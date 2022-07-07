Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Dual Blades guide - Best build, switch skills, and more

Monster Hunter Rise is a game about self-expression while trying to hunt some terrifying and gigantic beasts. The Monster Hunter series gives players the utmost freedom to choose their monster hunting approach. These games feature a huge collection of weapons, armor sets, and other trinkets that players can craft using in-game resources.

Monster Hunter Rise features 14 different weapon types, each defining a particular playstyle that players can further customize with the various skills and decorations in the game. Every other weapon type is completely viable against all monster types in the game, and it's only up to the players to decide how they wish to experience the game's combat.

With the recent expansion to the game, Sunbreak, developer Capcom has added even more weapons and other gear options that are more than necessary for the ultimate Monster Hunter challenge, the Master Rank quests. This article dives into one of the most iconic weapons in the series, the Dual Blades, and matches it to the various new Switch Skills, and build options for Master Rank.

Strengths of Dual Blades in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Dual Blades is one of the most sought-after weapon types in the Monster Hunter titles, partly due to its speed and agility. This weapon is a quintessential example of a fast-hitting, high damage per second (DPS) weapon.

Dual Blades is the perfect weapon for players who prefer fast-paced combat with a weapon that can stack multiple hits in a short amount of time.

The weapon is best used for its elemental affinities and 'Demon mode' transformation. Although these weapons seriously lack defensive attributes, they more than makeup for it with their raw damage output and mobility. The strengths of Dual Blades are:

High elemental damage potential

Dual Blades have high elemental damage output potential compared to other weapon categories. Every other large monster in Monster Hunter Rise is weak to some elemental blight, even the mighty Elder Dragons. Players who prepare themselves with the right elemental Dual Blades are greatly rewarded.

Along with high elemental damage output, these weapons are also the fastest hitting weapons in the game, capable of quickly dealing with multiple hits to the monster.

Great mobility and speed

Dual Blades have the shortest animation recovery for any weapon type in Monster Hunter Rise, giving players enough time to hit the monsters a few times and quickly retreat or dodge an attack.

The weapon can also transform into Demon mode, which charges the weapon's attack speed and damage output but depletes stamina fairly quickly. During the Demon mode, attacks are much faster and more damaging, and the regular dodge is converted into a quick dash with higher invincibility frames.

Attacking the monster while the Demon mode is active also charges the Archdemon Gauge, which further increases damage of the Dual Blades substantially and allows players to keep the DPS of the Demon mode without it being active for a short period.

Highly effective and strong against large monsters

The ability of the Dual Blades to dish out high amounts of damage while giving players complete control over mobility is truly unparalleled. When fighting a large monster, the Dual Blades allow players to focus their attacks on parts of a monster that they want to break and stack damage to the said part to make the monster significantly easier to handle.

Switch Skills for Dual Blades in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Spiral Slash

The Spiral Slash skill is switched with Piercing Bind.

It's a Silkbind attack skill that propels the players forward towards the monster.

Once the attack connects, players go through the monster in a spiral fashion, drilling through the monsters skin and dealing massive damage.

The Spiral Slash skill can also be performed while in midair.

Wirebug Gauge recovery speed for skill: Medium.

Wirebug cost for skill: 1

Ironshine Silk

The Ironshine Silk skill is switched with Shrouded Vault.

Evading just in time before an attack hits, the player will sharpen their weapons to maximum sharpness.

The Ironshine Silk effect last for 45 seconds.

Wirebug Gauge recovery speed after skill: Medium.

Wirebug cost for skill: 1.

Slide Slash Combo

The Side Slash Combo skill is switched with Roundslash Combo.

This skill allows players to attack the monster while evading the said monster's attacks.

The Slide Slash Combo is an excellent repositioning skill that slips in a few extra hits while creating distance between the hunters and the monster.

Best early-game Dual Blades build for Master Rank (MR 1-2) quests in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

The Master Rank quests introduced in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is relentless with their difficulty and monster aggression. Players must prepare themselves with the best gear, fully upgraded weapons, and a well-optimized build to take on these challenges.

Here is an early-game Dual Blades build for Master Rank in Sunbreak:

Weapon: Cyclone+

Rampage Decoration Jewel: Spiribird Jewel

Talisman

Weakness Exploit 2

Armor

Hunter's Helm X

Izuchi Mail X

Orangaten Braces

Anjanath Coil X

Ingot Greaves X

Armor Skills

Attack Boost Lv. 7

Critical Boost Lv. 3

Latent Power Lv. 3

Evade Window Lv. 1

Weakness Exploit Lv. 3

Critical Eye Lv. 4

Recovery Speed Lv. 2

Item Prolonger Lv. 1

Quick Sheath Lv. 1

Decorations

Critical Jewel 2

Tenderizer Jewel 2

Attack Jewel 2

Defense Jewel 1

Brace Jewel 1

Best mid-game Dual Blades build for Master Rank (MR 3-6) in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

This is a maximum affinity damage-based build for mid-to-late-game Master Rank quests in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. This Dual Blades build perfect for players who want to focus on the raw DPS of the weapon while maxing out the weapon's affinity while hitting the weak spots on the monster.

The following is a complete breakdown of the Dual Blades build:

Weapon: Zakun Twins+

Rampage Decoration Jewel: Anti Jewel / Chameleos Soul Jewel 2

Talisman

Attack Boost Lv. 2

Armor

Kaiser Crown X

Zinogre Mail X

Kaiser Vambraces X

Rathalos Coil X

Ingot Greaves X

Armor Skills

Attack Boost Lv. 7

Critical Boost Lv. 3

Earplugs Lv. 3

Latent Power Lv. 1

Critical Eye Lv. 7

Weakness Exploit Lv. 3

Thunder Attack Lv. 2

Teostra Blessing Lv. 1

Decorations

Expert Jewel 2

Tenderizer Jewel 2

Attack Jewel 2

Grinder Jewel 1

Steadfast Jewel 1

Satiated Jewel 1

Brace Jewel 1

Dual Blades are an amusing and interesting weapon type in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. Speed, agility, and, most importantly, the raw DPS on this weapon are unmatched, making them the perfect first weapon for newcomers to the franchise.

With proper skills and a well-optimized build, the Dual Blades are truly a force to be reckoned with, for even the mightiest monsters in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

