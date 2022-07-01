Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak - What are Large Herbivore Bones and how to get them

The highly anticipated expansion of Monster Hunter Rise, titled Sunbreak, was finally released for Nintendo Switch and PC on June 30. Players are intrigued and excited to explore all the new additions to this new and huge expansion of the game.

Monster Hunter @monsterhunter



bit.ly/MHSunbreak Your journey to save the Kingdom starts now! Monster Hunter Rise: #Sunbreak is available now on Nintendo Switch and PC/Steam. Happy Hunting! Your journey to save the Kingdom starts now! Monster Hunter Rise: #Sunbreak is available now on Nintendo Switch and PC/Steam. Happy Hunting!bit.ly/MHSunbreak https://t.co/24O8fa1Wx9

Monster Hunter games have always been about tracking and hunting monsters and gathering the necessary resources to craft and upgrade the plethora of gear and weapons available to the players.

In this article, we take a look at one of the most important resources that players need to farm and collect in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, the Large Herbivore Bone, its drop sources, farming location as well as its use in equipment (weapons and armor) and decorations crafting.

Farming and crafting uses of Large Herbivore Bone in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

What are Large Herbivore Bones

Based on the in-game description of the Large Herbivore Bones, these are:

"The thick, sturdy bones of a herbivore. Up there with the best of them."

These resources, classified as Monster Materials, have a rarity of 8 and a selling price of 600 Zenny.

Where to find and farm Large Herbivore Bone

There are a lot of places where players can farm these monster materials in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. These resources drop from various small monsters in the game as well.

Players can hunt these small monsters in two of the most abundant locations on the map to farm these resources, the Sandy Plains and Flooded Forest.

Farming Large Herbivore Bone in the Sandy Plains

Players can hunt Rhenoplos, a small monster in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, to repeatedly farm Large Herbivore Bones. These monsters are fairly common where there is a Rhenoplos Outbreak in the Sandy Plains.

Monster Hunter Information_EN @MHinfo_en

A desolate wasteland, filled with aggressive monsters that hunger for flesh and blood.

During the day, the sun beats down on the plains mercilessly, but at night it's lit up by the cool moonlight.

#MHRise Sandy Plains:A desolate wasteland, filled with aggressive monsters that hunger for flesh and blood.During the day, the sun beats down on the plains mercilessly, but at night it's lit up by the cool moonlight. Sandy Plains:A desolate wasteland, filled with aggressive monsters that hunger for flesh and blood.During the day, the sun beats down on the plains mercilessly, but at night it's lit up by the cool moonlight.#MHRise https://t.co/FXoHtWzvUj

During this time, Rhenoplos tend to appear in more places than normal, making it the optimal time to farm these for the Large Herbivore Bones.

The Rhenoplos Outbreak occurs in sections 1/3/6/8/10/11 of the map, with a delayed outbreak in 1/8. Players can easily farm the Large Herbivore Bone in these sections of the Sandy Plains.

Farming Large Herbivore Bone in the Flooded Forest

Similar to Sandy Plains, players can hunt a small monster species called Slagtoth in the Flooded Forest area to farm the Large Herbivore Bone. These small monsters are more common where there is a Slagtoth Outbreak in the Flooded Forest.

During this time, they tend to appear in more areas than usual, thus making the optimal time to hunt and farm them for the Large Herbivore Bone. These small monsters can be farmed at the Outbreak of Wroggi and Altaroth in sections 1/2/4/5 of the Flooded Forest, as well as the Outbreak of Ludroth at 2/5.

How to use the Large Herbivore Bone in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Monster Hunter @monsterhunter



But wait, not only are there even more Silkbind moves than what's been shown so far, we've also made further balance adjustments that will be introduced in the future.



Watch this space, Hunters! All 14 #Sunbreak weapon videos have now been revealed!But wait, not only are there even more Silkbind moves than what's been shown so far, we've also made further balance adjustments that will be introduced in the future.Watch this space, Hunters! All 14 #Sunbreak weapon videos have now been revealed!But wait, not only are there even more Silkbind moves than what's been shown so far, we've also made further balance adjustments that will be introduced in the future.Watch this space, Hunters! https://t.co/ZvBXtIZNYu

Large Herbivore Bones are used to forge materials and gear in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. It is one of the most necessary resources in crafting a wide array of weapons, armor, and decorations in the game. With this guide, players should be able to farm these resources in no time to craft the weapon and armor pieces of their choice.

