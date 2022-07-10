10 Best Layered Armor in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Monster Hunter Rise is a game that prides itself on letting players express their unique combat and play style. The game revolves around moment-to-moment gameplay, general exploration, and some downtime. One of the most captivating aspects of the game is the wide variety of armors and weapons players can build. With a wide spectrum of weapons, armor, skills, decorations, and other customizable trinkets, Monster Hunter Rise promises a unique monster-hunting experience for every player.

One of the most crucial aspects of personalization in Monster Hunter Rise is the 'Layered Armor' system; this system is essentially the game's transmog system that allows players to customize how an armor set looks without altering the current armor's stats.

The Layered Armor system was first introduced in Monster Hunter World and its expansion Iceborne. Owing to its popularity, the developers decided to include the system in Monster Hunter Rise, providing players the option to keep the look of their favorite armor set intact while retaining the current armor perks and bonuses.

Considering the above, it is not surprising that Capcom introduced a bunch of new Layered Armors with the recent Sunbreak expansion. With a few repeat versions of old armor sets for the Master Rank and some entirely new armor sets, Hunters are now all set for a new adventure.

Here are 10 of the best Layered Armors in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

The best Layered Armors players can craft in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

10) Grand Mizuha Layered Armor

The Grand Mizuha Layered Armor in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak gives hunters a bulky look while retaining the vibrant color scheme of the Elder Dragon, Chameleos. As the name suggests, players will need to slay the Elder Dragon to craft this Layered Armor set.

Crafting materials required for the Grand Mizuha Layered Armor are listed below:

Chameleos Finehide x 5

Chameleos Points x 5

Outfit Voucher+ x 3

4000 Zenny

9) Lunagaron Layered Armor

The Lunagaron Layered Armor is a new addition in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. To obtain this armor, players need to slay the Lunagaron, an azure-colored, highly agile Fanged Wyvern. The armor retains the blueish tint as well as the thorny appearance of the monster, granting the players an aggressive look.

Crafting materials required for the Lunagaron Layered Armor are listed below:

Lunagaron Points x 6

Outfit Voucher+ x 2

3200 Zenny

8) Pyre-Kadaki Layered Armor

Inspired by the newly added arachind monster, Pyre Rakna-Kadaki, the Pyre-Kadaki Layered Armor is coveted by many. The armor is the perfect reward for slaying the arachind monster and retains the spider-like esthetics of Pyre Rakna-Kadaki. With a crown as the head piece and flame-colored thorns protruding from the shoulder pads as well as the bracers, the entire set has a regal outlook.

Crafting materials required for the Pyre-Kadaki Layered Armor are listed below:

Pyre-Kadaki Points x 5

Outfit Voucher+ x 2

3200 Zenny

7) Orangaten Layered Armor

The Orangaten Layered Armor perfectly represents the newly added monster subspecies in Sunbreak, the Blood Orange Bishaten. The armor looks really aggressive with bright orange highlights and comes with a red, demonic mask for hunters to project their might on the battlefield.

Crafting materials required for the Orangaten Layered Armor are listed below:

Bishaten Points x 6

Outfit Voucher+ x 1

1600 Zenny

6) Grand God's Peer Layered Armor

The Grand God's Peer Layered Armor in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is based on the newly added subspecies, the Furious Rajang. The Layered Armor gracefully showcases the thunderous aura of the monster with bright yellow fur covering the waist, braces, and headgear, which is a perfect representation of Rajang's bright yellow fur.

Although the Grand God's Peer Layered Armor is more expensive than other Layered Armor sets, it is more than worth every single Zenny.

Crafting materials required for Grand God's Peer Layered Armor are listed below:

Rajang Wildpelt x 1

Rajang Points x 6

Outfit Voucher+ x 3

4000 Zenny

5) Seregios Layered Armor

The Seregios Layered Armor is derived from the Flying Wyvern in Sunbreak, Seregios. The Layered Armor is the perfect trophy for any player that manages to slay one of the most ferocious monsters in the game.

With a light brown shade on the Layered Armor and a majestic helm resembling the ferocity of Seregios, this layered armor might is indeed one of the best Layered Armors in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

Crafting materials required for the Seregios Layered Armor are as follows:

Seregios Points x 6

Outfit Voucher+ x 2

3200 Zenny

4) Malzeno Layered Armor

The Malzeno Layered Armor is an apt reward for the player's victory over one of the toughest and most unique Elder Dragons in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. Malzeno is the new Vampire-like monster of Sunbreak with one of the most powerful affinities in the game, Bloodblight.

Besting this mighty beast demands a lot of skill and patience from the players. However, the Layered Armor set from the beast is worth the wait. With bright red highlights and a cape that resembles the Malzeno's majestic wings, the Layered Armor is undeniably one of the coolest sets in the game.

Crafting materials required for Malzeno Layered Armor are listed below:

Malzeno Hardhorn x 1

Malzeno Points x 3

Outfit Voucher+ x 3

4000 Zenny

3) Gore Magala Layered Armor

The return of one of the most iconic monsters in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, Gore Magala, was a total surprise for fans of the series. The monster is known for its relentless aggression and brute strength, and most hunters consider it one of the most fearsome beasts in the game.

The Gore Magala Layered Armor complements the monster's many distinct features beautifully. The horns on the helm resemble the feelers of Gore Magala, and the tattered cape resembles the monster's shroud-like wings. The armor also has purple highlights that reflect the monster's unique 'frenzy' affinity.

Crafting materials required for the Gore Magala Layered Armor are listed below:

Gore Magala Points x 6

Outfit Voucher x 2

1600 Zenny

2) Astalos Layered Armor

The Astalos Layered Armor, as the name suggests, is inspired by the newly added returning monster Astalos. The Astalos Armor, on which the Layered Armor is based, is quite possibly one of the best-looking armor sets in the game.

The armor has a bright green color that is accentuated with dark black highlights, making it visually striking. The look of the armor perfectly captures Astalos' ferocity and its thunderous demeanor.

Crafting materials required for Astalos Layered Armor are listed below:

Astalos Points x 6

Outfit Voucher+ x 2

3200 Zenny

1) Sinister Demon Layered Armor

The Sinister Demon Layered Armor is the best Layered Armor in Monster Hunter Rise. It was introduced with the Sunbreak expansion and is the only Layered Armor in the game that lets players cosplay as a Samurai.

The Sinister Demon Layered Armor is based on the flagship monster of Monster Hunter Rise, Magnamalo, a very ferocious Fanged Wyvern. The samurai-like armor perfectly captures the monsters' purple and gold coloration.

Crafting materials required for the Sinister Demon Layered Armor are listed below:

Magnamalo Points x 6

Outfit Voucher+ x 2

2400 Zenny

