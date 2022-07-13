Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak - What Bloodlust is and how to use the new armor skill

Monster Hunter Rise is a game with numerous combative options for players to choose from. The title is built around player freedom, with different weapons and armor sets, perks and skills that drastically affect moment-to-moment gameplay.

Monster Hunter Rise features a plethora of weapons from 14 different weapon types. Each weapon type is equally viable against the numerous gigantic and terrifying monsters in the game. The game actively encourages players to experiment with different weapons and build variations.

Apart from weapons, the armor in Monster Hunter Rise is also crucial in defining the combat experience in the game. Armor in the game comes with unique bonus perks and skills that players can use to their advantage during hunts. One such armor skill is Bloodlust, which was added with the recently released Sunbreak expansion.

Here, we take a look at Bloodlust armor skill, what it is and how players can use it to their advantage.

Bloodlust is an armor skill that Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak players can use when infected with Frenzy

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak introduces a bunch of new monsters for players to track and hunt in the two newly added locales, the Citadel and Jungle.

While some monsters are entirely new to the Monster Hunter franchise, like Malzeno, Pure Rakna-Kadaki and more, some are returning monsters from previous Monster Hunter titles.

One such returning monster in Sunbreak is Gore Magala, a terrifying juvenile Elder Dragon. Gore Magala comes with his signature Frenzy ailment, which it can inflict upon hunters as well as other monsters in the game.

Frenzy is exclusive to Gore Magala and its evolved form, Shagaru Magala. It causes increased levels of aggression in monsters and affects the healing potential of hunters while leaving them susceptible to higher amounts of damage.

Bloodlust is an armor skill that players can only use in the presence of Frenzy. While Bloodlust is active, players' health is gradually reduced, but they acquire a variety of effects that can drastically affect the hunts.

Frenzy regularly occurs in Sunbreak's Master Rank quests and exhibits 3 levels, with each level bestowing a different effect on players with Bloodlust armor skill equipped.

Effects of Bloodlust in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

The effects of Bloodlust increase with each Frenzy level, depending on the number of equipment players are using with the Bloodlust skill.

The effects of Bloodlust with each level are as follows:

Frenzy Level 1: While infected with Frenzy, attack and evasion increase but stamina is reduced.

While infected with Frenzy, attack and evasion increase but stamina is reduced. Frenzy Level 2: While infected with Frenzy, further boost to effects received (attack and evasion), with further increase to affinity upon recovery.

While infected with Frenzy, further boost to effects received (attack and evasion), with further increase to affinity upon recovery. Frenzy Level 3: While infected with Frenzy, further boost to effects received, with further increase in duration and increased affinity upon recovery.

Bloodlust only works on 3 levels of Frenzy. Further levels do not provide any additional benefits.

Equipment that grant Bloodlust in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Bloodlust naturally occurs in specific equipment that players can use to add the skill to their personal build of choice.

Here are the armor pieces that feature the Bloodlust skill in Sunbreak:

Head Armor:

Arc Helm

Storage Helm

Chest Armor:

Arc Mail

Storage Mail

Leg Armor:

Arc Greaves

Storage Greaves

All these armor pieces feature the Bloodlust skill at level 1, which increases with each successive Frenzy level, granting improved affinity bonuses.

The Sunbreak expansion is chock-full of interesting skills and affinities that can affect hunts in many different ways. Therefore, knowledge of these affinities and skills before embarking on hunts is crucial.

The Sunbreak expansion for Monster Hunter Rise is currently available on both Nintendo Switch and PC (via Steam).

