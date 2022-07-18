All Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak weapon types, ranked from easiest to hardest

Monster Hunter Rise is a sizeable game with a massive roster of monsters for players to hunt. For the said purpose, they can make use of some really absurd weapons, like a massive hammer, an axe that can transform into a sword, a sword that can transform into an axe, and many more.

There are a total of 14 weapon types in Monster Hunter Rise, and each of them represents a certain playstyle with their distinct weapon skills and attributes.

The weapon types in Monster Hunter Rise, albeit being dissimilar to each other, are equally viable against the many, many gnarly creatures in the game. They give players full freedom to pick their own preferred weapon without any doubt regarding their weapon of choice being underpowered against certain threats in the game.

However, the weapons and their combo systems can sometimes make some weapons feel a little too overly complicated to use, especially for newcomers to the series.

With the recent Sunbreak expansion adding tons of new and unique weapons to the already massive pool of Monster Hunter Rise's base game, it's been made quite hard for players to segregate easy-to-use weapons from complex ones.

Sunbreak has also added a bunch of new Switch Skills which aim to reduce the complexity of some weapons and ease up on their use for players.

However, most of these quality skills are unlocked fairly late through Sunbreak's progression. This can further hinder a player's interest in certain weapons like the Charge Blade, Gunlance, etc., that are considered some of the most complex weapons in the game.

We have compiled a list of all the weapon types in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, from simple to difficult in terms of ease of use.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Weapons in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, ranked in order of ease of use

1) Long Sword

The Long Sword is one of the most iconic weapons in the Monster Hunter series. Being one of the most widely used weapons in the game, it has received quite a few notable additions, which enhance its mobility and charge damage output significantly.

The Long Sword in Sunbreak makes efficient use of the Spirit Gauge, giving skills like the Sacred Sheathe and Sakura Slash much more viability in combat. The type is also one of the least complicated weapons to use in Monster Hunter Rise. Even without chaining combos or Switch Skills, players can deal massive damage to monsters and can quickly retreat back to safety.

Best Long Swords in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Abyssal Flicker

Phantom Mirage+

Imperial Sword II

2) Switch Axe

The Switch Axe has received some well-needed changes and Switch Skills that significantly increase the weapon's viability in the game. It was already a pretty good starter weapon due to its capability to dish out massive amounts of damage without completely hindering mobility.

With skills like two-staged Morph Slash, Wire Step, and Elemental Morph Counter, it has been made into one of the best starter weapons for players coming fresh into the series with Monster Hunter Rise.

Best Switch Axes in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Abyssal Torrent

Rex Thrasher

Crescent Moon+

3) Great Sword

The Great Sword has received massive buffs in terms of its raw damage potential in Sunbreak, with Strongarm Stance and Charge Slash completely changing the way the weapon is used.

Although the Great Sword is heavily handicapped when it comes to mobility, its strong defensive abilities and new Switch Skills make it a worthwhile choice in Sunbreak.

The Strongarm Stance basically allows players to skip fully charging the weapon and directly transition into a massively damaging counter attack with Charge Slash. The weapon also makes for a good damage-dealer, even without chaining combos or counterattacks.

Best Great Swords in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Royal Order's Great Sword+

Astalos Crashblade+

4) Dual Blades

Dual Blades are arguably the fastest hitting weapons in Monster Hunter Rise. Although these blades might lack defensive attributes, they more than make up for it with their swift attacks and mobility.

With Sunbreak, the Dual Blades have received a few changes to their skillset, which drastically affect the weapon’s damage output and agility on the battlefield.

The Spiral Slash Combo skill has been enhanced to vastly increase the aerial damage of the weapon. In fact, most improvements are made to allow players to be airborne most of the time, dealing constant elemental damage without leaving themselves open for attack.

The weapon type's mobility alone makes it one of the best starters for players, which they can easily take with them to the Master Rank quests.

Best Dual Blades in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Zakun Twins+

Mighty Soulchoker

Cyclone+

5) Light Bowgun

Monster Hunter Rise features a handful of ranged weapons that are capable of dealing damage to monsters from a distance. These weapons are never considered mainstream and are often neglected due to the vast abundance of close range melee-focused weapons.

Light Bowgun is one of the exceptions, given that it is one of the best and most damaging weapons in the game.

With Sunbreak, the Light Bowgun has received quite a few skills that increase its viability — like Critical Firepower, which allows players to deal significant damage to monsters. Meanwhile, Fanning Vault skill allows players to quickly evade incoming monster attacks while firing the weapon.

Best Light Bowguns in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Abyssal Hailstorm

Nightstrix+

Gale Bowgun+

6) Insect Glaive

Insect Glaive is one of the most newcomer-friendly weapons in the game. Despite that, most of the fresh players tend to ignore the weapon in favor of weapons like Dual Blades and Long Swords.

The Insect Glaive's unique ability to use the Kinsects to deal elemental and affinity damage might sound complicated but is fairly straightforward.

Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak has introduced a few new skills and additional Kinsects that add new layers to the combat style of the weapon. The mobility of the weapon has also been increased with new Switch Skills that massively increase the aerial maneuverability of the weapon.

The Insect Glaive makes for a good starter weapon in the game, and one that can be easily be used in the Master Rank quests.

Best Insect Glaives in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Leumundsbruch

Fine Kamura Glaive

Leumundslist+

7) Sword and Shield

Sword and Shield is often ignored by players as a low-tier weapon, given its size and not-so-impressive single-hit damage output.

