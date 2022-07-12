Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Light Bowgun guide - Best builds, Switch Skills and more

Monster Hunter Rise is a vast game with a wide array of monsters to hunt, weapons and armor sets to craft, and builds to create.
The Monster Hunter series is all about self-expression and letting players decide how they want to enjoy the game. Monster Hunter Rise features 14 different weapon types. Each weapon defines a particular playstyle.
Monster Hunter Rise players can mix and match different weapons, armor pieces, decorations and skills to carve out their own monster-hunting build. With the game's recently released expansion, Sunbreak, developer Capcom has introduced even more new weapons and other combat gear for players to experiment with.
Sunbreak also introduces the Master Rank quests, the highest difficulty tier in Monster Hunter Rise. Here, players will need some of the best builds and weapons in order to claim victory over new and terrifying monsters.
Here, we take a look at the Light Bowgun, its strengths, new Switch Skills and a few viable builds that players can invest in for Master Rank.
Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.
Strengths of the Light Bowgun in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak
The Light Bowgun is one of the most unique weapons in Monster Hunter Rise. It is also among the very few ranged weapon types in the game.
The Light Bowgun relies on elemental ammunition to deal damage to the monsters from a distance.
What makes the Light Bowgun special is its mobility and rate of fire, which allows players to deal massive damage without compromising their ability to reposition on the battlefield.
The strengths of the Light Bowgun in Monster Hunter Rise are as follows:
Very high mobility
The Light Bowgun offers significantly superior mobility compared to its heavier counterpart, the Heavy Bowgun.
Players using the Light Bowgun can easily reposition themselves on the battlefield or dodge monster attacks. They can also juggle several tasks while firing, like changing ammo types or using healing potions, without being stationary.
Rapid rate of firing
With the right builds, such as the very popular Sticky Ammo Rapid Fire build, players can enhance the firing capacity of the Light Bowgun.
This essentially allows them to rapidly fire multiple bullets at the monster, dealing staggering amounts of damage in the process.
All-around utility weapon
The Light Bowgun is a great all-around utility weapon that allows players to access a wide range of ammo types on the fly.
Players using the Light Bowgun can inflict affinities like Stun or Sleep on monsters from a distance. This allows them to follow up with damaging ammo types to easily take down the monster.
Switch Skills for Light Bowgun in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak
Mech Silkbind Shot
- The Mech Silkbind Shot skill is switched with Silkbind Glide.
- When used, the Mech Silkbind Shot skill unleashes an onslaught of attacks. Each shot is imbued with Ironsilk, increasing attack power that helps to easily break monster parts or make the monster mountable.
- The Mech Silkbind Shot skill only lasts for a limited time. Players should time themselves while using this skill on the monster to take maximum advantage of its damaging capabilities.
- Wirebug Gauge recovery speed after skill: Medium.
- Wirebug cost for skill: 2.
Wyvern Counter
- The Wyvern Counter skill is switched with Fanning Vault.
- The Wyvern Counter is an evasive skill that allows players to fire a shot with massive recoil while retreating away from the monster.
- Although the shot does not deal huge damage, the skill allows players to easily evade the monster's attacks.
- Wirebug Gauge recovery speed after skill: Fast.
- Wirebug cost for skill: 1.
Critical Firepower
- The Critical Firepower skill is switched with Marksman.
- The Critical Firepower skill increases attack power substantially at the cost of narrowing down the critical distance and increased recoil. The skill is best used at close range after a monster is inflicted with Stun, Paralysis or Sleep.
Best early-game Light Bowgun build for Master Rank in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak
Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak brings back the Master Rank quests with both returning and new monsters for players to track and hunt.
Master Rank is basically the highest difficulty tier in the game, featuring monsters with increased aggression and strength.
To tackle the Master Rank quests, players must be prepared with some of the best weapons in the game. They should be ready with builds that are properly optimized to give them the highest chance of succeeding.
Here is a complete breakdown of the Light Bowgun build that players can use in the early Master Rank quests (MR 1-2) in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.
Weapon: Gale Bowgun+ (Pierce and Slicing Ammunition)
- Rampage Decoration Jewel: Spiribird Jewel 1
Talisman
- Attack Boost Lv. 3
Armor
- Rhenoplos Helm X
- S. Studded Vest X
- Somnacanth Braces X
- Anjanath Coil X
- Ingot Greaves X
Armor skills
- Pierce Up Lv. 3
- Spare Shot Lv. 3
- Critical Eye Lv. 2
- Recoil Down Lv. 3
- Handicraft Lv. 1
- Divine Blessing Lv. 1
- Flinch Free Lv. 1
- Attack Boost Lv. 7
- Ballistics Lv. 3
- Stun Resistance Lv. 3
- Bombardier Lv. 2
- Normal/Rapid Up Lv. 1
- Muck Resistance Lv. 1
- Tune Up Lv. 1
Decorations
- Precise Jewel 2
- Thrift Jewel 2
- Absorber Jewel 1
- Steadfast Jewel 1
- Brace Jewel 1
Best mid-game light Bowgun build for Master Rank in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak
This Light Bowgun build in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is centered around the Pierce and Slicing ammunition of the weapon. It provides increased damage for both the ammo types via skills like Pierce Up, Weakness Exploit and Critical Boost.
The build also includes some quality-of-life skills like Wirebug Whisperer. This allows for maximum performance, with the ability to use the Silkbind attacks more often.
The Light Bowgun lacks defensive attributes. A few skills for survivability have been added to allow players to trade a few hits with the monsters during battle.
Here is a complete breakdown of the mid-game Light Bowgun build for Master Rank in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak that players can use for quests requiring MR 3-6.
Weapon: Nightstrix+
- Rampage Decoration Jewel: Spiribird Jewel 1
Talisman
- Wirebug Whisperer Lv. 2
Armor
- Utsushi True Mask (H) / Channeler's Hair Tie (Spring)
- Damaascus Mail X
- Pukei-Pukei Braces X
- Squire's Belt
- Grand God's Peer Feet
Armor skills
- Attack Boost Lv. 4
- Critical Boost Lv. 3
- Spare Shot Lv. 3
- Pierce up Lv. 3
- Flinch Free Lv. 3
- Handicraft Lv. 2
- Latent Power Lv. 1
- Reload Speed Lv. 1
- Weakness Exploit Lv. 2
- Ballistics Lv. 3
- Recoil Down Lv. 3
- Wirebug Whisperer Lv. 3
- Razor Sharp Lv. 2
- Offensive Guard Lv. 1
- Tremor Resistance Lv. 1
Decorations
- Pierce Jewel 3
- Precise Jewel 2
- Absorber Jewel 1
- Quickload Jewel 1
- Brace Jewel 1
- Attack Jewel 2
Every weapon type in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is equally viable against the many ferocious monsters in the game. Which weapons players decide to pick and what build they want to pursue solely relies on their preference.
The Light Bowgun is a very effective long-range weapon. It allows players to dish out significant damage to a monster from a distance without compromising mobility.
Although the weapon is severely lacking in defense, with a properly optimized build, players can easily circumvent it. They can do this by using skills that boost attributes or increase mobility while using the Light Bowgun.