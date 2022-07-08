Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Charge Blade — Best builds, switch skills, and more

Monster Hunter Rise is a game that heavily relies on giving freedom of choice to players in terms of combat and general gameplay systems. It is chock-full of weapons, armor, and other trinkets for them to choose from.

The title features 14 different weapon types, each with a unique playstyle.

Monster Hunter Rise encourages experimentation with different builds, weapons, and skills to see which of them sticks with the user's preferred playstyle. With the release of the Sunbreak expansion, Capcom gave them even more weapons and new skills to further customize their hunting experience.

Every weapon type in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is completely viable. It essentially boils down to gamers deciding what they pick for their monster hunting adventures.

Charge Blade guide for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Its strengths

The Charge Blade is one of the most unique and iconic weapons in the Monster Hunter series. It is a Sword and Shield that can be transformed into a massive Ax.

Defense is the primary focus of the weapon in the Sword and Shield mode. In the Ax mode, attack power is massively boosted with a significant decrease in defensive attributes.

The weapon is relatively complicated to use at first, and learning many combos and transformation skills can take a lot of time. However, once mastered, it becomes an indispensable tool against any of the monsters in the game.

Even the mighty Elder Dragons are no match for a fully powered Charge Blade-wielding hunter.

Here are the key strengths of the Charge Blade that make it one of the most chaotic weapons in Monster Hunter Rise:

Highly powerful elemental discharge

All of the Charge Blade's power is in its elemental discharge ability. It consists of 'Phials' that store energy with each successive hit to a monster. This energy is released altogether, either as an elemental or an impact discharge, dealing tremendous amounts of damage to the said monster.

Easy transformation between Sword and Axe modes

The Charge Blade allows gamers to seamlessly switch between the Sword and Axe modes, i.e., interchanging increased mobility and defense with massively increased attack power on the fly.

Guard points between attacks

The Charge Blade has guard frames called 'Guard Points.' If a monster hits the Guard Point on the weapon, it allows players to immediately execute an elemental discharge, dealing a staggering amount of damage in the process.

Switch skills for Charge Blade in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Air Dash

The Air Dash skill is switched with Morphing Advance.

The Air Dash skill pulls the hunter toward the monster while whirling the Axe mode of the weapon, then quickly propels them away after landing a Phial explosion.

Damaging a giant monster with Air Dash often leaves it mountable, giving users a chance to control their fall to a certain extent.

Wirebug Gauge recovery speed after skill: Fast.

Wirebug cost for skill: 1.

Ready Stance

The Ready Stance skill is switched with Counter Peak Performance.

The Ready Stance skill is basically a defensive skill that binds the Sword and Shield of the Charge Blade in Ironsilk and enters in a guard stance.

After guarding against a heavy attack from the monster, the skill allows quick guard recovery and immediate retaliation with a flurry of Sword strikes or a single massive Axe hit.

Wirebug Gauge recovery speed after skill: Fast.

Wirebug cost for skill: 1.

Firing Pin (Phial Follow-up)

The Firing Pin skill is switched with the standard Phial Follow-up.

This skill lowers the pressure of the elemental energy generated through Shield thurst, using elemental boost or standard Sword attacks when in Boost mode.

The elemental energy accumulated can be detonated by a well-timed Axe attack on the monster, dealing massive damage.

Best early-game Charge Blade build for Master Rank in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

This expansion introduces the highly anticipated Master Rank quests to Monster Hunter Rise. These are the ultimate Monster Hunter challenge quests that feature some of the game's most terrifying and aggressive monsters.

Master Rank quests reward users handsomely with some of the best resources and crafting materials in return for their arduous battles against the many behemoths.

To tackle and stand a chance at succeeding in the Master Rank quests, gamers need to be present with some of the best and most optimized builds with proper knowledge of the weapon of their choice and its skills.

Here is a breakdown of the Charge Blade build that players can use for the early Master Rank quests, coming at MR 1-2:

Weapon: Kamura Warrior Charge Blade

Rampage Decoration Jewel: Defense Edge Jewel 1

Talisman

Attack Boost Lv. 3

Armor

Hunter's Helm X

Hermitaur Mail

Rhenoplos Braces X

Anjanath Coil X

Volvidon Greaves X

Armor Skills

Attack Boost Lv. 7

Guard Lv. 3

Rapid Morph Lv. 3

Load Shells Lv. 2

Flinch Free Lv. 2

Normal/Rapid Up Lv. 1

Weakness Exploit Lv. 3

Artillery Lv. 3

Speed Sharpening Lv. 3

Evade Extender Lv. 2

Special Ammo Boost Lv. 1

Ammo Up Lv. 1

Item Prolonger Lv. 1

Decorations

Tenderizer Jewel 2

Artillery Jewel 2

Quickswitch Jewel 2

Grinder Jewel 1

Brace Jewel 1

Best mid-game Charge Blade build for Master Rank in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

This Charge Blade build is heavily centered around the elemental discharge ability of the weapon. Standard damage boosting skills like Attack Boost and Artillery help get the maximum damage with each hit, while some additional skills enhance the elemental discharge capabilities of the weapon.

Here is a complete breakdown of the Charge Blade build for mid-game Master Rank quests (MR 3-6):

Weapon: Aslat Charger+

Rampage Decoration Jewel: Defense Edge Jewel 1

Talisman

Attack Boost Lv. 3

Armor

Almudron Helm X

Damascus Mail X

Rhenoplos Braces X

Bazelgeuse Coil X

Death Stench Heel X

Armor Skills

Attack Boost Lv. 7

Power Prolonger Lv. 3

Rapid Morph Lv. 3

Load Shells Lv. 2

Speed Sharpening Lv. 2

Guard Lv. 1

Tremor Resistance Lv. 1

Protective Polish Lv. 3

Artillery Lv. 3

Handicraft Lv. 2

Pierce Up Lv. 2

Razor Sharp Lv. 1

Special Ammo Boost Lv. 1

Flinch Free Lv. 1

Decorations

Attack Jewel 2

Enhancer Jewel 2

Sharp Jewel 2

Artillery Jewel 2

Grinder Jewel 1

Brace Jewel 1

Monster Hunter Rise is an undeniably great game, where players can spend countless hours creating unique and exciting builds to slay the wide variety of monsters roaming the gorgeous and awe-inspiring locales.

With the introduction of the Sunbreak expansion, Capcom has essentially doubled the build possibilities in Monster Hunter Rise. The Master Rank quests are more than enough incentive to try new builds out to go toe-to-toe with some of the most fierce monsters in the game.

