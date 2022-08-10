Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak - Title Update 1, Lucent Nargacuga, expanded anomaly quests, and more

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak's highly anticipated first title update is dropping soon for both PC and Nintendo Switch, with tons of new and exciting content for players to delve into. With new monsters, anomaly quests, and the return of event quests, the update is shaping up to be a really great addition to the expansion of the latest entry in Capcom's monster hunting series.

Monster Hunter @monsterhunter



New Monsters

New Gear & Upgrades

New Anomaly Quests

Anomaly Investigations



#Sunbreak A Hunter's work is never done. New threats emerge and your investigations into the Anomaly take a step forward in free Title Update 1, available August 10.New MonstersNew Gear & UpgradesNew Anomaly QuestsAnomaly Investigations A Hunter's work is never done. New threats emerge and your investigations into the Anomaly take a step forward in free Title Update 1, available August 10.👹 New Monsters🔨 New Gear & Upgrades👿 New Anomaly Quests🔍 Anomaly Investigations#Sunbreak https://t.co/bWkNabtIM7

Sunbreak has been a massive success for Capcom, selling more than 2 million copies worldwide within its first week of release. Monster Hunter Rise is already a smash hit among players with its intuitive quest structure, fun gameplay, and a huge roster of monsters to hunt. Sunbreak adds to the fun aspects of the base game with even more monsters, quests, and challenging Master Rank hunts.

Title Update 1 for Sunbreak marks the first of many post-launch additions that are planned for the expansion. The update will go live on August 10, 2022, on Steam and Nintendo Switch for all owners of Monster Hunter Rise. However, to access the newly added content, players will need to purchase the Sunbreak expansion.

New additions with Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak's Title Update 1

Sunbreak's Title Update 1 brings a bevy of new content for players with an entirely new locale, four new monsters, expanded anomaly quests, and the return of event quests. The update also brings tons of new armor sets, weapons, and decorations to craft and create builds with.

Monster Hunter @monsterhunter



Get the rundown of all of the additions and fixes coming in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Ver 11 by reading the patch notes.



bit.ly/Ver11Notes Steam achievements are on the way with the first free Title Update!Get the rundown of all of the additions and fixes coming in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Ver 11 by reading the patch notes. Steam achievements are on the way with the first free Title Update!Get the rundown of all of the additions and fixes coming in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Ver 11 by reading the patch notes.bit.ly/Ver11Notes https://t.co/RXogqr5Wyg

Here's a brief breakdown of all the new additions to the game with the first title update.

New monsters and locale

Title Update 1 brings four new monsters to Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, which are essentially sub-species or variants of existing monsters in the base game. The monsters are Lucent Nargacuga, Seething Bazelgwuse, Gold Rarthian, and Silver Rathalos.

While the new monsters added with the update are sub-species of base Monster Hunter Rise monsters, they exhibit entirely new movesets that will keep players on their toes during hunts.

Lucent Nargacuga is capable of turning invisible mid-battle and can surprise players with its swift and deadly attacks. Seething Bazelgeuse, on the other hand, is much more aggressive than its standard variant and is capable of enveloping the battlefield with its volatile scales that explode on impact.

Last but certainly not least, the power couple of Gold Rathian and Silver Rathalos is back. Both sport new movesets and are substantially more ferocious than their standard variant. With new monsters, players will also gain access to new crafting materials that can be used to fabricate some really cool weapons and armor sets in the game.

The update also adds an entirely new locale: The Forlorn Arena, which is the home of Lucent Nargacuga and serves as the hunting ground for the monster.

Expanded anomaly quests

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak's endgame quests are getting a much-needed boost with expanded anomaly quests that will introduce new afflicted monsters for players to hunt. Players can unlock these high-level quests via the anomaly investigation mechanic.

Monster Hunter @monsterhunter



- Suzuki, Hey everyone! We are making a small action-related adjustment as part of Free Title Update #1. You will no longer accidentally consume a Marionette Spider when you are unable to use it on a monster.- Suzuki, #Sunbreak Director Hey everyone! We are making a small action-related adjustment as part of Free Title Update #1. You will no longer accidentally consume a Marionette Spider when you are unable to use it on a monster.- Suzuki, #Sunbreak Director https://t.co/ypbtpT1XFK

The anomaly investigations start at a set level that increases gradually with stronger monsters and better rewards. Successfully completing the investigations will reward players with new upgrade options for their weapons and armor sets.

The weapon upgrade system will also receive some major changes. The added feature of "Qurious Crafting" allows players to upgrade their weapons in a way that best suits their preferred playstyle.

Monster Hunter @monsterhunter



Hunt new monsters in Master Rank quests, but prepare to fight more powerful versions of monsters that you clashed with in Hunters! A new quest rank, “Master Rank”, will await you in Monster Hunter Rise: #Sunbreak Hunt new monsters in Master Rank quests, but prepare to fight more powerful versions of monsters that you clashed with in #MHRise , some of which will strike with new attacks! Hunters! A new quest rank, “Master Rank”, will await you in Monster Hunter Rise: #Sunbreak!Hunt new monsters in Master Rank quests, but prepare to fight more powerful versions of monsters that you clashed with in #MHRise, some of which will strike with new attacks!💥 https://t.co/ClCfMH8wyW

Capcom has also confirmed that the quest ranks, the monsters that appear for anomaly quests, and the level cap for anomaly investigations will continue to expand with each new title update.

Return of the event quests

Starting August 18, event quests will make a return to Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. These quests give players a variety of new and exciting challenges to complete each week in exchange for some pretty cool rewards.

Monster Hunter @monsterhunter



After completing



From Afflicted Monsters, to familiar foes with a Master Rank twist, the hunt continues! Saving the Kingdom was just the start!After completing #Sunbreak 's main story, increase your MR level to unlock challenging new quests.From Afflicted Monsters, to familiar foes with a Master Rank twist, the hunt continues! Saving the Kingdom was just the start!After completing #Sunbreak's main story, increase your MR level to unlock challenging new quests. From Afflicted Monsters, to familiar foes with a Master Rank twist, the hunt continues! https://t.co/V36zAxJY7r

As part of Sunbreak's event quests, Capcom will introduce new and much more challenging quests called "Dual Threats," which will pit players against two formidable monsters, like the newly added power couple, Gold Rathian and Silver Rathalos, at the same time.

The first update among the many that are planned for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is shaping up to be a pretty great content add-on, with a plethora of new and exciting additions to the game.

Monster Hunter @monsterhunter You'll be able to accept the new monster quests coming in Title Update 1 from MR 10.



Make sure to raise your MR before its release so you're ready to join the hunt! You'll be able to accept the new monster quests coming in Title Update 1 from MR 10.Make sure to raise your MR before its release so you're ready to join the hunt! https://t.co/FJab7v1OU5

The base Monster Hunter Rise experience benefitted greatly from post-launch updates that introduced tons of new features and some fan-favorite monsters like Crimson Glow Valstrax to the game.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Danyal Arabi