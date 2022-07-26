Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak - First look at gameplay of Lucent Nargacuga

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak has finally given fans a look at the upcoming Lucent Nargacuga.

Lucent Nargacuga is the first of many new monsters that will be added to Sunbreak over the course of the year. It was originally teased before the expansion's launch, but fans never got to see the monster in action.

Sunbreak has been very profitable for Capcom as it sold more than two million copies within the first week of its release.

Lucent Nargacuga is a returning monster to Rise, and fans of the series cannot wait to finally see and hunt the fanged wyvern in the Master Rank quests of Sunbreak.

History and general anatomy of Lucent Nargacuga in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Lucent Nargacuga is a returning monster first introduced in Monster Hunter 3 Ultimate. The monster is a flying wyvern with the ability to inflict poison status ailment on the hunter.

The monster is a sub-species of Nargacuga, which are found in the forest-covered biomes in Monster Hunter games. The normal variant of the monster is covered in jet black fur, which allows it to easily hide in dark places and stealthily stalk its prey. The Lucent variant, on the other hand, is covered in white fur, which is the basis for the "lucent" prefix.

Nargacuga are known for their ferocity and speed, which makes them formidable foes. Lucent Nargacuga is more aggressive than its standard counterpart, which makes it even more dangerous.

The monster also has a much harder head than the standard Nargacuga. This means players should keep their weapons at max sharpness in order to deal damage to its head.

Lucent Nargacuga's attacks and moves

Lucent Nargacuga in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is capable of a variety of attacks and combos that will keep players on their toes. These include:

Tail Whip: An attack that covers a wide area, where the monster swings its tail towards the hunters, dealing a good amount of damage if not dodged.

An attack that covers a wide area, where the monster swings its tail towards the hunters, dealing a good amount of damage if not dodged. Double Tail Spin: A very powerful attack that covers a large area around the monster. Lucent Nargacuga swings its tail twice from opposing directions to deal massive amounts of damage.

A very powerful attack that covers a large area around the monster. Lucent Nargacuga swings its tail twice from opposing directions to deal massive amounts of damage. Surprise Pounce: Lucent Nargacuga is capable of turning invisible and pouncing at the hunters to stagger them and deal damage. While the monster turns invisible, the only indicator of its position when it turns invisible is its red glowing eyes.

Lucent Nargacuga is capable of turning invisible and pouncing at the hunters to stagger them and deal damage. While the monster turns invisible, the only indicator of its position when it turns invisible is its red glowing eyes. Double Poison Tail Slam: Lucent Nargacuga can fire poisonous spikes at hunters by slamming its tail on the ground. The monster often slams its tail twice in order to inflict the hunters with poison.

Lucent Nargacuga can fire poisonous spikes at hunters by slamming its tail on the ground. The monster often slams its tail twice in order to inflict the hunters with poison. Surprise Heavy Tail Slam: The monster once again turns invisible for this attack and emerges while performing a somersault in mid-air before slamming down its tail to inflict poison.

Players should note that the camera lock-on is removed when Lucent Nargacuga turns invisible for any of its attacks. This means players have to be alert and manually adjust their camera to locate the monster either via its white outline or red glowing eyes.

Possible habitat of Lucent Nargacuga in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

The first post-launch update for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak will see the return of the Forlorn Arena. The location was known as the "Tower" in the previous Monster Hunter titles.

The Forlorn Arena is a locale that hosts some of the most powerful monsters and rare species in the game.

Come face to face with some of the fearsome monsters that await you...



Lucent Nargacuga appeared in the Forlorn Arena in previous games. Given that Sunbreak is adding the Arena alongside Lucent Nargacuga, it is obvious that players will encounter the monster in the new locale.

Possible weaknesses of Lucent Nargacuga

Lucent Nargacuga is highly weak against the Ice element in Monster Hunter 3 Ultimate. The same will likely hold true for the monster in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

After completing



Thus, players should invest in Ice elemental weapons to use against the new monster. Weapons made from Goss Harag and Lunagaron are some of the best picks for players in their battle against Lucent Nargacuga.

Players should also carry adequate amounts of potions and antidotes to counter the poison affinity of Lucent Nargacuga. The monster quite often uses its spiked tail to inflict poison.

Lucent Nargacuga

Seething Bazelgeuse

Forlorn Arena locale

Lucent Nargacuga's return is highly awaited by long-time fans of the Monster Hunter series.

Judging by Capcom's dedication towards the franchise and Lucent Nargacuga's gameplay, the August update is shaping up to be a great start to the promised support for the expansion.

