Phantom Mirage+

Rampage Decoration Jewel: Anti-Species Jewel

Armor pieces

Lunagaron Helm: With Critical Eye Lv. 2 and Wirebug Whisperer Lv. 1

Pyre-Kadaki Mail: With Maximum Might Lv. 1 and Wirebug Whisperer Lv. 2

Regios Vambraces: With Handicraft Lv. 3

Rathalos Coil X: With Attack Boost Lv. 2, Windproof Lv. 3 and Critical Boost Lv. 1

Ingot Greaves X: With Attack Boost Lv. 2 and Critical Eye Lv. 2

Talisman

Quick Sheath Lv. 2

Skills

Wirebug Whisperer Lv. 3

Weakness Exploit Lv. 3

Speed Sharpening Lv. 3

Critical Boost Lv. 3

Quick Sheath Lv. 3

Critical Eye Lv. 6

Speed Sharpening Lv. 3

Attack Boost Lv. 4

Windproof Lv. 3

Maximum Might Lv. 1

Handicraft Lv. 3

Flinch Free Lv. 1

4) The Insect Glaive Build

Insect Glaives are a really interesting weapon type in Monster Hunter games. These weapons are basically centered around affinity damage. They are very well-suited for builds that focus on elemental blights or other affinities as their primary damage-dealing factor.

The weapon of choice for this mid-game Insect Glaive build in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is Leumundslist, a weapon that comes from Gore Magala. To craft this weapon, players will need:

Gore Magala Cortex x 5

Gore Magala Sensor x 1

Monster Essence x 2

Ultimas Crystal x 1

This mid-game build in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is primarily centered around enhancing the weapon's raw damage and bonus affinity using certain skills.

Here is a complete breakdown of the build:

Weapon: Leumundslist

Rampage Decoration Jewel: Anti-Dragon Jewel 2, Fanged Exploit Jewel 2 and Anti-Aerial Jewel 2

Armor pieces

Malzeno Helm: With Weakness Exploit Lv. 1 and Wirebug Whisperer Lv. 2

Zinogre Mail X: With Latent Power Lv. 1, Thunder Attack Lv. 2 and Weakness Exploit Lv. 2

Bazelgeuse Braces X: With Agitator Lv. 2, Guard Lv. 1 and Guard Up Lv. 1

Espinas Bowels: With Agitator Lv. 2 and Protective Polish Lv. 1

Utsushi True Greaves (H) / Channeler's Hakama (Spring): With Agitator Lv. 1, Attack Boost Lv. 2 and Evade Window Lv. 1

Talisman

Attack Boost 3

Skills

Attack Boost Lv. 7

Critical Boost Lv. 3

Protective Polish Lv. 3

Speed Sharpening Lv. 3

Wirebug Whisperer Lv. 2

Agitator Lv. 5

Weakness Exploit Lv. 3

Stun Resistance Lv. 3

Thunder Attack Lv. 2

Latent Power Lv. 1

Guard Lv. 1

Guard Up Lv. 1

Evade Window Lv. 1

Flinch Free Lv. 1

5) The Hammer Build

Hammers form another heavy weapons category in Monster Hunter Rise that inherently focuses on raw strength over speed.

These weapons are slow but pack a punch with every successive blow. They are also great at dealing blast damage that is very helpful in breaking monster parts.

The weapon of choice for the Hammer build in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is the aptly named Mighty Souldevourer, coming from the flagship monster, Magnamalo itself.

To craft this weapon, players will need:

Magnamalo Cortex x 4

Magnamalo Orb x 1

Conqueror's Seal x 2

MR Magnamalo x 10 Points

52000 Zenny

The build here is centered around dealing massive amounts of damage per hit, with enhanced blast skills as a bonus.

Here is a complete breakdown of the Hammer build, which is perfectly optimized for mid-game Master Rank quests in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

Weapon: Mighty Souldevourer

Rampage Decoration Jewel: Teostra Soul Jewel 2

Armor pieces

Lunagaron Helm: With Critical Eye Lv. 2 and Wirebug Whisperer Lv. 1

Jelly Vest X: With Blast Attack Lv. 2, Focus Lv. 1 and Slugger Lv. 1

Anjanath Vambraces X: With Agitator Lv. 1, Attack Boost Lv. 2 and Slugger Lv. 2

Rathalos Coil X: With Attack Boost Lv. 2, Windproof Lv. 3 and Critical Boost Lv. 1

Ingot Greaves X: With Attack Boost Lv. 2 and Critical Eye Lv. 2

Talisman

Weakness Exploit Lv. 2

Skills

Attack Boost Lv. 7

Weakness Exploit Lv. 3

Slugger Lv. 3

Blast Attack Lv. 2

Critical Eye Lv. 7

Critical Boost Lv. 3

Stamina Thief Lv. 3

Earplugs Lv. 3

Focus Lv. 1

Agitator Lv. 1

Flinch Free Lv. 1

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is filled with options for players to experiment with.

The five builds above are optimized to help players with the mid-game Master Rank quest. They provide players with the best weapons and skill combinations required to take down some of the most difficult monsters without much hassle.

