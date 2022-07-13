Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Great Sword guide - Best builds, Switch Skills, and more

Monster Hunter Rise is an action role-playing game that allows players to slay some gnarly beasts using unconventional weaponry. The Monster Hunter series is all about tracking gigantic and terrifying monsters and hunting them for resources. These resources go towards crafting better gear and using them to hunt even more daunting monsters in the game.

Each monster in the game is unique, and the resources gathered from hunting them can be used to craft some really unique and interesting weapons. Monster Hunter Rise features 14 different weapon types, with each weapon type defining a particular playstyle.

With each weapon type being equally viable against the wide array of ferocious monsters in the game, it falls to the player to decide which weapon, and by extension, which playstyle they want to pursue in the game.

Here, we take a look at one of the most iconic Monster Hunter weapons, the Great Sword, its strengths, newly added Switch Skills, and builds that are possible with the weapon.

Strengths of the Great Sword in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

The Great Sword in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is one of, if not the most iconic weapons in the game. The massive blade is capable of dishing out outstanding damage numbers in single hits.

Although the Great Sword consumes a lot of stamina per swing and severely lacks mobility given its massive size and build, its staggeringly high damage dealing potential easily overshadows its drawbacks. The Great Sword has a number of strengths that make it a viable choice as one of the best hunting weapons in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak:

Best in class when it comes to single-hit damage

The Great Sword boasts unparalleled single-hit damage numbers, the highest of all the weapon types in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. A well-timed hit from the weapon can easily stagger a large monster, dealing a large chunk of damage in the process.

Hit-and-run is viable for the Great Sword

Due to very high single-hit attack damage, the hit-and-run technique is very much viable with the Great Sword. With the introduction of Strongarm Stance in Sunbreak, this playstyle is much more relevant in the game.

Guarding capabilities of the Great Sword

The Great Sword is capable of guarding against incoming monster attacks, even from the large monsters in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. However, guarding drastically reduces the sharpness of the weapon. Thus, players should only resort to guarding with the Great Sword in case of emergencies.

Strong counter-attacks and skills

With skills like the Strongarm Stance, the Great Sword allows players to go toe-to-toe with some of the most dangerous monsters in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak while dishing out impressively great damage. The Charged Slash skill also allows players to counter monster attacks with a charged attack from the Great Sword.

Switch Skills for the Great Sword in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Strongarm Stance

The Strongarm Stance skill is switched with Hunting Edge.

The Strongarm Stance skill allows players to reinforce the Great Sword with Ironsilk to fend off attacks temporarily.

If the skill is used while charging the weapon's attack, players can use it to parry incoming attacks while dishing out massive damage with the True Charged Slash weapon skill.

Wirebug Gauge recovery speed after skill: Fast.

Wirebug cost for skill: 2.

Backslide

The Backslide skill is switched with Power Sheathe.

The Backslide skill is a quick evasion maneuver that is executed using a Wirebug.

The skill allows players to maintain the weapon's charge while using skills like Surge Slash, making the Backslide skill an amazing repositioning tool.

Wirebug Gauge recovery speed after skill: Fast.

Wirebug coast for skill: 1.

Surge Slash Combo

The Surge Slash Combo skill is switched with Charging Slash Combo.

The Surge Slash Combo skill is an offensive skill that combines the weight of the Great Sword with speed to unleash a combo of powerful slashes that deal a massive amount of damage to the monster.

Best early-game Great Sword build for Master Rank in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak introduces Master Rank quests which are the highest difficulty hunts in the game. These hunts feature new and returning monsters for players to slay.

The monsters in the Master Rank quest display increased aggression and are incredibly powerful. Players should be prepared with some of the best gear in the game and the most optimized builds possible to stand a chance against these beasts.

Here is an early-game Master Rank build for the Great Sword that players can use to jumpstart their hunting adventures in MR 1-2 quests in Sunbreak.

Weapon: Kamura Warrior Cleaver

Rampage Decoration Jewel

Anti-Dragon Jewel 2

Anti-Aerial Jewel 2

Anti-Aquatic Jewel 2

Fanged Exploit Jewel 2

Talisman

Weakness Exploit 2

Armor

Hunter's Helm X

Ingot Mail X

Alloy Vambraces X

Anjanath Coil X

Ingot Greaves X

Armor skills

Attack Boost Lv. 6

Critical Boost Lv. 3

Focus Lv. 3

Stun Resistance Lv. 3

Water Attack Lv. 1

Flinch Free Lv. 1

Critical Eye Lv. 6

Defense Boost Lv. 3

Weakness Exploit Lv. 3

Windproof Lv. 2

Item Prolonger Lv. 1

Decorations

Charger Jewel+ 4

Charger Jewel 2

Critical Jewel 2

Tenderizer Jewel 2

Steadfast Jewel 1

Defense Jewel 1

Brace Jewel 1

Best mid-game Great Sword build for Master Rank in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

The mid-game Great Sword build for Master Rank is centered around the Strongarm Stance skill of the weapon. The build focuses on increasing the attack power and damage dealt when using the skill in combination with other powerful counter skills like Offensive Guard and Critical boost.

Here is a complete breakdown of the Great Sword build for mid-game Master Rank quests (MR 3-6) in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

Weapon: Royal Order's Great Sword

Rampage Decoration Jewel

Anti-Dragon Jewel 2

Anti-Aerial Jewel 2

Anti-Aquatic Jewel 2

Fanged Exploit Jewel 2

Talisman

Attack Boost 3

Armor

Lunagaron Helm

Squire's Cuirass

Barioth Vambraces X

Squire's Belt

Grand God's Peer Feet

Armor skill

Attack Boost Lv. 4

Critical Boost Lv. 3

Focus Lv. 3

Stun Resistance Lv. 3

Flinch Free lv. 3

Maximum Might Lv. 1

Quick Sheathe Lv. 1

Critical Eye Lv. 4

Weakness Exploit Lv. 3

Offensive Guard Lv. 3

Speed Sharpening Lv. 3

Latent Power Lv. 1

Razor Sharp Lv. 1

Wirebug Whisperer Lv. 1

Decorations

Charger Jewel 2

Tenderizer Jewel 2

Attack Jewel 2

Steadfast Jewel 1

Grinder Jewel 1

The Great Sword is a great weapon for both newcomers to the series as well as veterans in monster hunting. While the Great Sword is one of the slowest weapon types in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, its ability to dish out massive amounts of damage in single well-timed hits easily overcomes its lack of speed and mobility.

With the recently released Sunbreak expansion for Monster Hunter Rise, Capcom has introduced a plethora of new and exciting weapons and gear for players to experiment with and create builds around.

The expansion also introduces the highly anticipated Master Rank quests that will require players to be well prepared with some of the best builds to tackle the new monsters in these quests.