While the weapon might not be capable of dishing out damage numbers like the Long Sword or Switch Axe, it is by no means a bad weapon class in the game. With a proper build, Sword and Shield can act as a perfectly balanced weapon that gives equal options for both offense and defense.

Sword and Shield is a highly efficient weapon that, if used properly, can easily stun monsters and deal a good amount of damage — with skills like Twin Blade Combo, which can easily dish out elemental damage.

Sword and Shield is also the only weapon type in the game that allows players to use consumables without requiring them to sheathe their weapons.

Best Swords and Shields in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Royal Order's Sword+

Datura Splitter+

Nightbloom+

8) Hammer

The Hammer is one of the most damaging weapons in Monster Hunter Rise and has kept a similar status in Sunbreak. The weapon is best used to bonk monsters on the head while dishing out some really impressive damage numbers.

Sunbreak has added skills like Impact Burst and Charged Spinning Bludgeon to the Hammer's repertoire, which substantially increases the weapon's base damage. There is also the newly added skill Keeping Sway, which provides a well-needed mobility boost to the weapon's playstyle.

Best Hammers in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Royal Order's Bludgeon+

Abyssal Windstorm

Mighty Souldevourer

9) Bow

The Bow in Monster Hunter Rise is one of the most overpowered weapons in the game when paired with a properly optimized build. But with Sunbreak, Capcom has severely nerfed the weapon, leaving it only a shell of its former self.

Despite that, it still reigns as one of the best and most fun weapons to use in Monster Hunter Rise. Sunbreak has added skills like Boost Bolt, which drastically increases the weapon's close range damage.

Yes, the Bow has been nerfed to an up-close-and-personal playstyle, but still makes for a really great weapon to use in early Master Rank quests, especially in co-op.

Best Bows in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Duke's Bloodwings+

Grand Glowing Oath

10) Hunting Horn

The Hunting Horn in Monster Hunter Rise is one of the most powerful weapons in the game. With Sunbreak, Capcom has added a plethora of new skills to the weapon, making it even more appealing for players who are looking for a strength-centric weapon.

The new Switch Skill, Sonic Boom for the Hunting Horn, boosts the base damage of the weapon substantially, while the Swing Combo skill adds a little more mobility to the weapon.

Hunting Horn, despite its high damage output and visual similarity to the Hammer, is overall less preferred. This is in part due to its lengthy combos that can catch players off-guard mid battle, which can be fatal in the Master Rank.

Best Hunting Horns in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Fine Kamura Flute

Magician's Allure

Frostmoon Wailer+

11) Gunlance

Gunlance has massively improved with cool new skills for the weapon in Sunbreak. Skills like Bullet Barrage drastically improve the weapon's damage output, with a single shot fired at close-range being capable of dealing massive amounts of damage.

The only drawback is its reliance on proper positioning to deal damage to the monsters. The weapon also lacks consistency when it comes to damage dealing options. As a result, it is only favorable to use while in co-op, with other players tanking the monster while players with Gunlance deal damage.

Best Gunlances in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Scissor Cannon

Abyssal Rockslide

Scarlet Lamplace+

12) Heavy Bowgun

Much like the Gunlance, Heavy Bowgun is also capable of dealing a good amount of damage when used with the newly added skills in Sunbreak.

However, the weapon severely lacks the mobility options that its lightweight counterpart offers, with minimal increase in damage output. These alterations make it a substantially weaker choice over the Light Bowgun.

Heavy Bowgun encourages a more stationary playstyle — which can be detrimental to the player's survivability without proper defensive armor and its related skills.

Skills like Setting Sun and Rising Moon heavily incentivize keeping the monster in a certain radius to deal maximum damage. However, Sunbreak's fantasy opponents are highly agile, especially in Master Rank. This can easily falter players trying to line up their shots with the Heavy Bowgun.

Best Heavy Bowguns in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Bordeaux Candlestick+

Golm Cannon+

Mighty Soulstriker

13) Lance

Despite the Lance receiving few attack enhancing skills, it is one of the most underwhelming weapons in Sunbreak.

Skyward Thrust propels players into midair and allows them to land vertically downwards on the monster, piercing its skin and dealing tons of damage in the process. However, it leaves players vulnerable to counterattacks, which is fairly common for monsters in Master Rank.

Lance has also received a new defensive skill, the Shield Tackle, which is essentially an excellent repositioning tool. However, it is singnificantly underpowered in terms of raw damage and agility compared to other weapon types in the game.

Best Lances in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Royal Order's Guard+

Abyssal Icicle

Great Tigrex Lance

14) Charge Blade

The Charge Blade is considered one of the most complicated weapons in the game, and rightfully so. At the same time, it is one of the most damaging variants in the game as well — which also provides stellar defensive and mobility options.

The Charge Blade easily makes for the best weapon to pick for veterans of the series, with thorough knowledge of the weapon’s movesets and combos.

Sunbreak has further enhanced it with skills like Counter Peak Performance and Condensed Spinning Slash. The only drawback to using the Charge Blade is its infamous complexity.

Best Charge Blades in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Kamura Fine Charge Blade

Aslat Charger+

Kamura Warrior Charge Blade

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is quite possibly one of the best games the series has ever had. The freedom of customization and experimentation with builds and weapons in this game is unparalleled.

While some weapons might be a bit more complicated than others, players coming to the game can rest assured that they'll always find at least one type that will perfectly compliment their preferred monster-hunting style.

