Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Hammer guide — Best builds, Switch Skills, and more

Monster Hunter games have always been the epitome of player freedom when it comes to combat systems and weaponry. With a wide array of weapons, armor, and combat-enhancing skills, these titles always stand out in the crowded action role-playing game genre.

The series' latest iteration, Monster Hunter Rise, is no different, with plenty of weapons and combat gear for users to create their monster hunting arsenal. With the recently released expansion Sunbreak, developer Capcon has added even more new and unique weapons and combat skills for fans to experiment with.

This article looks at the Hammer, one of the most iconic and damaging weapons in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, its strengths, newly added Switch Skills, and some builds centered around the Master Rank quests.

Strengths of Hammer in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

The Hammer in Monster Hunter Rise is a pure strength class weapon with a high chance of causing stun damage against the monsters. It is like the Great Sword in the game, dealing tremendous damage in a single deliberate swing.

The weapon can also be charged to deal even more damage, but doing so consumes lots of stamina, which gamers need to keep an eye on. The Hammer in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak makes for a great starter weapon due to its high damage output and better mobility than the Great Sword.

The Hammer exhibits the following strengths, which makes it a viable choice in Monster Hunter Rise.

Ability to stun giant monsters

The Hammer can easily stun any monster with perfectly timed attacks on the head. It inflicts blunt damage, which has a high chance of triggering stuns against monsters.

Very high single-hit blunt damage

Like the Great Sword, the Hammer also exhibits very high single-hit attack damage when fully charged. It deals blunt damage, which might not be suitable to cut parts off of a monster like the tail but is very effective in causing stun damage that allows players to land a good few hits on the monster before they can retaliate.

High mobility despite being slow

Although the Hammer and the Great Sword boast similar raw damage potential, the former reigns supreme in mobility. Unlike the Great Sword, it allows users to freely move around on the battlefield with the weapon unsheathed.

They can even charge the Hammer while moving, but doing so causes accelerated stamina depletion, which gamers must manage before landing a hit on the monster.

Water Strike counterattack

The Hammer features a special counterattack skill called 'Water Strike,' which allows players to block an attack and immediately retaliate with a counter 'Upswing' to damage the monster.

Although the weapon severely lacks defensive attributes, which can be problematic against fast-moving and hard-hitting monsters like the Gore Magala or Furious Rajang, users can easily circumvent that with a decently optimized build.

Switch Skills for Hammer in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Keeping Sway

The Keeping Sway is switched with the Silkbind skill Spinning Bludgeon.

The skill is essentially a quick evasion maneuver with a relatively high execution speed.

The skill allows players to maintain their weapon's charge level while evading the monster's attacks.

Wirebug Gauge recovery speed after skill: Fast.

Wirebug cost for skill: 1.

Impact Burst

The Impact Burst skill is switched with Impact Crater.

The skill allows players to create a shockwave while landing a charge attack, which makes it easier for them to flinch monsters.

The Impact Burst skill remains active for 55 seconds, allowing players to deal maximum damage with the Hammer.

Wirebug Gauge recovery speed after skill: Medium.

Wirebug cost for skill: 1.

Charged Spinning Bludgeon

The Charged Spinning Bludgeon skill is switched with the regular Spinning Bludgeon.

The skill allows players to store released power and funnel it into the subsequent Charged Switch attack.

Power stored in the weapon is built up by performing the Spinning Bludgeon skill and is maintained by executing a Charge Switch attack.

The Charged Spinning Bludgeon allows players to deal massive damage to monsters in a series of level 3 charged attacks from the Hammer.

Best early-game Hammer build for Master Rank in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak introduces the Master Rank, which essentially is its highest tier difficulty hunts. Master Rank monsters are much more aggressive and powerful. The returning monsters from the base game in Master Rank also exhibit some new attacks, like extended combos and faster attacks.

Attempting and succeeding against the many fearsome monsters in the Master Rank quests requires gamers to be prepared with some of the best gear and fully optimized builds. Here is the complete breakdown of the early-game Master Rank (MR 1-2) Hammer build for them starting their Master Rank journey in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

Weapon: Atlas Hammer+

Rampage Decoration Jewel: Spiribird Jewel

Talisman

Weakness Exploit 2

Armor

Kadachi Helm X

Ingot Mail X

Anjanath Vambraces X

Anjanath Coil X

Ingot Greaves X

Armor Skills

Critical Eye Lv. 7

Stamina Thief Lv. 3

Jump Master Lv. 1

Slugger Lv. 2

Windproof Lv. 2

Weakness Exploit Lv. 3

Critical Boost Lv. 3

Attack Boost Lv. 6

Constitution Lv. 1

Agitator Lv. 1

Decorations

Critical Jewel 2

Tenderizer Jewel 2

Drain Jewel 1

Defense Jewel 1

Brace Jewel 1

Best mid-game Hammer build for Master Rank in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

This Hammer build is centered around dealing raw damage with a tinge of blast damage to maximize the weapon's attack power. Along with blast damage enhancing skills, it allows players to deal significant damage in single hits.

The build also features a few defensive skills and decorations to boost survivability on the battlefield. This is the perfect build for users looking for a mid-game build in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak with the highest damage potential.

Here is a complete breakdown of the mid-game Hammer build:

Weapon: Endless Eternia+

Rampage Decoration Jewel: Teostra Soul Jewel 2

Talisman

Weakness Exploit Lv. 2

Armor

Lunagaron Helm

Jelly Vest X

Anjanath Vambraces X

Rathalos Coil X

Ingot Greaves X

Armor Skills

Attack Boost Lv. 7

Weakness Exploit Lv. 3

Slugger Lv. 3

Critical Eye Lv. 7

Critical Boost Lv. 3

Stamina Thief Lv. 3

Blast Attack Lv. 2

Focus Lv. 1

Earplugs Lv. 3

Agitator Lv. 1

Flinch Free Lv. 1

Decorations

Attack Jewel 2

Expert Jewel 2

Critical Jewel 2

Tenderizer Jewel 2

Brace Jewel 1

Drain Jewel 1

The Hammer is an excellent option for those new to Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak or wanting to switch their playstyle and build for the Master Rank quests. Capable of dealing massive amounts of damage while retaining mobility for gamers to get out of harm's way quickly, the Hammer is instrumental in some of the most hectic battles against the mightiest monsters in-game.

Although the weapon is slow, lacking in defensive options, and very stamina intensive, its unparalleled damage potential and ability to quickly stun even the largest of monsters makes it a viable option in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

